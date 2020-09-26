NORTH ANDOVER — Merrimack College officials say that quick action when five students in one dormitory tested positive for COVID-19 last week avoided what could have been a much worse situation.
According to Executive Vice President Jeffrey Doggett, as soon as the positive tests started coming back, Monican Hall was shut down and the school began the process of sending students home or placing them in on-campus quarantine or isolation.
"If we hadn't closed it, it would have continued to spread," he said. "We had five positives in the building on Monday and we shut the building down."
When additional results came back Tuesday, showing another 17 residents of Monican Hall tested positive, they knew they had made the right decision, he said.
"We are now optimistic with the Monican residents off the campus in isolation or in quarantine, that the campus can stay safely open and fully operational," said Doggett and college President Christopher Hopey in a joint statement published on the school's website Thursday.
As all schools trying to forge their way through the pandemic, Merrimack College developed a strategy to try and prevent the spread of the coronavirus when students returned to class for the fall.
Doggett said that when students arrived in August, they were given a form to fill out — a "departure plan." The plan specified exactly what would happen if a student was exposed to the virus, and detailed a policy that if a student was exposed or tested positive, he or she must go home for 14 days to quarantine.
Students who live too far away or have no place to go, he said, remain in quarantine on campus. If they have the disease, they are placed in isolation.
Doggett said he didn't know the number of students in isolation, but said about a dozen of the 266 residents of Monican remained on campus.
The rest, he said, about 250, went home to quarantine with their families, relatives or whomever is specified in the departure plan.
On Tuesday afternoon, students leaving campus were tested just before they departed.
"As expected, the number of Monican positive cases has risen because of the departure testing (47 additional Monican students as of 6 p.m. this evening)," according to the Thursday statement.
On Friday there were at least 64 positive tests of students and staff.
Meanwhile, the town of North Andover is likely to become a "red" community as a result of the college outbreak.
"As of (Friday) the town has a total of 76 active cases with 65 of those affiliated with the college," according to a statement from the North Andover Health Department. "The town is currently considered to be a yellow community, but anticipates that these new cases will cause the community to be classified as red under the state’s metrics."
Town Manager Melissa Rodrigues said in the statement that the town will take action depending on the state's classification.
“This is an instance where we have to consider much more than just numbers,” she said. “As we are considering how to make decisions based on the state’s classifications, we have to think about not just the number of cases, but also the clusters and how isolated these cases may be. We will be working closely with the state to make certain that our community is safe.”
Public Health Director Brian LaGrasse was quoted in the statement saying the town is working with the college to determine the scope of the outbreak and is also conducting contact tracing.
“We must continue to be diligent in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” he said. “The town has been working closely with Merrimack College to track positive cases and will contact anyone who has any potential exposures.”