ANDOVER — Wanting to challenge students to learn about social justice, an Andover middle school humanities teacher created a project to help her students see how they can create positive change.
So Meredith Badders created the Trailblazers Project where her students at Andover School of Montessori read, research and write about social justice trailblazers like Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, environmentalist Bill McKibben and humanitarian Mother Teresa.
After reading up on their chosen trailblazer, students were asked to identify how the person's mission was still being accomplished today. Then students created proposals to help assist the trailblazer's mission at the school.
"Adolescents can be the change they wish to see around them, and we just have to embolden them through belief in their ideas," Badders said. "During this project, at one point or another, most of the students felt stuck or didn't know which direction to go in; however, through classroom discussion and individual perseverance, they all defined a problem within their community and then proposed an action-oriented solution to address this problem."
Two eighth graders, inspired by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and comedian Trevor Noah, are creating a podcast that will unpack current events like racial discrimination, climate change and other news events. The podcast begins in mid-April and will be distributed through the school's newsletter.
Another group is working to establish a Student Council so that students can participate in a voting process. The council will also allow for debates and for students to bring forward ideas or concerns.
Two other students are in the process of setting up an electronics waste collection bin. The e-waste bin would be set up in the school's parking lot to collect old devices which would then be donated or recycled with partner organizations.
"Through the six weeks of working on this project, they saw their ideas turn into a reality and most importantly, saw that their voice can be a catalyst for change," she said.