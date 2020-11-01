Red or blue, left or right, it may be too soon to declare which way voters will lean, but one thing is certain –– municipalities are preparing to process a historic number of ballots.
In Massachusetts, that can be attributed to the many opportunities available to Bay Staters –– early voting, a mail-in option, absentee ballots and traditional means.
“It would not be surprising to see 2016’s turnout –– 75% –– matched or even exceeded,” said Methuen City Clerk John Wilson.
Of the city’s 36,076 eligible registered voters, nearly 16,000 cast a ballot either in person or by mail/drop box as of Friday, according to Wilson. That puts the city on par with the state average of nearly 45% early turnout.
Wilson said the tally of in-person voters –– at the Loop –– totaled 6,706 by Friday morning, “with more streaming in by the hour.”
“As far as turnout on Tuesday,” he said, “ assuming we hold conservative at 45% early voter turnout and an estimate of 75% turnout overall, approximately 11,000 people could show up to vote that day.”
Haverhill City Clerk Linda Koutoulas is “not one to give percentages,” she said.
“But I believe turnout will be very heavy on Tuesday,” despite a strong response to early voting, she added.
A summary from the Secretary of State received by Koutoulas on Thursday reported 16,086 ballots cast. Of Haverhill’s 48,004 registered voters, 18,715 of them were distributed a ballot early; only 2,629 remained outstanding heading into the weekend.
Figures in Haverhill and elsewhere show voting by mail has been the favored early method.
Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera said “what you’re seeing in Lawrence is what we’re seeing nationwide.”
“Tons of people are coming out to vote and get their ballot cast before Election Day,” he said.
He said Friday morning the city has 44,604 registered voters, and 13,939 have already voted. Of that, 10,390 voted by mail and 3,549 in-person.
“We know general elections are going to be heavy,” Rivera said. “Our expectation (during the pandemic) is we’re going to have to press the social distancing, et cetera, but in the end we run a tight ship down there (at the polls).”
In comparison, the 2016 general election drew 24,537 voters, out of 42,352 registered.
“That’s impressive,” Rivera said, “that already this time around we’ve seen more than half of the total vote count compared to the last election just with early voting.”
Even with different processes in place in New Hampshire –– no formal polling place to go ahead of election day –– absentee ballots have flooded into Salem Town Hall, for example.
Town Moderator Christopher Goodnow said officials there were on pace to partially process nearly 4,000 absentee ballots by the weekend.
The number of absentee ballots — about five times greater than the 2016 general election — can be at least partially attributed to a tent set up outside Town Hall. There, the process has been streamlined per a suggestion from state officials, according to Goodnow.
Registered voters have until Monday at 4 p.m. to show up, request an application for absentee ballot and be given one. They can fill it out and cast it on the spot. Those who have already sent out for a ballot via mail are also welcome to Town Hall to cast it in-person, instead of mailing it back.
Still anticipating a busy day at the polls Tuesday, Goodnow said there will be about 25 more poll workers than in years past, bringing the total to 100 across Salem’s five polling places.
"This has been a lively election cycle," he said. "We're happy to see so many people out voting."