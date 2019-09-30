North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.