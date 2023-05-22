ANDOVER — Despite frequent volleys of rain, hundreds appeared for Andona’s annual festival, which has existed in some capacity for over 60 years.
Clown Town opened on Friday evening and spilled out into Saturday.
“Kids seem to love it,” said Chris Mroczko, who was there with his grandchildren and daughter.
His only hope was that the rain would subside.
The sidewalks around the park were packed with people heading toward the fair. The fairgrounds filled much of The Park, with a Ferris wheel towering above everything.
Beyond the rides in an open space a group of kids from Master Shin’s martial arts class were putting on a show.
The students were chopping wood with their feet and hands, said Krupa Degala, a parent of one of the students.
She said the kids were breaking stuff including bowels and doing flying kicks.
Mike Stone’s kids were piled into a ride while he watched.
“Its chaotic,” Stone said. “But it’s for a good cause.”
Clown Town raises funds for the local nonprofit Andona. The organization was started by Andover women in the 1950s to raise funds for various causes. Funds have gone to educational, athletic and cultural enrichment programs, according to Andona’s website.
The name Andona comes from Andover and Dona, the Latin word for give.
Stone said his kids’ favorite ride was the tube ride swing.
“They love coming here, it’s always a lot of fun,” he added.
On the other side of a climbing wall, kids jumped in the air while tethered.
“They like jumping,” said Hajar Chafik, whose kids were waiting in line.
Festivities also included face painting and carnival games.
Due to rain the festival closed early on Saturday.
