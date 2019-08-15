Comics reading night is Aug. 20
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum will host a comics reading night from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Greg Moutafis, curator of the museum's "The Art of Comics" exhibit, has hand-selected a variety of comics for you to review. This is an all-ages event, though the youngest of readers are encouraged to bring their own reading material.
A suggested $3 donation per person helps to cover the cost of snacks. To register, email programs@buttonwoods.org or call 978-374-4626.
Windham Blackout Cancer t-shirt on sale
WINDHAM — The town is preparing to create a united front to raise awareness of pediatric cancer with Windham-grown Project Blackout. Windham Blackout Cancer Week will take place Sept. 21 — 28 with a series of activities throughout the town. The hallmark event of the week, the 9th Annual Jaguar Blackout Cancer Football Game at Windham High School on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.
The sale of the 2019 Blackout Cancer t-shirts, will take place one week only: Wednesday, August 14 through Wednesday, August 21. Featuring a new design each year, Windham fans wear the current year’s t-shirt as a sign of solidarity at the Jaguar Blackout Cancer Football Game. T-shirts will be sold online at projectblackoutusa.org.
Sponsors throughout the Merrimack Valley step up
LAWRENCE —Tickets for Cruising the High Seas, the 2019 Annual Food, Wine, Beer Pairing and Silent Auction to be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Black Swan Country Club in Georgetown, Mass., are on sale. All proceeds directly support patients and families throughout the region receiving care from Merrimack Valley Hospice and High Pointe House.
This year’s silent auction will offer over 100 items including jewelry, artwork, unique experiences and relaxing getaways. A delicious selection of food along with wine and beer will be served at this “tropical Islands” themed evening featuring live music, games of chance, and more.
Tickets are $60 per person and can be purchased online at MerrimackValleyHospice.org or by calling 978-552-4188. All tickets must be purchased in advance.
Brocklebank Museum open for the season
GEORGETOWN — The Brocklebank Museum in Georgetown is open for the season. Stop by and see the new Business and Industries room, and learn about the ice-cutting industry, the trains that ran through Georgetown, and more.
The Georgetown Historical Society has been busy planting a series of gardens at the museum, with a special educational exhibit in the Tavern Room.
The latest acquisition is a rare, 42-star American flag that hung on the U.S.S. Kearsarge in 1890.
Visit online at www.georgetownhistoricalsociety.com or email info@georgetownhistoricalsociety.com for more information. The museum is at 108 East Main St.
Art exhibit at the public library
HAVERHILL — The public library is hosting an exhibit by members of the Council on Aging. The exhibit includes works in various mediums and subject matter by Anna Teresa Hull, Brian Robinson, Brian McGinty and Surya Sarkhel.
Their art is on display through Aug. 20 on the second floor gallery, during regular library hours: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.