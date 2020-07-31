Methuen High graduation

Methuen High senior Alexander Vermette was applauded as he stood out of his wheelchair to receive his diploma from Mayor Neil Perry during the 149th Methuen High School Commencement held at Nicholson Stadium Friday evening. Vermette was injured during a robbery and shooting near his home in June 2019. The teen suffered life altering injuries, including paralysis of his lower extremities. 

 CARL RUSSO/Staff photo

The 149th graduating class of Methuen High School had a ceremony Friday night unlike any other in the school's long, celebrated history. See a story and photos from the ceremony Saturday on eagletribune.com and in Sunday's paper.

