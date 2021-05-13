NORTH ANDOVER — There have been many dark days during the pandemic, but Merrimack College’s 71st graduating class was celebrated in the sunshine Thursday morning at Duane Stadium and simultaneously live online.
True to pandemic times, this year’s commencement ceremony was different, with many students donning face coverings in addition to caps and gowns. Graduates were allowed only two guests each, while other relatives and friends were invited to join the event virtually.
An age-old tradition of graduates crossing the stage during the ceremony was honored after much anticipation and an online petition supported by just over 3,000 people. A message on the college's website back in March initially announced: "Due to restrictions and social distancing challenges, graduates will not be walking across a stage. But each graduate will still be individually celebrated and their names will be read aloud.”
As students savored the graduation experience, messages of pride and well-wishes flooded a chat function on the livestream. The messages came from near and far — right over the state line in New Hampshire to Chicago, Florida, California, Canada and even Kenya.
Speakers at the Catholic college's ceremony were also limited this year, with Merrimack President Christopher Hopey and Vice President for Mission and Ministry the Rev. Raymond Dlugos delivering most of the remarks.
Their familiar message to be safe and well took on new meaning 15 months into the COVID-19 crisis.
“Each of you is truly a warrior,” Hopey told the graduates, commending their spirit to fight through frequent virus testing on campus, online classes and strict protocols.
Graduate Samantha Frey — a triple major in psychology, women and gender studies, and criminal justice — was the sole student selected to speak.
“This year has been nothing short of inspirational,” she said, taking a moment to thank those who have dedicated their lives to saving others during the pandemic.
She invited attendees to reflect on “What has this year taught you? What are you willing to learn from this experience? There is a lesson for each and every one of us.”
The college’s highest distinction of an honorary doctoral degree was awarded to Boston College President William Leahy and former Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera, who is president and CEO of MassDevelopment.
Anthony Fernandez and Jessica Peacock were recognized with the Edward G. Roddy, Jr. Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award. Students and faculty vote for recipients each year, with consideration of teachers’ devotion and dedication to learning.
Hopey said he was proud to acknowledge Fernandez and Peacock “in the most challenging year for teachers everywhere.”
Merrimack College hosted a separate ceremony Thursday afternoon for graduate students. A third in-person ceremony will be Saturday to honor the Class of 2020 after that year's graduates went without a ceremony as the pandemic began last year.