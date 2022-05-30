Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

THURSDAY, JUNE 2

ANDOVER: Andover Chamber Annual Awards Breakfast Forum

7:30-9 a.m., Indian Ridge Country Club, 73 Lovejoy Road

Details: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

PLAISTOW: Knitting Group

Every Thursday

9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

LAWRENCE: The Architecture of Deafness

Jeffrey Yasuo Mansfield’s exhibit, The Architecture of Deafness, is an archive of the history of schools for the Deaf in New England and beyond.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

More info: www.essexartcenter.org/lawrence-arts-collective

GROVELAND: Toddler Time (18 months – age 3)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (grades 6-12)

3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Details: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Walk ‘n Roll the Rail Trail (Ages 12-17) and (Ages 18+)

Explore nature with The Arc of GHN

4-5:30 p.m., The Tannery, Newburyport

To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Word

Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.

Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

LOWELL: Greek Festival ‘22

Greek food, live Greek music and dancing, and more

Free admission / Free parking

5-9 p.m., Transfiguration Greek Orthodox, 25 Fr. John Sarantos Way

Info: 978-458-4321 / www.transchurch.org

ANDOVER: Chinese Brush Painting Class

8 weeks (Thursdays June 2, through July 21)

5:30-7:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $45 for 8 classes

Must register: 978-623-9320

AMESBURY: Al-Anon Family Group

6 p.m. at the Quaker Meeting House, 120 Friend Street

Parking is available on Greenleaf Street or Friend Street.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. They also request no fragrances be worn.

KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club

Thursdays

6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

SALEM: Salem Republican Town Committee Meeting

6:30-8 p.m., Salem GOP, via Zoom

Register for link: email stevegoddu@godduprinting.com

NORTH ANDOVER: The First ‘First Lady’ — Mary Todd Lincoln (Virtual)

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

METHUEN: Thursday Evening Book Discussion Group

This month’s book is “The Heretic’s Daughter” by Kathleen Kent

7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: Krista at 978-686-4080 ext. 10 / kmcleod@nevinslibrary.org

METHEUN: Light the Falls Celebrates Pride Boston

8:30 p.m., Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated to Celebrate Pride Boston

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75876

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

DERRY: Spring Strolls – Stay Healthy (Astro Walk)

Have fun exercising with your local Derry Police Officers

9 a.m., meet at the Pinkerton Academy Outdoor Track

Free. No registration required.

Details: www.derrynh.org/police-department/events/202021

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

KINGSTON: Baby Bash

Fridays

9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PELHAM: Bingo

10 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road

Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m.

Cost $13.50 for 13 games / Exact change appreciated

Sign up required: 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

SALEM: MVCC Annual Next Generation Leaders Luncheon Conference

12-1:15 p.m., Tuscan Kitchen, 67 Main Street

Details: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

LOWELL: Greek Festival ‘22

Greek food, live Greek music and dancing, and more

Free admission / Free parking

12-9 p.m., Transfiguration Greek Orthodox, 25 Fr. John Sarantos Way

Info: 978-458-4321 / www.transchurch.org

GROVELAND: Preschool Story Time (age 3+)

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Anime Club (Virtual)

3:30-4:30 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586, ext. 650 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHEUN: Light the Falls Celebrates Pride Boston

8:30 p.m., Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated to Celebrate Pride Boston

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75876

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

LONDONDERRY: Teen Walk & Talk – Londonderry Rail Trail

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., meet at YMCA Londonderry, 206 Rockingham Road

Info: 603-437-8477, ext.128 / selizabeth@urteachers.org

DERRY: Parenting Workshop: Crossroads Co-Parenting

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., in person, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Cost $80 (book included)

Register: Michelle, 603-437-8477, ext.122

DERRY: Plant Sale – Derry Garden Club

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Robert Frost Farm, Route 28

Info: www.derrygardenclub.org

SANDOWN: Sandown Garden Club Plant Sale

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., 159 Little Mill Road

Appointments required

Location and Details: www.sandowngardenclub.org

HAMPSTEAD: Strawberry Festival

Crafters, plant sale, food, raffles, games and of course, Strawberry Shortcake!

