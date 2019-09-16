METHUEN — Methuen students racked up $2,333 in unpaid lunches during the first six days of school, surprising school committee members at their first meeting of the academic year.
The burden of unpaid lunch debts is common in all school districts, but an amount into the thousands of dollars is not the norm in Methuen, especially after a week.
The school district typically ends the school year with a couple hundred dollars owed for lunches, according to Director of School Nutrition Services Danielle Collins. Last year's total was $620, she said, the lowest in the state.
The Stoughton School District, with 4,000 students, finished a recent year with $48,000 in negative meal debt, Collins used as an example. She said the Agawam School District's 4,600 students racked up $22,000 in negative meal debt in a single year.
To avoid a similar trend, Collins said the discussion needs to happen now in Methuen.
"Whatever we gather for negative meal debt has to be paid from the general budget, not the food service account," she said citing federal law.
School committee members wondered how the number grew so quickly and how it compares to opening weeks in the past. Without providing statistics, Collins said this year's number was higher than normal.
Member Nicholas DiZoglio said he thinks it could just be the back-to-school hustle, when families adapting to new and earlier schedules simply forget about lunch money.
Another theory is that this year's early debt follows a policy change, which the committee is working to alter again.
Since 2011, students with negative balances on their accounts were given a cheese sandwich with a fruit, vegetable and milk. In June, the school committee decided that way was insensitive and shamed students for not having lunch money.
Committee member Jana DiNatale feels strongly about a new policy, which is scheduled for further discussion at the Sept. 23 meeting. Her plan doesn't involve cheese sandwiches at all.
She wants all kids to get regular meals, like the chicken Parmesan, cheeseburgers, nachos and meatball subs listed on the cafeteria's monthly calendar. If a student cannot pay for the food on the tray, the cost will be tacked onto his or her account.
"If we see that a child has a debt in a week, then principals or food services follows up with the parents by email. By the next week, if it's not paid, then we're going to follow up with a personal call," DiNatale suggested. "The next week, at that point, we have to decide what to do. Maybe it's a call to the Department of Children and Families because the kid is not being provided with a lunch, which is a really appropriate issue for them to be looking into."
Collins objected and said her department doesn't have the capacity to tackle that amount of work. So far this year, there are 676 families with students who contributed to the district-wide school lunch debt.
Member Robert Voegler said he would be leery to get child services involved.
"You do more harm to a kid doing that than giving them a cheese sandwich," he said. "Don't punish kids for errors by their parents."
DiZolgio agreed, reminding the committee that half of Methuen students receive free or reduced price lunch due to income-based needs.
"With a (city) population of 50,000 and 50% of the student population being on free or reduced lunch, you don't know your demographic if you think calling DCF is okay," DiZoglio said.
Ideas were mentioned to keep students' accounts stocked, or if a family can't afford to do so, see that they are told how to apply for the alternate options.
Committee members mulled practices implemented in other school districts, like keeping kids away from after-school activities or withholding report cards, caps, gowns and diplomas for seniors.
Collins said this year's problem started too quickly for it to be mediated right away.
"Without any repercussions, the word travels fast. The first couple of days it was minimal, but then word got out 'I owe money but I can still get a normal meal,'" she told the committee.
She elaborated, "the cheese sandwiches just worked."
Committee member Janna Zanni Pesce said she's confused by that theory.
"The number of free and reduced lunch is somewhere near 50%. Now, you're saying 50% of the working class community in Methuen heard they weren't going to get cheese sandwiches and have now decided to steal from Methuen Public Schools just to get free lunches even though they can afford it?"
Collins is expected to show up at the committee's Sept. 23 meeting with more proposed solutions. An updated report will also include new figures on money owed.