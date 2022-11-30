LAWRENCE — It was a Super Bowl week practice. The then-new head of buildings and grounds was at the field that day, watching from afar.
He saw and heard football coach Chuck Adamopoulos call his team over, announcing he was cutting practice short so the “entire” team could get to the school play.
“It was my first year as president,” said Central Catholic president Christopher Sullivan. “The [grounds crew head] came up to me at one point after that and said, ‘That’s when I knew I was at the right place.’ That’s Chuck Adamopoulos. He cares about all of the people here. He’s not just a great coach. He never has been.”
“Coach A,” as he has been called for a few decades now, announced his retirement as the school’s head coach for football on Tuesday afternoon.
He leaves as not only one of the school’s greatest coaches, but deserves mention among the many Merrimack Valley greats, including Andover High’s Dick Collins and Methuen’s Larry Klimas.
Over his 26 seasons as head coach, Central won 13 MVC titles, went to five Super Bowls, and won three of them. His record – 204-79 – has been unmatched the last two decades.
“That’s not what I remember most,” said Adamopoulos, referring to the many, big wins. “I remember the people most. All of the players that came through. All of the coaches, many who are still my best friends, that I worked with. Central is an amazing place.”
Come to find out, Adamopoulos, the “carpet-bagger” from Groveland, always was a Central Raider at heart.
“I think I’ve spent more time in Lawrence than I have in Groveland,” said Adamopoulos of his family’s residence. “I love the school and I love where we are in the city. It’s a plus for the school, in the middle of Lawrence. The students do service for the city. It’s a perfect place for me.”
While growing up on a horse farm – his dad, Arthur, was a legendary coach at Peabody High, and his brother, “Uncle Charlie,” ran it by sending horses to tracks all over the country – he later realized the city was also to his liking.
“I passed my trainer’s test [after graduating from college],” said Adamopoulos. “Thank God I didn’t take that job. It would’ve been fun, in some ways, but nowhere near the fun I had.”
He started his “teaching” and coaching career at his alma mater, Pentucket Regional, though it wasn’t the typical sequence.
“I had graduated college a few months earlier and the economy wasn’t great. I had business degree and it was tough finding a job,” recalled Adamopoulos. “I was jogging down at the Pentucket track, unemployed, and Steve Hayden, who had just gotten the job as head coach, came by and basically asked if I wanted to coach. The new head coach had quit barely on the job and Steve didn’t have any assistants. So I took it.”
Hayden later got Adamopoulos a job as permanent assistant. Like the gig at Pentucket, he went back to school at night – nearby Salem State – to get his teacher’s certificate.
After two years, Adamopoulos heard about a teaching job (business) at Central Catholic.
“It was weird. My first time in the building for a job interview … I just fell in love with the place,” recalled Adamopoulos.
“And I wasn’t even a Catholic,” he added. “There were priests, brothers and nuns working here. I fell in love with the tradition that was here and camaraderie in the school. It was different than anything I had ever experienced.”
If first impressions are as important as people say, Adamopoulos’ legacy was off and running during his first year as head coach in 1997.
Despite starting that season off 1-2, Central didn’t lose another game, including the school’s first ever Super Bowl championship.
“There were only three returning starters back,” said Adamopoulos. “We had only one lineman over 200 pounds and he weighed 208. We weren’t the biggest team, but we were tough.”
Central repeated again in 1998, this time going 10-1, and the Adamopoulos Dynasty had begun.
There were other memorable Super Bowl visits, but Adamopoulos doesn’t believe they define his passion for the school.
“The 2004 team will always hold a special place in my heart,” recalled Adamopoulos. “We are at Camp Marist in the summer and I get pulled from practice to take a call from my wife (Beth). She told me my dad suffered a heart attack and passed away.
“That team finished 3-7. One of my captains was Jay Fielding,” said Adamopoulos. “We lost three or four really close games, all tough losses. But I remember that banquet and being so proud. Those kids helped get me through a tough year.”
Adamopoulos could go through so many of his former and current coaches, many of whom are still among his best friends, through so many wins, losses and, most of all, laughs.
“I had a blend of so many great coaches that I worked with at Central,” said Adamopoulos. “I coached 38 of my 39 years there with Bob Jowett. When we started the wrestling program at Central he was my assistant. Ernie (DiFiore) has been with me from the beginning. Paul Farnham was there for two Super Bowls with me; one of my all-time favorites … I could go through so many guys, so many players … I’d be here all day.”
Among the best of the best part of Adamopoulos’ time at Central was the fact all four of his children – Cate (Olinski), Zach, Molly and Brian – graduated from Central.
And Zach has been on his staff the last four years now. He considered a move to Merrimack College. That was until Merrimack coach Dan Curran basically nixed that idea.
“[Coach Curran] used to run our morning workouts in the summers and when I first got out of college I had some interest in college coaching but he had no spots when I was putting out feelers,” said Zach, who also teaches at Central. “When he finally had one, he said ‘I told you if I had an opening on my staff I would think of you for it but, one, the pay stinks; and two, I think you being able to coach with your dad is the coolest thing in the world.
“I always remembered that conversation,” said Zach. “Now I get to teach and work with him and not many people get to do that with their dad.”
Zach has learned not only a lot about coaching with his dad, but also about treating people.
“A lot of people see what he does on the field but what he does for his players off it is incredible,” said Zach. “Helping with their recruitment with colleges, driving them to colleges. And he makes it a point to go see them play in college and you can see how proud he is of them while he watches. Above all he just loves Central Catholic.”
Central now has a void. In fact the Merrimack Valley has a void.
“Nobody represents Central Catholic and its mission, more than Chuck Adamopoulos,” said President Sullivan. “This is going to be a tough loss.”
The silver lining, according to Adamopoulos, is that he will remain at the school for at least two or three more years.
“They will still see my face,” he said. “And as I tell them every year at the banquet, they’ll always be a part of the program. I’d like to think I’m always part of the program, too.”