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street

Info: 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org

AMESBURY: ‘Wear Orange’ Gun Violence Awareness Event

Mayor Gove will present a proclamation

10-11 a.m., Market Square

Amesbury Quakers and Moms Demand Action

ANDOVER: Andover Garden Tour

Tour ten of Andover’s private gardens!

10 a.m. — 4 p.m., various locations (Rain/shine date: Sun., June 5)

Cost: $25 in advance, $30 on the day of

Tickets: www.andovergardenclub.org/andover-garden-tour

Questions: 978-500-0626

DERRY: Touch A Truck

Hands-on event for children to explore vehicles, machinery, and more.

Please note: the event will remain horn and silent free from 10-11 a.m. for sensitive ears.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., West Running Brook Middle School, parking available at Derry Village School with overflow parking at Pinkerton Academy.

Details: www.derrynh.org/police-department/events/202051

HAVERHILL: Confessions of a Type Designer Talk

10 a.m., Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave

Details: www.museumofprinting.org

ANDOVER: ‘Andover in Bloom’ Garden Tour

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 10 various locations

Tickets: www.andovergardenclub2022tour.com / 978-500-0626

DERRY: POW / MIA Remembrance and Flag Raising Ceremony

All are welcome to come honor those brave men and women who are currently serving, those who have served and the many who have never returned.

11 a.m., Center for Life Management, 10 Tsienneto Road

More info: 603-965-0754

HAVERHILL: Lunch Hour Live (Ages 18+)

Saturdays, June 4 and 11

Join your virtual hosts and cook along as they take you through the process of making a delicious home-cooked meal.

11 a.m., The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

LOWELL: Greek Festival ‘22

Greek food, live Greek music and dancing, and more

Free admission / Free parking

12-9 p.m., Transfiguration Greek Orthodox, 25 Fr. John Sarantos Way

Info: 978-458-4321 / www.transchurch.org

HAVERHILL: Movie — “West Side Story”

1-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: Suzanne Trottier 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Virtual Tabletop Troupe

2-4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: Marcus deLemos at 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: elevated thought Arts Festival

“Building Beyond Ourselves”

DJ’s, live art, local vendors, galleries, food trucks, performances, and more.

2-8 p.m., Lawrence History Center, 6 Essex Street

Details: www.lawrencehistory.org

HAVERHILL: Yoga with Liz (Virtual)

Wednesday, June 4 and 18

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

DERRY: God Shopping Program

7:15 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road

Info: Bruce Wechsler / brucejwechsler@comcast.net

METHEUN: Light the Falls Celebrates Pride Boston

Ends at 9:30 p.m.

Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated to Celebrate Pride Boston

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75876

SUNDAY, JUNE 5

ANDOVER: Car Wash

Begins immediately after church services

Sts Constantine And Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 71 Chandler Road

Cost: $15

Info: andovergoya@gmail.com

PLAISTOW: The Cher Show

Community trip with Plaistow Recreation to Ogunquit Playhouse

Cost $99 per person (bus ride and ticket)

Register: 603-382-5200 ext. 204 / www.plaistownh.myrec.com

SANDOWN: Sandown Garden Club Plant Sale

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Appointments required

Location and Details: www.sandowngardenclub.org

MONDAY, JUNE 6

ATKINSON: Line Dancing with Jason McCollin

Mondays

9:45-11:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ATKINSON: Tai Chi

Mondays, June 6, 13, 20 and 27

11:30-12:30 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: Full session: $25 Atkinson residents, $33 non-residents or $10 per class

Register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

DERRY: Advanced Bridge Club

1 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway

Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors

ANDOVER: Climate Ready Boston (Virtual)

Learn how the City of Boston is preparing for Climate Change

2:30 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Game Time – All Ages (Virtual)

Mondays

4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

DERRY: Parkinson’s Support Group

5:30-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Info: Diane Cole at 603-505-1460

KINGSTON: Evening Meditation

Mondays

5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ATKINSON: Jacki’s Aerobic Dance

Wednesdays, June 6 – August 10 (No class July 4)

6-7 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $133 full session or $7 per class

To register: 603-401-1514 / Arline.Descheneau@comcast.net

More info: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required.

