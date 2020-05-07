City Councilor slams Methuen PD

METHUEN — On the eve of the start of a comprehensive Police Department audit, City Councilor Michael Simard unleashed an all-out attack on the agency's leaders Monday night, criticizing them for mismanagement, misuse of city vehicles, overabundance of superior officers and much more.
Simard, chairman of the council's Public Safety Committee, was testifying in favor of a proposal to spend $87,000 from a surplus account on the audit. The council unanimously approved the expenditure, but not before Simard, followed by a couple of other councilors, took the opportunity to suggest the audit look into some very specific problems in the department.
The audit, which has been in discussion since January, is set to start in the next couple of weeks, according to Mayor Neil Perry. It was prompted by a series of problems that have been reported in the department, particularly the Superior Officers' Union contract which, had it been approved, would have given police captains more than $400,000 each in salary.
The audit is being conducted by CNA Corp. of Arlington, Virginia. The leader of the team doing the audit is former Massachusetts Public Safety Secretary Ed Flynn.
In his remarks to the council Monday night, Simard noted that he and others have come under fire for pushing so hard for the audit.
"People in City Hall say I'm anti-police," said Simard, whose full-time job is as a Lawrence police officer. "I'm not anti-police. In fact I have a great deal of respect for many of the officers in this department whom I have worked alongside for many years, some of whom are close friends."
What he is against, he said, is "gross mismanagement ... unethical behavior ... behavior that violates public trust ... bullying, and I’m against officers (who) violate their code of conduct and the oath they took to enforce."
Chief Joseph Solomon, in an interview with the Tribune Tuesday, lashed out at Simard and the rest of the councilors, saying his officers were busy responding to the coronavirus crisis.
"Our officers are putting their lives on the line by even showing up for work," Solomon said, adding that the department is "modern and transparent" and is made up of "extraordinary officers doing extraordinary work."
Simard, however, painted a different picture in his comments at Monday night's council meeting, focusing on one issue in particular in which a former city councilor was given a job in the Police Department without going through proper channels.
"I’m hoping the audit can explain why our Police Department would find the need to circumvent the Civil Service hiring process and appoint a city councilor/firefighter to a police intermittent position and file a home rule petition to bypass the charter to make this happen," Simard said.
In Aug. 27, 2017, it was reported in the Tribune that Sean Fountain, a city councilor at the time and a former North Andover firefighter, had been hired by Solomon as an "intermittent" police officer.
This was preceded by a home rule petition sought by local legislators, passed by the state Legislature, and ultimately accepted by the City Council that allowed Fountain to take the police job while still a city councilor. The city charter does not allow city councilors to take city jobs unless a home rule petition is approved by the Legislature and accepted by the council.
Simard went on to ask why Fountain's job training had been "modified and accelerated" enabling him to be promoted to detective in just eight months. He said there were other, more qualified candidates, including combat veterans with more training.
Simard said he also hoped the audit would "address the excessive amount of city-owned take-home vehicles assigned to officers."
He said the department uses 27 take-home vehicles, not including the four police dog vehicles.
Perry said Wednesday that while there may be 27 vehicles in use by police officers, he wasn't sure if they were all take-home vehicles.
"I'm in the process of drawing up a vehicle policy," Perry said. "The city owns a lot of vehicles, but there's no policy on usage."
Solomon said "there are not 27 take-home cruisers" and that "no officer has two cars assigned to them."
Solomon said in a texted statement Tuesday he was "looking forward to receiving the results of the objective and professional management and operational review that Mayor Perry has mandated. I'm sure there are things we can do better and we'll make every effort to embrace their recommendations."