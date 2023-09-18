METHUEN — City officials were at The Days Inn on Monday, checking the status of health, fire and building codes following the shutdown of its dining services last week due to violations at the hotel that houses homeless and immigrant families.
“In the last week, per routine inspection of the dining room, we found some violations,” said Kelly Townsend, who leads the city’s Health, Human Services and Inspections Department.
Townsend said Monday's visit was prompted by more complaints from residents during the dining room inspection.
“They were talking about different things in their rooms, so we just said we were going to come and check it out so that we’re all on the same page,” she said.
Townsend said workers were at the 159 Pelham St. hotel throughout the weekend trying to get it up to compliance.
Community Teamwork, located at 155 Merrimack St. in Lowell, has served the families since their arrival over the past year. The organization works with local groups to provide lunch and dinner, nursing support, clothing, and to meet other needs.
"We'll do whatever we need to," said Kathleen Plath, director of Marketing and Communications for Community Teamwork. "Unfortunately we may need to move families to get rooms cleaned, but we won't know that until we get the report from officials."
Days Inn owner Ashok Patel refused to comment at the hotel Monday.
Mayor Neil Perry and police Chief Scott McNamara reported that there were 177 adults, 100 school-age children, and 94 preschoolers living at the hotel as of 3 p.m., Sept. 5, the latest data available.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education funded Methuen schools with $237,952 in June, according to Perry. Another payment is expected of $376,480, for a total of $614,432.
Perry said at the last City Council meeting he would write a letter to Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll to inquire about other grant money coming to the city to support the homeless and immigrant families beyond education.
City Council officials were upset at their last meeting about how the families at The Days Inn have been treated, concerns that were prompted by numerous phone calls from hotel residents, as well as many other city discussions.
“For us, we want to make sure that we’re not telling people that this is what we think of them and that they should be in something substandard,” Townsend said. “We want people to be living in habitable, healthy places so they can progress with their lives.”
Perry said the Police and Fire departments are called to the site often. The reasons for the calls cover a wide gamut -- from the siting of a what was believed to have been a weasel, to sexual assault.
The police calls are more than two times as frequent as when the Days Inn originally sheltered homeless populations in 2020 during the pandemic, before closing July 1, 2021, according to Perry. The hotel became a shelter again last October.
Perry said he and the City Council are looking for more financial and other support from the Commonwealth.
“There’s certain things they can do and there’s certain things we can do, too,” Perry said at the last council meeting.
Councilor-at-large D.J. Beauregard said Patel and other inn owners seem to be benefiting from situations like this.
“As a municipality, we have every right to use the tools within our tool kit and ensure that this business — along with every business in the community — is following the rules,” Beauregard said.
West District Councilor Mike Simard said the situation is making it “too easy” for the Days Inn to prosper.
Perry noted how the number of people sheltered in the Days Inn makes the situation even more difficult to manage with the city’s own homelessness crisis, particularly with the senior and veteran populations.
“This is a bigger issue,” Townsend said. “Everybody is doing the best that they can.”
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts is a right-to-shelter state for qualifying families. When families enter shelter, the Office of Housing and Livable Communities places them in a unit that matches their family size and is as close to their community of origin as possible. Sometimes, however, that is far away from their communities.
“How fair is that when you’re from Methuen and you can’t be placed in the city,” Perry said. “You can’t call it a hotel. It’s not a hotel. It’s a shelter.”
