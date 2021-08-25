LAWRENCE — Frank Bonet, the personnel director at City Hall, and three workers in his office were placed on paid administration leave and escorted out of City Hall on Tuesday, officials confirmed.
Mayor Kendrys Vasquez issued a brief statement saying an investigation is underway. But Bonet said Vasquez is "corrupt" and he's being retaliated against for reporting criminal activity involving city employees to various law enforcement agencies, including Attorney General Maura Healey's office and the federal Department of Justice.
An Army veteran, Bonet has been the city's personnel director for the more than a decade. He also previously worked as the human resources manager for the Lawrence Public Schools for five years. He is currently running for an at-large City Council seat in the Sept. 21 preliminary election.
Bonet also recently gave his notice to leave his position as personnel director after accepting a new job with the city of Chelsea.
"The City is conducting an investigation. The department has been placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation concludes," Vasquez said in a statement sent to the Eagle-Tribune on Wednesday by his chief of staff, Juan Jaramillo.
Bonet said he and the three workers in his office were walked out of City Hall on Tuesday afternoon by Finance Director Mark Iannello.
Bonet issued his own statement saying he has, as a public employee, "an obligation and a responsibility to the residents of Lawrence, to report any, and all, violations of the laws that may have been broken by any appointed, or elected officials of the City of Lawrence, and I did."
"I filed a series of complaints with the Attorney General’s Office, the Office of the Inspector General, the Office of Campaign and Finance, Department of Justice, and others state, federal, and local agencies. I know that this action towards me, by Mayor Vasquez, is nothing more than a retaliatory action, which is also a violation of the law, for complaints I submitted against him, and against many City Directors and Managers that have recently violated ethical, criminal, and campaign laws," the statement continues.
"This action by Mayor Vasquez is an attempt to tarnish my image and reputation. I have never served under a Mayor as corrupt as he. What is even more disappointing, is the fact that even after I notified the City of my protection from retaliation, I received support from no one. The Chief Administrative & Finance Officer (a position created to protect the city’s interest) has no courage and is therefore only looking out for his best interest by way of his salary increase," he wrote.
"It's not the first retaliatory situation that has been thrown at me in the last few months. This is the fourth and most brazen retaliation. His attempt to have me out of the office, is so that I can't have access to any information that could be used against him in in further or future complaints," Bonet concluded.
This is a developing story. A full report will appear online and in Thursday's print edition of The Eagle-Tribune.
