NORTH ANDOVER — The Conservation Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to grant an order of conditions for the construction of 136 apartments at 505 Sutton St.
This decision clears the way for Sutton Street Redevelopment LLC to begin the project at the former site of the Knights of Columbus hall.
Scott Cameron, a civil engineer hired by the developer, pointed out that Sutton Street Redevelopment must still obtain a building permit from the town.
The decision helps the town's effort to build a new Senior Center on an adjacent site – which the developer donated for the facility.
Conservation Commission members were concerned about water runoff from the site, particularly since Lake Cochichewick, the town's drinking water supply, is less than a half mile away.
Conservation Administrator Amy Maxner said she and the board members need to "understand where the water is going."
Cameron said runoff water from the site will go down Osgood Street, also known as Route 125, which intersects with Sutton Street.
"I feel really confident," Cameron said, that the storm water management system for the proposed three-apartment buildings will be effective.
Conservation Commission member Joseph Lynch Jr. pointed out that the runoff will affect two watershed areas, those for Lake Cochichewick and the Merrimack River.
Conservation Commission Chairman Louis Napoli urged Cameron to make sure the runoff does not flow into the yards of neighbors who live on Surrey Drive.
The Senior Center will have a different storm water management system, according to Cameron.
"They've got their own thing," he said.
Cameron, affiliated with the Morin-Cameron Group of Danvers, said some of the water from the apartment buildings will eventually end up in Lake Cochichewick – but it will be filtered by the ground and not present a hazard, he added.
The storm water system he designed, which will direct water underneath the parking lot, will be "robust," he said.
The Planning Board voted to approve both the apartments and the new Senior Center on Sept. 17. The two projects are adjacent – and connected.
Then-Town Manager Andrew Maylor persuaded Sutton Street Redevelopment, which is headed by Eric Loth, to donate the 57,000-square-foot site for the Senior Center.
The current Senior Center is located behind the Town Hall on Main Street. North Andover's increasing number of elderly residents need a larger facility, according to local officials.