ANDOVER — The School Committee is moving forward with its plan to renovate or entirely replace Andover High School by seeking funds from the Massachusetts School Building Authority for the eighth time.
At the March 5 School Committee meeting, Mark Johnson, chair of the Andover High School Feasibility Study Committee, suggested submitting another statement of interest to the MSBA for funding.
The MSBA has rejected the town's last seven such requests.
If this new request doesn't pan out, Johnson said the committee should seek funding from taxpayers at a Special Town Meeting next January to cover the cost of a feasibility study and schematic design.
School Committee Chair Joel Blumstein said the high school needs to be replaced or renovated largely because it's overcrowded.
"[There are] 1,800 students in a building that should have only about 1,400," he said.
Also, Blumstein said there is "no insulation and [it's] very cold in the winter months and very warm in the hotter months."
In addition, Johnson mentioned adding a pool to the high school.
The overall project is estimated to cost as much as $40 million dollars.
Blumstein said that the MSBA has been shooting down the committee's requests for funding because of the way the group calculates utilization and overcrowding at schools. The Andover High School Feasibility Study Committee found the school to be at 120 percent capacity, while the MSBA says the schools is really at 83 percent.
In addition, Blumstein said West Elementary School is receiving funding from the organization and because of that, the MSBA doesn't want to send more money Andover schools.
And even though the probability of receiving funding from the MSBA is low, the committee has decided to persist nonetheless.
“Even if we have a 2, 3, or 4% chance of being accepted, it may be worth putting it in and at the same time really going out in the community starting to prepare for a Town Meeting vote either for a town-funded project or an MSBA project,” said Johnson.
The School Committee approved Johnson's request to submit another statement of interest to the MSBA.