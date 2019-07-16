LAWRENCE — The city filed a rebuttal to a police officer's "whistleblower" lawsuit in federal court, saying it contains "dubious allegations" of overtime abuse and other "elaborate and false" claims involving the police chief and a top detective.
A whistleblower lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Boston filed by Detective Kevin Schiavone accuses Police Chief Roy Vasque and Detective Lt. Mark Ciccarelli, who leads the department’s detectives, of lying about overtime worked. The lawsuit further alleges Ciccarelli falsified reimbursement slips from the city and took money from seized drug proceeds stored in a department safe.
An attorney for Schiavone initially filed a lawsuit in federal court in March. On June 28, an amended complaint, containing more allegations by Schiavone, was filed in the case.
Then on Friday, attorneys for the city, Vasque and Ciccarelli filed formal opposition to Schiavone's amended complaint in federal court, according to court records.
Mayor Daniel Rivera has repeatedly refused to comment on Schiavone's lawsuit. On Tuesday, when asked if there have been any management or other changes recently in the police department, Rivera stressed "the Lawrence Police Department is being run today the same way it was when Roy Vasque became chief."
Vasque became chief in January 2018.
When the suit initially was filed in March, Schiavone, a 10-year police department veteran, said he was put on desk duty and retaliated against after he complained about Ciccarelli leaving his loaded, duty handgun within a child’s reach in the detective’s division in August 2018.
According to the city's opposition filing, Schiavone's lawsuit "seeks to import a set of dubious allegations of abuse of overtime compensation and a $300 Chinese food bill into this action."
The document was filed by attorneys Robert Hillman, who represents the city and Vasque, and Dennis Coyne, Ciccarelli's attorney.
The city's filing also refers to "an elaborate (and false) set of allegations" regarding police department activities, including "imaginary retaliation" against Schiavone when surveillance cameras were installed in the police station.
Also, the city's opposition filing says Schiavone does not know firsthand — only through "information and belief" — about "an improbable scheme to 'coordinate' records for overtime worked" by police department detectives,
"Without alleging any specific facts, (Schiavone) generally alleges that (Vasque and Ciccarelli), again on 'information and belief' would instruct detectives to include their names on reports and would 'often' attend court appearances for no reason other than to qualify for overtime pay," according to the city filing.
Schiavone said he reported improper and illegal department activities to an agent in the Federal Bureau of Investigation, after which his relationships with Vasque and Ciccarelli “continued to deteriorate,” according to his lawsuit.
He also said a surveillance camera was installed in the police station to watch him.
Schiavone asked for legal support from his union, the Lawrence police patrolmen's union, but was denied, according to the suit.
The Lawrence Superior Officer's Association threw its "full support" behind Ciccarelli after The Eagle-Tribune first reported the lawsuit earlier this month.
In a statement previously released by Capt. Scott McNamara, president of the union, said "that a court complaint is simply composed of allegations, and does not constitute any type of proof – which must be established through discovery and trial."
The Superior Officer's Union represents captains, lieutenants and sergeants in the police department.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.