METHUEN— It’s easy to see the positive impact of the Clean River Project.
Methuen City Councilor James McCarty testified to that fact at a recent meeting where the council approved $35,000 to help the nonprofit organization clean up the Merrimack River.
“I noticed the stark difference between the Methuen border of the river and the Andover border of the river and I could see the difference that this small expenditure would make,” McCarty said.
He was recalling a visit to the Merrimack that was was organized by Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro and was also attended by Councilor Steven Saba, who said the tour “opened his eyes.”
“Seeing the work they’re doing and what they’ve accomplished and the difference between the Methuen side, where it was nice and clean, and the Andover side, I think this is a great funding opportunity to help them,” Saba said.
Rocky Morrison, who founded the Clean River Project in 2004, said the funds will be used to deploy two or three booms in the spring to collect trash from the river.
The booms were purchased a few years ago and will be placed in spots where Morrison knows that currents and the wind are most likely to push debris into Methuen’s shore.
“What that does is grab portable trash that comes down, containing it,” he said. “It’s a variety of stuff that comes over the falls or leaves downtown Lowell and heads into Methuen. Stuff comes all the way from New Hampshire.”
Morrison also removed items from Andover’s bank when he first started the organization. But now that he has four full-time employees and runs seven custom-built boats, he has too many expenses to be able to work for free, he said.
As a result, debris has been collecting along Andover’s river banks for 15 years.
“No one has cleaned their shore line, and there are trees down, hot water tanks, docks,” Morrison said.
Along with managing the booms, crews from the Clean River Project will continue to patrol the river’s banks in boats for items that the booms don’t catch, which include hypodermic needles. They also recently pulled their 86th car, a 1976 Buick Regal, out of the Merrimack.
“Rocky Morrison and the Clean River team, they’re fighting a war out there,” McCarty said. “So they need all the help they can get.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.