METHUEN — For the next seven months, the famed Forest Street Water Tower will be out of service for a tremendous overhaul.
The $3.6 million project is funded by the city’s Capital Improvement Plan for fiscal year 2023. The project includes upgrades to the ladder system and entrances as well as to the roof-venting system. An internal water quality mixing system will be installed as well.
“It regulates the chlorine and moves the water around, it’s new technology,” said Daryl Laurenza, superintendent of Water Distribution.
At 100 feet tall and more than 80 feet wide, the tower has been a Methuen landmark since it was constructed in the early 1970s. With a capacity of 3.8 million gallons, the tower provides service to homes in the city’s West End.
However, Water Department officials determined that the tower was “starting to show its age.” Last year’s annual Water Quality Report found that “the outside protective coatings are failing and the inside is also starting to break down.”
When the project began last month, the tower was completely drained and taken offline for the first time in more than 25 years.
To empty the tank, Laurenza said pumps feeding the tower were turned off and the first two million gallons were used by residents. Once water pressure started to fall, he said two fire hydrants were used for six days to siphon out the remaining 1.8 million gallons.
The West End will be on a system bypass until the project is completed in May 2023. Laurenza said the bypass is powered by 2.8 million gallons being pumped in from the East End.
“We’re pumping to demand on the West Side,” he said.
Laurenza also said it is imperative that the project be finished on time as water usage doubles during the summer months.
In addition to the structural renovations, a giant letter “M” will be painted on the side of the tower, making it visible to drivers entering Methuen on I-93 North.
“It was discussed years ago,” said Laurenza. “It lets you know you’re home.”
Mayor Neil Perry said the upgrades will allow the tower to function at “peak operational efficiency” for the next 40 years.
“The tower is being refurbed both inside and out. We are tracking the process to completion,” said Perry, adding that he is appreciative of the City Council’s support for his five-year infrastructure plan.
Council Chairman DJ Beauregard said the renovation is “long overdue.”
“The purpose of this project is to implement design improvements to rehabilitate the water storage tank on Forest Street,” he said. “It’s the latest example of Mayor Perry’s efforts to address our city’s aging infrastructure by making yet another critical investment.”
Councilor-at-Large Jessica Finocchiaro agreed that the project needed to happen.
“The city of Methuen owes residents running water. Unfortunately, it will be costly, but the maintenance for the Forest Street Water Tower is a basic necessity,” she said. “We’re told these improvements should extend our water tower’s timeline to the next generation at least, which is sound long-term planning.”
