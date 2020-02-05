METHUEN — An Essex Superior Court judge will decide if Methuen Superintendent Brandi Kwong must rehire a teacher accused of inappropriately touching two middle school students and making others feel uncomfortable, according to a court complaint.
The complaint filed Monday by an attorney for the Methuen school district challenges a Jan. 3 decision by Arbitrator Elizabeth Neumeier that Dean Gaudet was wrongfully fired and is to be reinstated with back pay and benefits for time lost. It is unclear how much he is owed.
Gaudet, 55, began working at Methuen Public Schools in 1994 and was fired May 30, 2019 after accusations of assaults from students that were investigated by school officials, the Division of Children and Families and local police. He was never criminally charged.
Gaudet, who lives with his wife and son in Salem, New Hampshire, has continually denied any wrongdoing.
As a teacher in Massachusetts, state law entitles Gaudet to arbitration, which in his case consisted of a two-day hearing overseen by Neumeier on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2019.
After hearing from witnesses called by the school district and Gaudet — who was represented by an attorney — the arbitrator ruled that Gaudet should be reinstated to his position. Her reasoning was that a female student who claimed Gaudet touched her breast did not appear upset enough, and the school did not make a strong case for a boy who said Gaudet slipped a hand into the back of his pants. Kwong said the boy was too upset to testify.
School district officials said that in September 2018 they began hearing from K-8 students at Comprehensive Grammar School that Gaudet, a technology teacher, made them feel uncomfortable in his classroom by winking and looking at them certain ways.
Gaudet was placed on administrative leave while the district conducted an investigation.
Though school officials determined that the students’ reports of being made to feel uncomfortable were credible, they deemed they did not rise to the level of sexual harassment or an unsafe environment.
Kwong called Gaudet on Oct. 16, 2018 to tell him that he could return to work. But that was not the end of complaints regarding Gaudet’s behavior, and more serious allegations were discovered soon after.
School, police, DCF investigate
Court documents detail the school district's view, as well as the arbitrator's findings as follows:
Upon his return to work, Gaudet took on a new role as a technology teacher at Timony Grammar School, another school for Methuen’s K-8 students. Director of Instructional Technology Ed Lussier assigned him to the new role to replace a long-term substitute teacher.
Shortly after, students said Gaudet draped his arm around a girl and touched her breast in a hallway at Timony. In another incident, students said he slid a hand into the back of a boy’s pants in his new classroom.
The district became aware of the accusations Dec. 20, 2018, and subsequently learned that students would talk about Gaudet touching girls before he came to their school.
School Psychologist Karen Krull said she overheard students at Timony talking as they waited to enter the cafeteria for lunch. She said the words “hit” and “teacher” caught her attention.
Investigating teachers said they eventually learned about a plan students had to tell an adult about Gaudet, specifically a parent who was a police officer.
The students were overheard by Krull before they could follow through with their plan.
Associate Principal Lisa Durkee first interviewed the student who was heard making a comment outside of the cafeteria. The boy said Gaudet put his hands under another student's sweatshirt in class, causing his classmate to jump up from his chair and say something to the effect of “don’t touch me.”
The 13-year-old boy who was said to be touched was called in for an interview with Durkee and Supervising Principal Tim Miller.
He corroborated the story shared by his classmate, saying that Gaudet was standing behind him, hovering, while helping with a computer project, when he felt the teacher’s hand go into the back of his pants and touch his skin.
The student said he jumped out of his chair and asked Gaudet what he was doing.
While recalling the incident with teachers, the student “appeared to be emotionally impacted” by what happened, teachers said.
“He cried during the interview, and his body language suggested that he was emotional, including having his head down while discussing the incident."
The district later received a call from the student’s mother, who reported that her son “had become quiet and withdrawn following the incident with Mr. Gaudet.”
Krull and Durkee also interviewed a sixth-grade girl who reported that she was in a hallway when Gaudet rested his arm on her shoulder and touched her breast.
