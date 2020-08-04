ANDOVER — A nonprofit organization will hold a silent vigil to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, which took place Aug. 6, 1945.
The vigil will be held in front of the Old Town Hall from 7 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6.
This event is being put on by the Merrimack Valley People for Peace, an organization that advocates for peace, justice and environmental matters. Members of the group come from Andover, North Andover, Lawrence, Methuen, Reading, Lowell, Haverhill, Amesbury, Newbury, and Newburyport.
The only times nuclear bombs were utilized in human history were on Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II. According to the Associated Press, the atomic bombing of Hiroshima killed 140,000 people in the city either upon the blast or in its aftermath.
The second nuclear attack, on Nagasaki, took place three days later on Aug. 9 killing another 70,000 people.
Japan then surrendered Aug. 15, bringing an end to the conflict that began with Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor in December of 1941.
According to a statement from the Merrimack Valley People for Peace, “Atomic weapons now are much stronger and numerous, so a continuing danger."
The vigil is open to the public. Participants are encouraged to bring signs, practice social distancing and wear face masks to stop the spread of COVID-19.