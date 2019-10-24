LAWRENCE — After nearly a decade, the city's finances have improved enough to be taken off state oversight.
The state Executive Office for Administration and Finance on Thursday announced that the Lawrence has taken the steps necessary to achieve long-term fiscal sustainability and no longer requires active oversight.
The result is that the state-funded position of fiscal overseer for the city was abolished effective Thursday. As part of the announcement, the city is required to create its own Department of Administration & Finance.
“We appreciate the efforts of the city of Lawrence to improve its financial operations and overall fiscal condition,” said Secretary of Administration and Finance Michael Heffernan. “Everyone involved in these efforts including Mayor Dan Rivera and the entire team at the city of Lawrence should be proud of the great progress that has been made.”
Rivera said the "removal of the state fiscal oversight from the city is a very important milestone on the road to total fiscal health."
"We have all worked hard and sacrificed much to insure that we have become good stewards of the city and state’s tax dollars," he continued. "This action by the secretary, and the vote of confidence this shows from him and from the governor, is a point of pride for us running the municipal government in Lawrence.”
In 2010, Lawrence was faced with more than $27 million in budget deficits. At that time, the city was granted the authority by the Massachusetts Legislature to issue deficit financing notes, the second time in two decades that financial conditions in the city had necessitated this step.
With the assistance of the fiscal overseer, the city has made significant improvements in its financial operations.
Rivera pointed to improvements such as balanced and on-time budgets adopted without the use of one-time funds; operating surpluses in eight of the past 10 fiscal years; and increased effectiveness in collecting property taxes and keeping accounts up to date.
Lawrence has also achieved cost savings through a shift of city employees into the Group Insurance Commission for health insurance and a requirement that retirees enroll in Medicare.
Additionally, Lawrence has increased its fund balance levels and reserve taxing capacity, put in place financial forecasts, financial policies and a Capital Improvement Plan, and received multiple bond rating upgrades.
“I am thrilled to know that our city no longer requires active state oversight,” said state Rep. Marcos Devers. “I want to congratulate Mayor Rivera and his team for this important accomplishment. Our economy is now stronger and will continue creating more and better opportunities for our families. The road to success is now paved to keep making Lawrence better.”
Moving forward, the city will be required to create a Department of Administration & Finance under the direction of a chief administrative and financial officer. The state will also continue with certain oversight functions as long as deficit financing notes remain outstanding.
Lawrence City Councilor Marc Laplante, the chairman of the city's Budget and Finance Committee, said he's been on the council since the start of the fiscal crisis and was happy to see it finally come to an end.
“I was on the council nine years ago when the city was a fiscal mess and we needed a takeover. We had to endure massive public safety layoffs and closings of our fire stations. In retrospect, having the Commonwealth assist us in best practices and fiscal discipline has put us in a place to succeed and thrive," he said.
"We are much better off now, making dramatic improvements in infrastructure and strengthening our public safety. The state will keep a close eye that we don’t slip backward, and I have every confidence that we will continue to grow in our successes.”