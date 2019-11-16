LAWRENCE — Patrons looking to legally hit the hookah in city bars and restaurants probably shouldn't hold their breath.
The Board of Health this week was treated to a lengthy presentation from a consultant employed by the Lawrence Bar and Restaurant Association about the economic benefits of allowing hookahs to be used in city bars.
A dozen or so club and restaurant owners sat in the audience as spokesman Eduardo Crespo made their case.
"We would like to present ideas to explore the possibility of opening a dialogue on how our members can take steps forward to see if we could create a process to move forward on hookahs," Crespo said to Board of Health Chairman Joel Gorn, member Steven Gil and regional anti-smoking advocate Cesar Pungirum.
The presence of club owners and their spokesman at the Board of Health is the latest chapter in a long-running battle between the city's bars and public health and safety agencies over use of hookahs. Members of the the Lawrence Bar and Restaurant Association contend that their customers demand access to hookahs, even though they are considered illegal in Lawrence.
City officials have repeatedly found hookahs being used illegally and clamped down on clubs by scaling back their hours and temporarily suspending their licenses.
Recently, the Licensing Board, which metes out punishment to bars and clubs that violate the smoking ban, told the business owners to seek relief through the Board of Health, which established the smoking ban in the first place several years ago.
At the Board of Health meeting this week, Crespo stressed the importance of bars and restaurants to the economy of the city and the state, noting that one out of every 10 jobs in Massachusetts are at bars and restaurants.
He said the clubs bring in people from all over. Further, he said, the clubs purchase millions of dollars in goods and services every year, and contribute heavily to the tax base.
The prohibition on hookahs and the recent crackdown has a had a detrimental impact on all the bars and restaurants in the city, he said.
"They are all being impacted by a reduction in business due to the restrictions on hookahs," he said, reiterating an oft-repeated claim that hookahs are allowed in other cities and towns but not in Lawrence.
That creates an uneven playing field, he said.
"We want to work with the Board of Health for licenses that comply with regulations and allow hookahs to be safely used. It's a two-way street. We can't do this alone. We will work with experts in the field on fire safety concerns, ash disposal and public health. We take this very seriously," he said.
"We want to reach maybe some common ground," he added, and suggested the city allow a pilot program to see that hookahs could be safely used under the right circumstances.
While board member Gil seemed open to the idea, Chairman Gorn was joined by Pungirum, director of the regional Tobacco Control Division, in rejecting it.
"The topic of hookahs is very sensitive," said Gil, who was recently re-appointed to the board after an extended absence. "We know there is demand and people want it. I'd like to see the board look at moving forward. I'd like to read the proposal, talk to the community and set up a time for another meeting."
Gorn said he understood "it's a big economic hit."
However, he said, "I have many concerns about the health impact of second-hand smoke on the people who work there. It's a human rights issue. That's my biggest reservation."
He went on to say that if a pilot program were implemented, "Then everyone would want it. Lawrence will become a destination for smoking bars. That's my biggest fear."
Pungirum, meanwhile, went on the attack, telling Crespo, "Your clients have deliberately and consistently violated the regulations on hookahs."
He said he didn't trust any of them to work with the city in a transparent way, noting that he has been on compliance checks with police, fire and inspection service officials and has seen the duplicitous behavior himself.
"Your clients keep track of who is where," he said. "While we are on their premises, they hide the pipes. Is that someone who is showing cooperation? Your presentation is nice but deceiving."
He added that smoking has been banned and that there is nothing anyone can do about it.
"It is simply prohibited," he said, adding that the Board of Health is not supposed to consider the economic impact of its rules. "There is no permitting process to allow smoking."
Crespo, nevertheless, said he would return to the Board of Health with his clients in a couple of months.
"Our intent is to go back in January, attend that meeting, and further expand on the preliminary plan we delivered this week," he said. "We will deliver more details in January. We are modeling regulations based on what other cities and towns in Massachusetts are doing."