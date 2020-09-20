NEWBURYPORT — The city may seek damages from a local farmer whose cattle trespassing into the Artichoke Reservoir may have caused a recent harmful algae bloom.
Amy Kwesell, an attorney for KP Law, the firm that acts as the city solicitor, served a cease-and-desist letter to Bruce Colby of 37 Pine Hill Road on Aug. 27, saying allowing his cattle to trespass into the reservoir likely resulted in the contamination of the public water supply.
The letter said representatives for the city have seen Colby’s cattle wading in the reservoir and “creating conditions, which have corrupted or polluted the city’s drinking water” for which the city may seek damages.
The letter also notes that according to state law, the city is entitled to “triple damages” if Colby’s cattle contaminated the public water supply.
Last month, an algae bloom was discovered in the Upper and Lower Artichoke reservoirs, which are the primary sources of drinking water for Newburyport as well as portions of Newbury and West Newbury.
Since then, the city’s Department of Public Services Water Division has continued to test the water and never found any toxins. But the algae bloom and low-water levels led to a ban on nonessential water use in Newburyport.
Dan Wright, a state conservationist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, would not confirm if Colby’s livestock directly caused the algae bloom, but he did say “livestock manure is very high in nutrients that can cause algal blooms.”
The letter states that Colby is required to stop his cattle from trespassing and to install fencing or a barricade that will prevent the cattle from accessing the Artichoke. It also says that if Colby’s cattle are seen in the reservoir or if the fence has not been installed within 10 days of the Aug. 27 letter’s service, the city will take legal action.
Kwesell said on Friday that Colby said he installed the required fencing and that KP Law is going to seek his permission to visit the property and confirm that.
The city also required Colby to provide a timeline for preparing a nutrient management and stormwater pollution prevention plan to address runoff from his farmland adjacent to the Artichoke Reservoir. The plan must be submitted to both Newburyport and West Newbury by Oct. 1 so that it can be approved for next year’s algal bloom season, which runs from July through September.
Colby did not return phone calls to The Daily News by press time Friday.
Paul Sevigny, health agent for West Newbury, said in an email to The Daily News that the communities are working together to protect the Artichoke.
“West Newbury is working with and will continue working collaboratively with the city of Newburyport, and with West Newbury property owners and agricultural operators, on watershed protection issues around the reservoir,” Sevigny said.
