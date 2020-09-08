City Council to advertise for new Methuen solicitor

METHUEN — City Solicitor Richard D'Agostino may have to dust off his resume now that the City Council is advertising for a new municipal attorney.
The council, to which the solicitor reports per the City Charter, is seeking to make the solicitor position, currently part time, a full-time one. D'Agastino collects a pension from Lawrence and therefore can work only limited hours.
At a meeting last week, councilors stressed the move is nothing personal.
"This is not a black eye to our solicitor," said City Council Chairman James McCarty on Monday night, with D'Agostino sitting just a few feet away in the council chambers.
"We support all the work he's done for the city for four years," McCarty added. "I wanted that to be out there. It's just that we want to go from a part-time to a full-time city solicitor."
The vote to advertise for a new lead attorney — which passed unanimously — comes amid increasing pressure on the city law office, which is dealing with multiple lawsuits, as well as a labor dispute with the Superior Police Officers' union worth potentially millions of dollars.
It also comes in the aftermath of a budget debate between Mayor Neil Perry and the council concerning who should have ultimate control of the city's external and internal legal help, including the hiring of an assistant city solicitor.
D’Agostino, 66, of Salem, New Hampshire, has been Methuen’s solicitor since 2016. He served on an interim basis the latter half of that year and took over the role permanently in January 2017.
In December 2018, the council voted 8-1, with McCarty opposed, to extend D'Agostino's contract for another two years. Under the pact, he retained the same hours and salary as his previous contract: $1,365 per week — or about $71,000 a year — for 18.5 hours of work.
The reason for the part-time arrangement is that D'Agostino collects a pension from Lawrence, where he served as assistant city attorney from 2005 to 2011.
He was fired by Lawrence in April 2012 after attempting to return to work following a 16-month medical leave for stress and depression. He appealed the firing but when Lawrence refused to rehire him he sued in an effort to get his $96,000 a year job back and $300,000 in damages.
It is unclear what the disposition of that lawsuit was other than that D'Agostino now collects a pension from Lawrence, which, by state law, limits the number of hours he can work and the amount of money he can make in Methuen.
It is unclear exactly how big D'Agostino's pension is. He did not return a phone call or text message for comment.
In any case, the deal appeared to be a good one for Methuen, since the city got an experienced lawyer for just $71,000 a year with no benefits. Technically, he's not even a city employee because he's paid on a contract basis. Meanwhile, most city lawyers are paid well into the six figures while they also receive generous benefits packages.
But now, councilors said, they want a full-time attorney in the office and they are willing to pay about $115,000 for that person, according to Council Chairman McCarty.
"Methuen is a $183 million corporation that needs a full-time city solicitor," McCarty said.
D'Agostino, in remarks to the council last week, said he was not happy they were looking for a new solicitor, and he will be applying for the full-time job.
"No doubt, my reaction was not favorable," D'Agostino said. "If it's the will of the council that I no longer serve, then take the vote."
He said he told McCarty that under the City Charter, a vote on the city solicitor has to occur on or before Jan. 15 of the odd year, meaning 2021. "I felt it (advertising for the position) was premature," he said.
Further, he argued, he works well over 18.5 hours a week thus offers a good value to the city.
"I get paid for part-time but I work more than full-time," he said. "I'm always available. The job consumes me. I live the city -- weekends, holidays -- I was called on the Fourth of July this year. I make no complaint. I have said, 'who else is going to come and do this job for less than $71,000 a year with no benefits.' It's not going to happen."
If push comes to shove, he said, he would freeze his pension and apply for the full-time solicitor's job.
"I will apply and whoever else does should get ready for a fight," he said.