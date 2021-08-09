NORTH ANDOVER — Once every year, the North Andover School Committee meets without any cameras present.
It's an annual retreat, and considered an open meeting despite the lack of footage, which this year was held in late July at the School Administration Building on Osgood Street.
While there was a range of items on the agenda, most of the meeting's four hours were dominated by a working session on problem solving and communication, which was led by executive coach Jon Wortmann.
"Executive teams all have human beings who absolutely love to take on the important issues, and there's no more important time in this town in terms of what you're going to take on," Wortmann said. "But they don't know why there's conflict, and they don't know why there's misunderstanding."
Wortmann said he has worked in communities where people were so divided over issues, they left toilets on each other's lawns.
But North Andover Superintendent Dr. Gregg Gilligan, who also participated in the meeting, said things weren't like that in North Andover's public schools.
"We've been pretty fortunate here," he said. "We've had a pretty high performing team here for a while, and we want to continue that."
To that end, Wortmann helped everyone at the meeting, which included four members of the school district's leadership team, to identify their own communication tendencies.
These fall into nine, binary categories, including internal and external, or deductive and inductive, which describe natural tendencies in how people think and talk.
"Internal people think before they talk," Wortmann said. "They have a chalkboard in their mind, and before they ever speak, ever, they're writing on their chalkboard what they're going to say."
Externals, on the other hand, think out loud.
"People find the external to be the one who speaks first in a meeting," Wortmann said. "They take up all the air time, and they're not doing it on purpose. They're doing it because they have to process out loud."
Seven people of the nine people at the meeting identified themselves as externals, which Wortmann said could create some problems.
"You're going to have tension because you are all going to want to talk first," he said. "One of the ways you handle this is, you start getting in an order and rotation of responding to issues."
Recognizing the tendencies of others can also help a committee chair decide when to interrupt someone.
"If you interrupt an internal at any point you're going to lose it, the theme, so you never want to interrupt an internal," Wortmann said. "With an external, you can grab them as they're repeating themselves or if they're moving on to the next point."
Perhaps most importantly, understanding communication tendencies allows someone to switch from one style to the other, when they think that will help them reach another person or group.
Committee chair Andrew McDevitt thinks that lesson will influence how members conduct themselves in meetings, when those resume in front of cameras on Aug. 24, Sept. 9 and Sept. 23.
"How do we perhaps change how we speak, or present, in order to help different types of learners, or how people hear things coming out of these meetings?" he said.
McDevitt, who is starting his fourth term on the School Committee, said there are two major challenges in the coming year where communication skills will be key.
The first set stems from the ongoing pandemic, which demands that the committee debate controversial matters like mask policies, and share guidelines with the community.
The upheaval created by sudden policy changes can be difficult to manage, McDevitt said, especially when parents want answers, and the committee is constrained by the deliberate process of open meeting laws.
At the same time, McDevitt expects that as life inches closer to normal, parents will have a range of new questions about what schools are teaching.
"I think parents are going to be really concerned with what was lost, and how do we complete that learning moving forward," he said.
This year the committee also plans to address several building projects that were developed in response to a pressing need for space.
"Our class sizes are larger than we would like them to be," McDevitt said. "In conjunction, we have a large number of buildings that have exceeded their life expectancy. They're 60 years old, and not built or designed for 21st century learning."
The projects will need a two-thirds vote to pass when they are finally presented at Town Meeting in May 2022, and communication may be key to that outcome.
"It's going to be a big process," McDevitt said. "We haven't built a new school in North Andover in 20 years."