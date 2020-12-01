Cocaine, fentanyl, $2,800 cash seized by Lawrence drug detectives 

LAWRENCE — Three Maine residents were arrested after detectives watched an illegal drug transaction involving three cars unfold on South Broadway, police said.
Gene Dares, 42, of 6 Rathier St., Biddeford, and his passengers, Ginger Beaulieu, 38, of 9 Sokorski Circle, Saco, and Joshua Copeland, 31, of 20 Ledgewood St., North Saco, were all arrested and charged with drug offenses on Friday afternoon after an investigation by the department's Street Narcotics Enforcement Unit, according to police.
The alleged local drug suppliers, Franklin Salcedo, 32, of 9 Gale St., Lawrence and Oscar Gervacio, 30, of 12 Silvester St., Lawrence were also arrested and charged with drug distribution, police said.
Cocaine, fentanyl and approximately $2,800 in cash were seized during the investigation, according to a report.
The detectives, in response to neighborhood complaints about repeat drug deals, were working in the South Broadway and Groton Street area around 4:30 p.m. Friday, police said.
Dares was seen in the area driving a white Toyota Avalon with temporary Maine plates. Parked at the gas pumps at Cumberland Farms, Dares keep exiting and re-entering his car "all while manipulating his cellphone," according to a report.
Beaulieu and Copeland, his passengers, also kept getting and in out of the car repeatedly, police said.
Police said Salcedo then arrived at Cumberlands, driving a red Honda Civic. Dares allegedly followed Salcedo to nearby Groton Street and then got into a white Lexus driven by Gervacio.
"The drive lasted less than 30 seconds long and is commonly referred to as 'the ride nowhere.' This method is typically used by buyers of narcotics and distributors of narcotics as a type of counter-surveillance method to see if they are being followed by law enforcement," wrote Detective Zach Taylor in his report.
"Through our training and experience, this appeared to be consistent with a street-level drug transaction," he wrote.
Detectives pulled over all three vehicles soon after.
In Dares' car, detectives found fentanyl, cocaine and two prescription Adderall pills, police said.
Dares, Beaulieu and Copeland all told police they had crack pipes hidden in their pants. Police allowed them to remove the pipes, which they then destroyed, according to the report.
Police said Salcedo was in possession of fentanyl and carrying $1,423 cash. A Magic Bullet Blender, which detectives said is used to mix narcotics, was found in his trunk.
"It is a common occurrence for drug dealers to manufacture and 'cut' their narcotics by mixing in a blender to ensure a more equal distribution of 'cut' and narcotics," according to the report.
Gervacio, police said, had $1,432 in his possession along with a digital scale and two cellphones. Detectives later learned one of the cellphones belonged to Dares "who must have accidentally left it prior to exiting the Lexus," police said.
All five people were booked at the Lawrence police station. Police seized 87 grams of cocaine and three grams of fentanyl, police said.
