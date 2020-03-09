BOSTON — The head of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to causing a series of natural gas fires and explosions that ripped through the Merrimack Valley more than a year ago.
The guilty plea, entered in U.S. District Court by Columbia Gas President Marc Kempic on behalf of the utility, follows a settlement between Columbia Gas and it's parent company, NiSource, with U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
The deal allows the company and its executives to avoid criminal prosecution for violating the federal Pipeline Safety Act in exchange for paying a $53 million fine and selling Columbia Gas of Massachusetts to a third-party.
Federal officials blame the companies for causing the Sept. 13, 2018 disaster that killed a teenager, injured dozens and damaged more than 130 homes in Andover, North Andover and south Lawrence. Thousands of residents and businesses in the three communities were left without natural gas for heat and hot water for several months, in some cases.
Under the plea deal, Columbia Gas accepted responsibility for the disaster and agreed to pay a record fine while NiSource puts the company up for sale. Eversource has offered to buy Columbia Gas of Massachusetts in a deal worth $1.1 billion, which appears to have taken shape under the cloud of the federal investigation.
Columbia Gas has also agreed to allow a federal monitor to supervise its residential and commercial gas operations in the state for the next three years, or until it is sold.
Kempic, a former chief operating officer at Columbia Gas who took over the company in May 2019, was stoic as U.S. District Court Judge F. Dennis Saylor read out details of the criminal count against the company and the terms of the settlement, nodding his head in agreement. Kempic did not speak with reporters at Monday afternoon's hearing.
Outside the courthouse, Columbia Gas attorney Alejandro Mayorkas read a brief statement saying the company has "accepted responsibility from the outset" for the disaster.
"Today’s plea is another step in this process, and the company continues to move forward," he said.
Federal regulators say the gas disaster was caused by a series of glaring mistakes by Columbia Gas in the years preceding the incident. Court papers say the utility "recklessly disregarded" federal and state safety rules on regulator control lines, sections of pipe that monitor gas lines and pressure, causing the disaster.
The National Transportation Safety Board blamed the explosions on over-pressurized gas lines, saying the company failed to account for pressure sensors as workers replaced century-old cast-iron pipes. The federal board cited shoddy records and lax policies, suggesting the tragedy could have been prevented if better safety systems were in place.
Indiana-based NiSource has also agreed to forfeit any profits from the sale of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, which could be finalized this summer, and implement safety regulations that were previously recommended by federal regulators throughout its natural gas distribution system. It also has subsidiaries in Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.
Meanwhile, lawmakers have asked the U.S. Justice Department to divert money from the settlement to Merrimack Valley first responders to cover salaries.
Under the settlement, most if not all of the fine is to be deposited in a federal Crime Victims Fund that supports victims' services nationwide.
In a letter to Attorney General William Barr, U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan and other lawmakers argued the funds should be returned to the affected region. They requested that he use his discretionary authority to redirect the fine "to help the communities who were harmed by this disaster."
Columbia Gas has already agreed to pay more than $80 million to the communities directly affected by the gas disaster, for reimbursement of police, fire and other first-responder costs. It reached an undisclosed settlement with the family of 18-year-old Leonel Rondon, the Lawrence teen who was killed in the disaster. It has also reached a $143 million settlement with residents in a class action lawsuit, now being considered by an Essex County Superior Court judge.
Meanwhile, Columbia Gas faces a separate investigation by Attorney General Maura Healey's office, which is probing how it handled restoration of gas service to customers following the disaster. Depending on the outcome of the state investigation, the company could be hit with additional fines and penalties, Healey's office said.
A judge will consider the proposed settlement of the criminal charge against Columbia Gas at a sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court in Boston on April 6. Victims of the gas disaster will be allowed to give statements to the court.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com