“His hand fell onto her breast and rested there for a few seconds,” according to the court complaint. “She reported that the incident made her uncomfortable.”
After interviewing five students who claimed they were touched or witnessed inappropriate touching, the district stopped its investigation at the request of Methuen police. Both police and the Department of Children and Families conducted their own investigations of the incidents.
As part of the DCF investigation, Gaudet and eight students were interviewed in January 2019.
DCF found that two charges were supported for physical abuse but not sexual abuse. The remaining six chargers were unsupported, according to DCF.
According to court documents, the school continued its investigation of Gaudet by giving him a chance to respond to the allegations against him and provide any additional information which would be helpful.
He denied everything, according to court documents.
Fired for 'unbecoming' conduct
On April 30, 2019, Kwong sent a letter to Gaudet expressing her intent to fire him.
The letter reads, “I credit the reports of the students, as well as the reports of administrators that met with the students.”
Gaudet and his attorney met with Kwong on May 16, 2019, at which time he was given another chance to refute the students’ allegations, oppose Kwong’s intent to fire him and present any other relevant information.
On May 30, 2019 Kwong issued a letter to Gaudet — required by law — stating that he was fired effective that day for “conduct unbecoming a teacher and other just cause.”
Gaudet invoked his right to an arbitration hearing, which ended in his favor Jan. 3.
Neumeier found that even though Gaudet touched the breast of a student and the incident made the student feel uncomfortable, “the student did not demonstrate enough emotional impact from Mr. Gaudet’s behavior.”
With regard to the student who said he felt Gaudet’s hand slip onto his skin underneath his sweatshirt, “the arbitrator found that the district had not carried its burden of proof,” meaning their argument was not strong enough.
Her report reads: “The District’s investigation reveals a discrepancy in reports between what (one of the witnesses) saw and what he heard. The Timony students were talking about their observations of Mr. Gaudet’s behavior having heard rumors and reports circulating between CGS and Timony students that were completely false.”
She said Gaudet’s classroom layout could be to blame for what was reported as inappropriate touching.
“The conditions in the technology classroom were extremely cramped. The photograph introduced at the hearing, showing the arrangement of desktop computers with students seated show how cramped the room is.”
School: Award violates policy
Methuen Public School officials disagreed with Neumeier's decision and responded by filing the court complaint this week, which claims the arbitrator “exceeded her authority.”
School officials believe “the arbitrator’s award violates public policy, as it reinstates a teacher who has engaged in inappropriate conduct with students and made those students feel uncomfortable in their learning environment,” the complaint reads.
Peter Pasciucco, Gaudet’s attorney, argued during arbitration that “all we have is unreliable uncorroborated hearsay statements from a sixth-grade student that have been repeatedly denied by Mr. Gaudet.”
The attorney said one of the middle-schoolers who testified during the arbitration hearing appeared to be “a very pleasant young lady, but her story makes absolutely no sense and the wildly different variations cannot be reconciled.”
“She clearly does not appear to be traumatized by what occurred — or what she is imagining occurred — and testified that it was an accident. If someone honestly thinks that (the girl’s) story provides credible evidence of an inappropriate act that is quite alarming.”
He’s referring to testimony in which the girl said the incident did not alter her view of Gaudet as a teacher.
Prior to the hearing, she told teachers she “did not know what to do” when the incident happened, “so she waited for Mr. Gaudet to move, and that the incident made her feel uncomfortable, causing her to divert from her planned route to the bathroom.”
Pasciucco pointed out that the boy who claimed Gaudet put his hands down his pants did not testify at all, which Kwong explained was a conscious decision she made after an interaction she had with him at his home.
During a home visit ahead of the arbitration, Kwong said the boy was “incredibly reserved and withdrawn and he did not speak at all during the meeting.” The district decided not to subpoena him for that reason, citing emotional distress.
Gaudet’s attorney described the school district’s efforts to defend their decision as “lazy, negligent and irresponsible” and that “Kwong should be ashamed of herself.”