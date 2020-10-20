METHUEN — The city and the Police Superior Officers' Union are back in arbitration over a controversial 2017 contract.
Mayor Neil Perry told the City Council Monday night that arbitration would start Tuesday on the union contract, which, had it been implemented, would have rewarded 26 superior officers with 200% raises and salaries over $400,000 in some cases.
The contract, signed by former Mayor Stephen Zanni, was rejected in 2018 by former Mayor James Jajuga, who said the contract would bankrupt the city.
After several attempts at renegotiating a deal, and after several votes of rejection by the City Council, both sides agreed to go to arbitration.
Earlier this year, Mayor Neil Perry tried unsuccessfully to broker a deal to bypass arbitration, which he says could hurt or help the city, depending on arbitrator Loretta Attardo's decision.
"We'll see how arbitration goes," said Perry, whose deal with the superior officers in the spring was also rejected by the City Council.
"We tried to settle it but the council wanted arbitration," Perry said. "It (the contract) was still expensive, in defense of the council."
Attorneys John Foskett and Darren Klein will be representing the city during the arbitration, expected to last all week.
Although the actual hearings may only last a week, a decision isn't expected until January or February, Perry said.
Once a decision is made, he said, "we'll go to the council and figure out what the next step will be."
Superior Officers' Union President Greg Gallant declined to comment.
Meanwhile, the audit of the Police Department continues, Perry reported to the council Monday.
He said the company doing the audit — CNA Corp. from Arlington, Virginia — will soon be conducting one-on-one Zoom interviews with members of the department using personal email addresses and other private forms of communication to ensure the anonymity of the officers talking to consultants.
"No one will release the names of those who responded," Perry said. Many officers fear reprisal from the chief or other superior officers, local officials have said, if it is learned that they spoke with the consultant doing the audit.
City Councilor Mike Simard said he had "complete confidence" in the mayor's management of the audit.
"We can't help the officers unless the officers help themselves, and this is their opportunity to help themselves," he said.
The audit should be done by early November, the mayor said.