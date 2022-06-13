Tweetings, fellow birders and thanks for flying in to read today.
This week we’ll change gears a bit and check in on a different type of backyard character. No, they don’t have wings, but they do have big eyes and a fluffy tail. I think you know where this is headed, so let’s shimmy up a tree and have a closer look.
Sooner or later we had to address the squirrel in the room — or rather, the squirrel at the bird feeder; the one you didn’t invite. They chase away the birds, eat all the seeds and sometimes even destroy the feeder by knocking it to the ground.
Bad enough, one squirrel seems to attract another, then another, and so on. You try to shoo them away but they just laugh at you with their big teeth showing. Eventually they return in force and begin pilfering the seed pile like furry pirates.
So what can one do?
Well, first off, learn exactly who we are up against. Here in New England we have two main types of squirrels:
- These fellows are the most common local species, found in great abundance, and are the most likely suspect regarding seed crimes. They are medium-sized (as far as squirrels go), measuring around 12 to 20 inches, with the puffy tail making up 5 to 7 inches of that.
Their coats are gray fur on the back, white chin and belly fur, and the face is colored slightly brown around the eyes and nose. Their eyes are large and dark, ears small but focused, and their hands are nimble and flexible, meant for climbing and grasping food. They bark or chirp to issue warnings to fellow squirrels, using tail flickering for this same purpose, and they feed on nuts, berries, seeds, fruits and grain.
- Less common but still prevalent, this tree-climber really lives up to its name. Smaller than the gray squirrel at around 10 to 15 inches in length, they sport a beautiful rusty-red back coat deepening in color down the alley of the tail. The belly is white and the hands and feet shaped for expert climbing. They feed mainly on the seeds of conifer cones. For this reason they are also known as the pine squirrel, found in areas where the trees grow in large numbers.
Additional habits
Gray squirrels are active at dawn until dusk, except for in the winter, and forage heavily in the fall, due to the abundance of nuts. They use both leaf nests and natural cavities for shelter, so that hole in the tree might be a front door.
Red squirrels make leaf nests, too, but also use rock dens and burrows, living in areas where their food source is plentiful. Both species tolerate humans to a degree, sometimes even nesting in attics or crawl spaces in the home.
Striking a balance
Okay, we have the profiles, but again, how do we protect our feeders?
Well, if you’d like to discourage squirrels you can always consider purchasing squirrel-proof seed (although you may not have much luck with that, as they eat just about anything). You can also try a weight-sensitive feeder, which will close up and protect the seeds if jumped upon by squirrel. You can also mount your feeder on a tall metal pole far away from a convenient jumping-off point. But caution: It is not recommended to grease the pole, as the material may contain chemicals toxic to animals. Also, don’t trap and try to relocate squirrels, as it is illegal in Massachusetts to transport and re-release wildlife.
But here’s another option. Perhaps you can reach an agreement or compromise with your backyard squirrels by offering them bits of cracker corn scattered on the ground. Maybe a few piles of sunflower seeds situated away from the feeder. (I’ve tried that myself).
Truth be told, there really is no sure-fire way to deter squirrels, but there might be a happy medium. Personally, I have always liked them. They remind me of giant hamsters. I realize some people consider them to be pests, but many others take comfort in their presence.
Although I do not recommend it, there are those who actually feed them by hand. Try to appreciate them if you can, even if they do swipe a few seeds now and then.
And ... it’s bad joke time!
Q: What do you call two squirrels dancing in a circle?
A: A “tailspin!”
Happy squirrel ... I mean, birding!
