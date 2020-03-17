City halls shut down, but services still going on

City halls across the Merrimack Valley are shutting down this week in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Lawrence closed on Tuesday while Haverhill and Methuen are both shutting their doors on Thursday.
The mayors of the three cities say that most services are available online and some services can still be accessed by appointment only in Methuen and Haverhill.
Methuen Mayor Neil Perry outlined plans to the City Council at their regular meeting Monday night and issued additional clarification on Tuesday about what services remain available. He said city hall would be closing to the general public because of ongoing fears about the spread of the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Lawrence has announced it is closing several of its municipal buildings, including city hall, effective immediately.
COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic this week by the World Health Organization and has moved Gov. Charlie Baker to declare a state of emergency in Massachusetts. President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency.
“As all of us continue to respond and react to the ever-changing landscape of the COVID-19 outbreak, it has become apparent that social distancing is ever more essential to our common public health response,” said Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera. “The health and safety of our staff and community are of utmost importance to all in the city. To that end, effective today, the city’s non-public safety department buildings will be temporarily closed to public access.”
In Haverhill, Mayor James Fiorentini said access to city hall would be by appointment only.
“We cannot close the government to the people we serve,” he said. “We are the government and we have to stay in business but we want to minimize exposure to our employees.”
For information about how to pay for permits and licenses online, go to cityofhaverhill.com.
In Methuen, the closure begins on Thursday.
“While city hall continues to provide essential public services, as of March 19, appointments will be necessary for citizens to visit the building in person,” Perry said Tuesday afternoon. Access to local departments is being limited as a preventative measure to limit the possibility of exposure to COVID-19 for both the public and city staff.
On the plus side, many if not all of the services provided at the city halls of Methuen, Lawrence and Haverhill can also be accessed online.
For Methuen residents, a chart posted on the city’s website lists all of the services that can be done over the internet.
For example, birth, marriage and death certificates can all be obtained by either going onto the website or calling into city hall staff.
New dog licenses, or dog license renewals, can also be done over the phone or the internet.
Certain services that require a trip to city hall do not necessarily mean human contact.
For instance, nomination papers for political candidates can be dropped off in the dropbox outside city hall, as can census forms.
Various types of tax bills as well as water and sewer bills can be mailed in or dropped off in the dropbox near the parking lot behind city hall.
During Monday night’s council meeting, Perry stressed that there was no need to panic.
He said he had heard rumors during the day that major supermarkets were going to close, so he called every one of them in the area.
“I called Market Basket, Mann’s and six others and they all said they had no intention of closing,” Perry reported. “There is no need to panic over food items.”
He noted, however, that restaurants and bars did have to close.
“I heartily encourage everyone to do takeout to help local businesses,” he said, adding that the Small Business Administration would be making $10 million available in loans to those affected by the shutdown.
Perry also said he was considering calling a state of emergency in Methuen but he would only do it to release certain federal and state funds to help residents and businesses cope with the crisis.
“It’s financial,” he said, “and it would help businesses and employees out of work get access to assistance.”
He said he’s been in contact with the mayors of Lawrence and Haverhill so they could provide a coordinated response to the crisis.
In a press release issued Tuesday, Rivera said that not only would city hall be closed, but so is the Lawrence Public Library, the offices of Planning and Development, the Council on Aging and all other administrative buildings.
The mayor’s office, along with the treasurer, accounting and assessor’s offices will all be staffed and operational but can only be reached via email or phone. Residents can reach the mayor’s office by calling 978-620-3010 during regular business hours or by email.
Updates will also be provided on the city’s website at Cityoflawrence.com.
The mayor also reported that the Lawrence Police and Fire departments, as well as the Department of Public Works, will continue operations unchanged and without interruption and will continue to provide services to residents through online transactions, email and by telephone.