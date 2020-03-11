Area colleges are issuing warnings and telling students to continue their studies online, amid precautions being taken due to concern over the spread of the coronavirus.
The University of Massachusetts on Wednesday closed its campuses to most students, switching them to online instruction until at least April 3, according to notices posted online and letters sent to students.
Student meetings and events are cancelled through April 3, although athletic events will continue for now, according to a notice posted on Twitter by UMass Lowell.
In a letter to students, Kumble R. Subbaswamy, chancellor of the flagship UMass Amherst campus, said there are no confirmed coronavirus cases on campus or in the surrounding community.
"There is presently no evidence that our campus is unsafe, but our transition to remote learning is intended to create a safer environment for all – for the students who return home and the faculty and staff who remain," he wrote.
The World Health Organization officially designated coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, a global pandemic in an announcement Wednesday.
In the meantime officials at colleges and universities throughout Massachusetts and New England -- many of which are on spring break this week -- took measures to prevent the virus from spreading among their students and faculty.
Amherst College, Harvard, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Emerson, Northeastern and Boston University are among institutions this week announcing that classes will resume online after spring break, and that students should work remotely for safety reasons.
Merrimack College in North Andover announced that spring break will be extended through Sunday, March 22, and officials there are "exploring the possibility of remote and online learning for students," according to an online announcement.
Merrimack cancelled all campus-wide events with 50 or more people through April 6, and it has prohibited college-sponsored international and domestic travel.
"Additionally, we continue to strongly discourage students, faculty and staff from personal travel to high-risk destinations," according to the notice.
The college said its athletics department is reviewing the remainder of its spring season schedules "with the focus on minimizing team travel in order to protect students and staff. Additional modifications in regard to student travel and games are expected over the next several days."
At the University of New Hampshire, officials say they’ve asked the faculty to make plans in case they’re asked to continue teaching courses online after break.
“To be clear, no decision has been made about the weeks after spring break,” campus police Chief Paul Dean and medical director Peter Degnan wrote in a letter posted Wednesday. “As part of our preparations, we are doing contingency planning which could include options to continue courses online, adjust semester schedules, curtail classes or close the campus.”
Dean Michael Coyne, in a letter to students at Massachusetts School of Law in Andover, asked all "to be careful and vigilant with their health as well as the health of those around you."
"If you are sick with a cold, flu or whatever then please stay home. You will not be penalized in any way if you do," wrote Coyne.
In-person classes have not been suspended at the law school, but the faculty is preparing audio and online lessons just in case, he said.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.