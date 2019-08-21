Armenian picnic is Sunday
HAVERHILL — The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe will hold its annual picnic Sunday, Aug. 25, at its Family Life and Cultural Center, 1280 Boston Road, from noon to 5 p.m. Live music will be provided by the Jason Naroian ensemble. Lamb kebabs, losh kebabs, chicken kebabs and kheyma dinners will be served all day. Combination plates are available. A pastry table will feature cream and nut khadeyif, nut paklava, choereg, and various near-eastern specialties. Spinach pie will be available. A shuttle bus is available for off premises parking.
Country night on the boardwalk is Friday
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce will present "country night on the boardwalk" from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, on the boardwalk behind Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack St.
Enjoy live music by Annie Brobst. Admission is free. There will be a cash bar and light appetizer. La Pizza Di Forno will be selling pizza.
Ruth's House sale in progress
HAVERHILL — The Thrift Shop at Ruth's House is holding a "mega blowout sale" through Aug. 31. Clothing articles are $1 each except for boutique items that are $4 each. Toys are $1 each. Ruth's House, located at 111 Lafayette Square, is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Appraisal event planned
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum and HC Media will present “What’s it Worth,” an antiques and collectible appraisal event, on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the HC Media Studio at Harbor Place. Three professional appraisers will be on hand to evaluate your treasures. The cost is $10, payable at the door, for two items. Pre-registration is required. To register online go to www.signupgenius.com/go/8050945afad2babf49-whats. To register by phone call Linda Greenstein at 978-390-2425.
Searles Castle hosts benefit for sick Methuen boy
WINDHAM — An event Sunday at Searles Castle, from 1-6 p.m. will benefit an 8-year-old Methuen boy diagnosed with an incurable brain disorder.
The event will feature a corn hole tournament, touch-a-truck event, silent auction, face painting, DJ, raffle, food vendors and cash bar.
Grady Smith, the boy, is also the son of Methuen police Officer Jeff Smith.
There is no cure for ALD, but after an extended hospital stay, bone marrow transplant, continued testing and extensive, ongoing therapy, the progression of Grady's disease is stable.
Since learning of Grady's condition, Officer Smith and his wife, Jillian, have dedicated themselves to promoting ALD awareness and advocating for ALD newborn screening.
Sunday's fundraiser, Grady's Gladiators' Best Day Ever, will raise money for the Grady's Gladiators team at the 2019 Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk and support research for ALD and bone marrow transplants at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Emergency vehicles from the Methuen Police Department, Salem Police Department, Salem Fire Department and Windham Fire Department will be on display as well as vehicles belonging to local landscaping companies.
Tickets are $25 per person. Children 12-years-old and younger will be admitted for free with an adult. Two-person cornhole teams must also register as a team, for a $20 fee. To purchase tickets and register a cornhole team, click here. Tickets will also be available for $35 per person at the door of the event, cash only.
Andover church bringing clean water to Tanzania
ANDOVER — A Well for Nghumbi Fundraiser dinner will be hosted Saturday September 14 from 6 to 9 p.n. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church to support access to clean water in Nghumbi Tanzania.
Additional information and tickets are available at standrewsmethuen.org.