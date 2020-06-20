Rosalie Shen is flexing her entrepreneurial muscles in her effort to save the elephants.
The 24-year-old Andover resident recently launched the clothing line White Elephant Collective, through which she is selling T-shirts, hoodies and hats adorned with an intricate elephant logo.
All of the after-tax proceeds from her sales are to be donated to the World Wildlife Fund and the Thai Elephant Home, two organizations dedicated to elephant welfare.
Shen, who was adopted from China when she was very young, was raised in Andover. She became inspired to start her clothing line after she had the opportunity to travel internationally to both Thailand and India, where she interacted closely with elephants.
“I just realized how intelligent they were. They had such a high emotional intelligence and I was just kind of inspired by that and it just stuck with me years later. They would be dancing, they would be swaying back and forth,” Shen said of the gentle endangered giants.
In 2015, Shen signed up for a 10-day Thai elephant conservation program where she worked closely with the mahouts to help clean and care for elephants that would not otherwise survive in the wild.
The mahouts are a group of individuals in Thailand who dedicate their lives to caring for and training elephants. Generally, a mahout is assigned an elephant from a young age and remains bonded to that particular elephant for the remainder of his or her life.
“I was really inspired by the mahouts who take care of them everyday and that was kind of the first piece of this idea I had been thinking about since 2015 when I was in Thailand,” Shen said.
Last December on a trip to India with her family, Shen said she was shocked by how badly the elephants used for tourism were treated, which partially compelled her to start her company.
“I saw them chained to cement garages. They were not well fed; they were not taken care of,” she said. “Those two experiences, they were very different experiences but I kind of came to the same conclusion that elephants should be revered, respected and taken care of.”
Shen’s clothing line can be found online here: https://whiteelephantcollective.org/.