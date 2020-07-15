METHUEN — The City Council has sent a letter to Police Chief Joseph Solomon asking him to take 10 unpaid furlough days — like every other department head in the city — to help save jobs.
Mayor Neil Perry's 2021 spending plan calls for layoffs of 15 members of the Police Department. It also calls for the layoffs of eight firefighters, while another dozen or so vacant positions — mostly in the Public Works Department — are being left unfilled.
The trimmed budget is driven by an unexpected drop in revenue caused by the economic shutdown due to the pandemic. Perry and his budget crafters say there could be $7 million less in revenue coming into the city over the course of the fiscal year.
One of the remedies for saving money was to require department heads to take 10 unpaid furlough days, saving anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000 each.
The only department head to refuse the furloughs was Solomon. He claims that even though he makes nearly $300,000 a year, he still isn't paid what he is supposed to be getting based on his contract. Perry said he asked Solomon to take the furlough days but that he refused.
Councilors, nonetheless, are taking a stab at getting Solomon to do so.
"Like every other municipality across the Commonwealth, the city of Methuen faces its share of budgetary challenges," says the letter signed by all nine city councilors. "It was deeply troubling to receive a budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year that takes patrol officers off our streets, which would ultimately make our community less safe."
The letter goes on to chastise Solomon for not taking the pay cut.
"In a noble effort to help mitigate this impending loss of services, nearly every department head in our city has agreed to accept a reduction in pay by way of taking 10 furlough/unpaid vacation days during the upcoming fiscal year," the letter states. "Unfortunately, we were made aware of your decision not to join your fellow department heads in this collaborative effort."
They go on to say, "It is not too late to do the right thing by acting in the best interests of Methuen's residents and the patrol officers that keep them safe. By taking 10 furlough/unpaid vacation days during the upcoming fiscal year, you would join your fellow department heads in voluntarily accepting a reduction in pay."
And they added, "We hope you will earnestly consider putting service above self and helping us attempt to save the jobs of the employees you lead."
Asked for comment, Solomon responded, "I suggest they check their facts."
The City Council started fact-checking the mayor's budget this week, with meetings Tuesday, Wednesday and possibly Thursday. The council hopes to vote on the budget before the end of the month.