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

DERRY: Contemporary Issues Book Group (Virtual)

Currently reading “You’re in the Wrong Bathroom!”

6:30-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: Author Event (Live and Virtual)

Meet local author S. Hilbre Thomson discuss her debut book, “Trevor”

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Please register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club for adults

7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

New members, please register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LONDONDERRY: Londonderry High School Jazz Ensembles and Orchestra

7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road

Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule/bmb

ANDOVER: Monday Mindfulness & Meditation (Virtual)

Three sessions: June 6, June 13 and June 27

7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

TUESDAY, JUNE 7

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)

8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

s and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)

Now offered virtually and in person

10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

Enjoy the classic baseball film — “The Natural”

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

DERRY: Majongg

12:30 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway

Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors

GROVELAND: Baby Story Time (0-18 months)

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: Mah Jongg

Meets on the first of the month in the Great Hall

1-3 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: Sarah Sullivan at 978-686-4080 ext. 20 / ssullivan@nevinslibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Addressing Inflation & Portfolio Volatility

John Foley, CFP, will cover inflation, outliving retirement assets, estate planning, and more

2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

DERRY: Vaping & Your Health Workshop (Teens)

3-4:30 p.m., in person, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

To register: call 603-437-8477, ext.115

HAVERHILL: Advanced Retirement Planning Strategies

3-4:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: Brendan at 978-373-1586, ext. 608 / programming@haverhillpl.org

DERRY: Teen Art and Writing Club (Virtual)

3:30-4:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ATKINSON: Yoga

4-5:30 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $10 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

More info: Mary Krikorian at 978-837-1738

NORTH ANDOVER: MVCC Business Networking Mixer

25th Year Anniversary plaque presentation

5-7 p.m., Ashland Farm at North Andover, 700 Chickering Road

Details: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters

5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

AMESBURY: Al-Anon Family Group

6 p.m. at the Quaker Meeting House, 120 Friend Street

Parking is available on Greenleaf Street or Friend Street.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. They also request no fragrances be worn.

DERRY: Popular History Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays in June – Explore the world of Harry Potter

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

METHUEN: Author Event

Kevin Redman, author of “The Other Side of Someday” Eighteen Years Later, My Son is Person, Now What?”

6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Register: Sarah Sullivan at 978-686-4080 ext. 20 / ssullivan@nevinslibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Advanced Retirement Planning Strategies

6:30-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: Brendan at 978-373-1586, ext. 608 / programming@haverhillpl.org

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8

PELHAM: Cornhole

New players always welcome.

9 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road

Must register: Call Sara at 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com

KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PELHAM: Movie Screening

“Free Guy” (Rated PG13) 1 hour, 55 min

12:30 p.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road

Please pre-register: 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com

PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW — Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket

1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center

Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Advanced Directive Info Session

Cheryl Dean from Compassus will discuss info about your healthcare proxy, making your wishes known, and Medicare

2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

If you know Italian and are looking for others to speak this language with, then this is the group for you!

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required.

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Pride Button Palooza

Drop by the Teen Zone to make some buttons to celebrate Pride!

3-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586, ext.650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org

SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Group

Currently reading “The Sleeping Beauties and other Stories of Mystery Illness” by Suzanne O’Sullivan

4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

KINGSTON: Knitting Group

Wednesdays

4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: Family Goat Yoga

5-6 p.m., The Park (Chestnut and Bartlett Streets)

Must register: www.andoverrec.com

HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Word

Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.

Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Exploring Foodways: Apples

5:30-8 p.m., Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whittier Road

Cost: Starts at $25 per person

Tickets: www.whittierbirthplace.com

DERRY: IFC Film Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: An Intro to Drag Performance & History (Virtual)

6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Supporting Trans and Non-binary Youth (Virtual)

Discussion with author Christy Whittlesey and community members.

7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

For link to the program: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Critique Group

A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books.

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Wesley Hall – Organ Concert

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 320 Broadway

Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12

Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar

THURSDAY, JUNE 9

ANDOVER: Refuse to be a Victim Class

Get the tools you need to develop your own personal safety strategy

8:30-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)

8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com

ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club

9:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

PLAISTOW: Knitting Group

Every Thursday

9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

GROVELAND: Toddler Time (18 months – age 3)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (grades 6-12)

3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Word

Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.

Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Craft Day (18+)

Get ready for Father’s Day with a memory box by repurposing a cigar box.

5 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Cost: $30

To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Live.Love.Laugh at Smolak Farms

Enjoy a night of stand-up comedy to benefit Bread & Roses.

5:30-9 p.m., Smolak Farms, 315 South Bradford Street

Cost $50

Tickets: www.eventbrite.com

KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club

Thursdays

6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

DERRY: Film Screening: Israel Inside (The Movie)

7 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road

Free. Open to the public

Info: 603-895-6120 / soreffs15@aol.com

HAVERHILL: ‘Revolutionary’ with Alex Meyers (Virtual)

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586, ext. 608 / programming@haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Writers Group Meeting

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group

Currently discussing “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune

7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: Krista at 978-686-4080 ext. 10 / kmcleod@nevinslibrary.org

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Chamber Small Business Day Awards Breakfast

Forum with US SBA Director, Mass Director Robert Nelson

7:30-9 a.m., Renaissance Golf Club, 377 Kenoza Street

Info: www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

DERRY: Spring Strolls – Stay Healthy (Downtown Stroll)

Have fun exercising with your local Derry Police Officers

9 a.m., park at the municipal lot, located near the downtown lights and take a stroll down “Main Street”

Free. No registration required.

Details: www.derrynh.org/police-department/events/202021

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

s and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

KINGSTON: Baby Bash

Fridays

9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PELHAM: Bingo

10 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road

Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m.

Cost $13.50 for 13 games / Exact change appreciated

Sign up required: 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com

SALEM: Salem Democrats Coffee & Conversation

10-11:30 a.m., via Zoom, Salem Democrats

To attend, email salemnhdems@gmail.com

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, , Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

GROVELAND: Preschool Story Time (age 3+)

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: Contractors & Contracting by the Andover Mentors

Learn what a contractor is and how they operate

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LOWELL: Greek Festival 2022

Greek Cuisine and Music. Free admission.

4-9 p.m., rain or shine, Hellenic American Academy Grounds, corner of Worthen Street and Broadway Street

Info: www.greekboston.com/event/festival-lowell-ma

METHUEN: Light the Falls Celebrates Puerto Rican Day

8:30 p.m., Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated June 10-12

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75881

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

ATKINSON: Plant Sale – Atkinson Garden Club

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, Main Street

Info: www.facebook.com/NHFederationofGardenClubs

DERRY: Friends of the Library Book Sale

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Derry Public Library ComicCon

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Lunch Hour Live (Ages 18+)

Saturdays, June 4 and 11

Join your virtual hosts and cook along as they take you through the process of making a delicious home-cooked meal.

11 a.m., The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

LOWELL: Greek Festival 2022

Greek Cuisine and Music. Free admission.

