NORTH ANDOVER — There is now a chance that the vacant residence at 400 Great Pond Road could be moved after sitting in Lake Cochichewick for more than a century.
The 400 Great Pond Road Steering Committee must submit a formal recommendation for the property to Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues by March 4. Provided the Select Board approves the recommendation, Murphy-Rodrigues will draft a warrant article to request project funding at Town Meeting.
Built in 1900, the home, known as the William Sutton Boathouse, is listed on the Massachusetts Register of Historic Places and is one of the most iconic properties in North Andover.
“Part of what we’ve discussed is moving the house away from the lake,” said Steering Committee Chairman Richard Vaillancourt.
Resident Francis Murphy spoke about his recent experience moving a home 500 yards on Salem Street.
He said a year of planning and $92,000 went into moving the three-story home. Murphy also said Payne Construction Services and Gettys Construction are among a handful of companies that are capable of the job.
“Both came highly recommended to me,” he said, adding that enormous support beams are used for the actual move. “We could put the town of North Andover on those beams, they’re so big.”
Murphy did not express any concern about moving the Great Pond Road house across the property, most of which is on an angle.
“The gradual gradient certainly is not a problem,” he said.
In addition, Town Counsel Christine O’Connor provided her opinion on the Conservation Restriction that the Essex County Greenbelt Association has held on the property for the past 38 years.
The restriction applies to 1.7 acres and was put in place to “forever maintain the existing natural and open condition of 400 Great Pond Road.”
Some of the prohibited actions include the construction of another home or structure, destroying trees or shrubs as well as anything else that could disrupt the water and soil quality.
The restriction does allow for the addition of underground utilities, fencing in designated areas, foot trails and small structures such as bird houses, duck boxes or deer feeding stations.
