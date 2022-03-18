LOWELL — The Scroll, a 120-foot typewritten draft of Jack Kerouac’s novel “On the Road,” arrived Wednesday to Lowell National Historical Park where it is now displayed with photographs, the author’s typewriter and other artifacts in the month-long exhibit “Visions of Kerouac.”
Kerouac, nicknamed “Memory Babe” in childhood for his prodigious powers of recollection, is being remembered in his hometown Lowell, the Merrimack Valley and the world on the 100th year anniversary of his birth — March 12, 1922 — and for his enduring influence on American culture.
Kerouac, who died Oct. 21, 1969, was a Merrimack Valley guy, a Lowell-born, first-generation child of parents who emigrated from Quebec, Canada.
His football teammates in the late 1930s at Lowell High, as well as his close friends, were from French, Polish, Irish and Greek immigrant families including Sebastian Sampas, who shared Kerouac’s interest in literature and was part of a Lowell literary crew that Kerouac coined The Young Prometheans. Sampas was killed in WWII.
Late in his life Kerouac married Sampas’ sister, Stella, who cared for Jack as his health deteriorated.
Kerouac scholar Paul Marion of Amesbury, who grew up in Lowell and was instrumental in getting Kerouac Park built in Lowell in the late 1980s, says the Merrimack Valley was part of Kerouac’s makeup, his psychology.
“He never really got away from it,” said Marion, a poet and editor of “Atop an Underwood: Early Stories and Other Writing by Jack Kerouac.”
It was the setting in Kerouac’s first major work, “The Town and the City,” published in 1950, as well as in his work published in 1968, a year before he died, “Vanity of Duluoz.”
Kerouac’s writing about the Franco-American community is documentary in its content, and he has served, and serves, as a role model for aspiring writers, especially those from humble and non-traditional backgrounds.
“He showed your life has dignity and drama and is worth writing about, and, if you do it well enough, people all over the world will read it,” said Marion, whose mother was in Kerouac’s kindergarten class.
Haverhill poet Daniel Speers still has his original copy of “On the Road.” The pages are yellow and brown and difficult to read now, but he read them closely as a teen and even traveled a portion of the main character’s journey.
Speers stopped and worked along the way, in a Chinese restaurant, pumping gas and on a cattle ranch, and wrote poems about his experiences.
The coming weeks will bring the Town and the City Festival, April 8-9, a music and arts celebration that celebrates Kerouac’s legacy with more than 50 acts performing in different Lowell locations.
Kerouac’s work has had a vital influence on musicians, says Jim Sampas, Stella and Jack’s nephew, and the literary executor of the Jack Kerouac estate.
“There really is no other writer, certainly in modern times, that has influenced more musicians,” said Sampas, a musician and music producer.
Topping the list is Bob Dylan, who read “On the Road” in about 1959.
“It changed my life like it changed everyone else’s,” says the Nobel Prize winning musician at BobDylan.com.
Sampas and others want to build a Jack Kerouac museum and performance center in Lowell at the vacant St. Jean Baptiste Church.
This is the same church where Kerouac was an altar boy and that his family attended and where Kerouac’s funeral services were held Oct. 24, 1969.
Sampas has early memories of Kerouac. One in particular is of Jack giving him a bear hug on the front lawn of the home where Jack and Stella were living in the Highlands section of Lowell.
UMass Lowell English professor Michael Millner says Kerouac was committed to his craft, to his art.
Kerouac has been a controversial figure, with people associating him with drug culture or teenager misfit culture, and deriding him as a pop culture figure, said Millner, whose main work related to Kerouac is with the UMass Lowell Kerouac archives.
Many of those who knew him said he was a shy person and dedicated to reporting on life around him.
“He saw himself as an extremely serious author, like Marcel Proust or James Joyce, and he worked incessantly,” Millner said.
The Kerouac scroll is a testament to that work.
Millner and Sampas were among the people in the lobby at the Lowell National Park as the scroll caretaker, Jim Canary of Indiana University, carried the encased manuscript into the exhibit hall.
The “On the Road” exhibit piece is among the most extraordinary in the American literary canon, and, for many people, seeing it is like seeing a religious relic, says Millner.
The scroll belongs to Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts. He bought it in 2001 for $2.43 million.
Canary has traveled with it for 20 years. The last stop he made was in Beverly Hills, at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The next stop has yet to be determined, Canary said.
This is the second time the scroll has been displayed in Lowell. The last time was 2007, on the 50th anniversary of the publication of “On the Road.”
The paper is often described as tracing paper. Kerouac trimmed it to fit into his typewriter and then Scotch-taped the pieces together. It allowed him to type continuously without having to stop and feed individual sheets into his typewriter.
Marion says Kerouac is known for his spontaneous prose, the energetic composition style that was influenced by jazz music form and the concept of “sketching” in words.
“When (he) was 18 years old in Lowell, he wrote, ‘I’m going to wait for a spontaneous burst of passion and rush to my typewriter and write about life as life is,’” Marion said.
Kerouac “expressed his creative approach and vision when he was 18 and for the next 31 years he did just that,” Marion said.