12-10 p.m., rain or shine, Hellenic American Academy Grounds, corner of Worthen Street and Broadway Street

Info: www.greekboston.com/event/festival-lowell-ma

LOWELL: Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie

Joyous, Toe-tapping, Inspirational Musical, featuring “This Land Is Your Land” and “Bound for Glory”

8 p.m., Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50 E. Merrimack Street

Tickets start at $21 with 2-for-$30 specials available for select performances.

Info/tickets: www.mrt.org

METHUEN: Light the Falls Celebrates Puerto Rican Day

8:30 p.m., Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated June 10-12

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75881

SUNDAY, JUNE 12

LOWELL: Greek Festival 2022

Greek Cuisine and Music. Free admission.

12-6 p.m., rain or shine, Hellenic American Academy Grounds, corner of Worthen and Broadway Streets

Info: www.greekboston.com/event/festival-lowell-ma

LOWELL: Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie

Joyous, Toe-tapping, Inspirational Musical, featuring “This Land Is Your Land” and “Bound for Glory”

2 p.m., Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50 E. Merrimack Street

Tickets start at $21 with 2-for-$30 specials available for select performances.

Info/tickets: www.mrt.org

METHUEN: Light the Falls Celebrates Puerto Rican Day

8:30 p.m., Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated June 10-12

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75881

MONDAY, JUNE 13

WINDHAM: Farmsteads of New England – Annual Golf Scramble

Registration at 7 a.m. Shotgun start at 8 a.m.

Windham Country Club, 1 Country Club Road

Cost: $150 per person

Sign up to play: www.farmsteads-ne.org

ATKINSON: Line Dancing with Jason McCollin

Mondays

9:45-11:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Family Storytime

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

DERRY: Advanced Bridge Club

1 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway

Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors

HAVERHILL: Game Time – All Ages (Virtual)

Mondays

4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

METHUEN: Car Show

5-9 p.m., Mann Orchards, 27 Pleasant Street

Info: 978-683-0361

KINGSTON: Evening Meditation

Mondays

5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required.

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Papercrafting and Card Making

6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: On Screen

“Uncharted” starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

6-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: Rachel at 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org

DERRY: The Wachowski Sisters (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Must register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

METHUEN: Sons of Italy Members General Meeting

7 p.m., 459 Merrimack Street

Info: www.methuensonsofitaly.com

GROVELAND: Former Soap Star (All My Children) turned Thriller Author

Meet Deborah Goodrich Royce

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: Stranger than Fiction Book Group

June’s Book is “Spirit Run: A 6,000-mile Marathon Through North America’s Stolen Land” by Noe Alvarez

7-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: Tatjana at 978-686-4080 ext. 12 / tsaccio@nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Monday Mindfulness & Meditation (Virtual)

7:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

For link to program: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

TUESDAY, JUNE 14

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)

8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)

9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinic

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-374-2390 ext. 3900 / mryan@cityofhaverhill.com

HAVERHILL: Creation Station

Now available virtual and in-person

10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

Enjoy the classic baseball film — “Field of Dreams”

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

GROVELAND: Movie Morning

“House of Gucci” starring Jared Leto and Lady Gaga

11 a.m., in the meeting room, 183 Main Street

Donations appreciated

Info: 978-372-1101

DERRY: Majongg

12:30 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway

Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors

GROVELAND: Baby Story Time (0-18 months)

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Yoga

Tuesdays

4-5:30 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $10 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

More info: Mary Krikorian at 978-837-1738

KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters

Tuesdays

5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

MANCHESTER: MVCC Free Mixer, Food and Fisher Cats Game

5 p.m., New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 1 Line Drive

Details: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

SALEM: Community Dinner

Homemade lasagna, salad, breads, and desserts

5:30-7 p.m., First Congregational Church of Salem, 15 Lawrence Road

Cost: by donation

AMESBURY: Al-Anon Family Group

6 p.m. at the Quaker Meeting House, 120 Friend Street

Parking is available on Greenleaf Street or Friend Street.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. They also request no fragrances be worn.

