LAWRENCE - Over the next 100 days, city residents can expect to see cleaner streets, a decline in violence at city schools and increased economic opportunities, said Brian DePena, the city's new mayor.
DePena was sworn in as the city's new mayor amid a crowd that gathered at the South Lawrence East School on Friday evening.
"Today marks a new chapter for Lawrence. The people have decided for a different and brighter future, and they want to be part of it. What I want to say to my constituents is that I hear you loud and clear, My administration is ready to lead you, take care of you and treat you with the respect you all deserve," said DePena, in remarks shared with The Eagle-Tribune.
"I will keep my promise of creating a shared vision for prosperity and you will have a place at the table and a voice in determining the new path for Lawrence. When we work together as a united front, we all win," DePena said.
DePena defeated interim Mayor Kendrys Vasquez in the Nov. 2 election by a count of 6,093 to 5,338.
Generally, candidates who win general elections in November are not sworn into office until January.
However, Vasquez, former City Council president, was appointed interim mayor through a home rule petition process after former Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera left office in December 2020. Rivera left the mayor’s post to become President and CEO of MassDevelopment in Boston.
Following the swearing in, current City Council President Marc Laplante congratulated DePena and his wife, Dilenny. Laplante also gave Dilenny his Lawrence pin "to recognize the time and sacrifice that will be requested on behalf of the city."
"Spouses are underappreciated. Mayor & Mrs. DePena, thanks for your willingness to serve our city," said Laplante, in social media posts.
DePena said his plans going forward include:
-- Making city operations more efficient and cost effective.
-- Improving city schools by working jointly with the superintendent, state education commissioner, School Committee and Lawrence Alliance for Education.
-- Immediately stopping violence in city schools, creating a safe and secure learning environment for students and teachers.
-- Auditing city finances.
-- Opening up dialogues with corporations, small businesses, non-profit agencies, faith-based organizations and community activists.
-- Analyzing the city's economic landscape and developing a recruitment strategy.
-- Mandating free access to parks and recreation facilities and funding additional sports and arts programs.
Among those who attended the swearing-in Friday evening were Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque, Fire Chief Brian Moriarty, Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger, Sen. Barry Finegold (D-Andover), and Democratic state Representatives Frank Moran and Marcos Devers, who represent different parts of Lawrence.
Frank Bonet, the city's former personnel director, served as Master of Ceremonies.
