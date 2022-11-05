METHUEN — After spearheading clean up efforts on the Merrimack River for the past 18 years, Rocky Morrison, owner of the Clean River Project, is expanding his operation 25 miles south to Everett.
“We’re excited we’re expanding,” he said, adding that the partnership with Everett is expected to take effect on April 1, 2023. “We’ve done a lot of work here. It’s time to expand out.”
Morrison said the new venture will focus on the confluence of the Mystic and Malden rivers with the possibility of further expansion into Medford and Malden.
He said the primary difference between those rivers and the Merrimack is that there is no current.
“Down there, it’s a still river,” he said.
In contrast, the Merrimack has always acted as a conveyor belt for trash, moving at approximately 4,500 cubic feet per second, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
“All of this stuff is going toward the beaches,” said Morrison.
Office Manager Kristin Bachmann said Everett conservation officials contacted Clean River as the organization has been involved in Everett’s Earth Day clean up for the past two years.
She said one boat will be kept in Everett with Clean River staff commuting to and from the Boston suburb five days per week before tapering off to a bi-weekly schedule.
Everett Conservation Agent Thomas Philbin said Morrison was recommended by the Friends of the Malden River.
He said a contract with Clean River will allow for better maintenance, particularly along the Malden River.
“There’s constant trash on the banks of the river,” said Philbin, adding that when necessary, Morrison can lobby state and federal officials for environmental funding. “He would be on call to do any of that.”
Although Clean River will maintain its presence in the Merrimack Valley, Morrison said none of the city and town officials east of Lawrence have expressed an interest in contracting with the organization.
“They don’t see the Merrimack River as an environmental problem,” he said. “They see the beauty, but they don’t see the environmental nightmare.”
To date, Morrison said that Lawrence has signed a three-year deal with Clean River. However, he said Methuen Mayor Neil Perry has not shown the same level of enthusiasm.
“The Methuen mayor has been very elusive,” he said, adding that multiple emails from Clean River have gone unanswered.
When questioned by The Eagle-Tribune, Perry said his original intention was to fund the contract with money from the American Rescue Plan Act. However, the City Council determined that those funds should be used to upgrade Methuen’s infrastructure.
Perry said he is now planning to bring the contract back before the council and request that free cash be used as the funding source.
Looking back on 2022, a total of 147 Clean River volunteers spent 1,008 hours on the Merrimack. During that time, they removed 39 tons of trash including 1,292 hypodermic needles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.