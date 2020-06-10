LAWRENCE — Two men are accused of lighting off illegal fireworks on Springfield Street on Tuesday night and are facing criminal charges, according to police.
The men, ages 22 and 28, were spotted lighting up fireworks within the 100 block of Springfield Street by an officer monitoring a city camera in the area, a police report states.
Jorge Wilfredo Gonzalez, 28, of 56 Springfield St., was arrested and charged with illegal fireworks possession, disorderly person and disturbing the peace. A 22-year-old man was also issued a criminal summons for similar charges, police said.
Police said there has been a spike in fireworks complaints, which included some 60 such reports last weekend.
In addition to calls to the station, police said there have been complaints via email and on social media about illegal fireworks.
With the city camera, police were able to see the "play by play" of firework use on Springfield Street on Tuesday.
Illegal fireworks were being lit on the sidewalk near parked vehicles and in the street near traffic.
Springfield Street is also the backdrop for other area disturbances, including complaints about loud music, parties, fighting, domestic violence calls and more, police said.
A variety of illegal fireworks were also seized by police Tuesday.