ANDOVER: Lincoln Woods Condo Association Meeting

6-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, Activity Room, 2 North Main Street

Info: Kathy Gardino at 603-759-0096

HAVERHILL: Harriet Tubman, Portrait of An American Freedom Fighter

Free lecture. Open to the public. No reservations required.

6 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

More info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org

DERRY: Evening Craft Club

6:30-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Poetry Book Club

6:30-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays in June – Explore the world of Harry Potter

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

HAVERHILL: Author Event with Andrew Joseph White (Virtual)

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: WORDS Book Group

Currently discussing “Brown Girls” by Daphne Palasi Andreades

7-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: Sarah at 978-686-4080 ext. 20 / ssullivan@nevinslibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

PELHAM: Cornhole

New players always welcome.

9 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road

Must register: Call Sara at 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com

METHUEN: New Parents Network: Keep Calm and Parent On! (Ages 0-12 months)

Learn calming techniques and mindfulness strategies – for yourself and your baby

10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Registration required: 978-686-4080 ext. 26 / www.nevinslibrary.org

KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

PELHAM: Resin Art Class

1 p.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road

Cost: $20 includes materials and instruction

Details: Sara or Susan at 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com

METHUEN: Wednesday Afternoon Book Group

Currently discussing “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett

1-2:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: Sarah or Ellen at 978-686-4080 / ssullivan@nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Transgender 101

Everything you wanted to know, but were afraid to ask

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW — weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket

1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center

Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

If you know Italian and are looking for others to speak this language with, then this is the group for you!

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required.

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

DERRY: Let’s Play Music Ukulele Workshop

4-4:45 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Registration recommended but not required.

Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Teen Gaming: Among Us (Virtual)

4-5 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Knitting Group

Wednesdays

4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: Raise-A-Glass Fundraiser

5-8:30 p.m., Oak and Iron, 18 Red Spring Road

Cost: $50 includes 2 beers or 1 beer flight and food

Proceeds benefit A Better Chance of Andover

Tickets: 978-475-4892 / www.abcandover.org

HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Powerpoint

Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.

Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

DERRY: Wednesday Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets every other Wednesday in the Trustees Room

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Details: Fran at 978-686-4080 / fmagro@nevinslibrary.org

LONDONDERRY: Neurotic Gumbo

7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road

Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule

LOWELL: Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie

Joyous, Toe-tapping, Inspirational Musical, featuring “This Land Is Your Land” and “Bound for Glory”

7 p.m., Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50 E. Merrimack Street

Tickets start at $21 with 2-for-$30 specials available for select performances.

Info/tickets: www.mrt.org

METHUEN: James Kealey – Organ Concert

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 320 Broadway

Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12

Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)

8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com

PLAISTOW: Knitting Group

Every Thursday

9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

s and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, , Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

GROVELAND: Toddler Time (18 months – age 3)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: Father’s Day Luncheon

Stuffed chicken. Live entertainment.

12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (grades 6-12)

3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Mini Golf (Ages 12-17) and (Ages 18+)

Tee up for mini golf and socialize with peers.

Offered by: The Arc of GHN

4-5 p.m. and 5-6 p.m., Cedarland, 888 Boston Road

Cost $15 per person

To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

HAVERHILL: Art Class (Ages 18+)

Offered by: The Arc of GHN

4:30-5:30 p.m., Able HeART Studio, 111 Main Street, Suite 1

Cost: $25 per person

To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Powerpoint

Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.

Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: 2022 Eartha Dengler History Award Ceremony

Honoring Yadira Betances Muldoon

5:30-8:30 p.m., Cardinal Shoe Mill Building, 468 North Canal Street

Cost: $75/$55 per person

For tickets: www.lawrencehistory.org

KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club

Thursdays

6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: Living Trusts, Avoiding Probate Court, Protecting Your Assets

6:30-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586, ext. 608 / bkieran@haverhillpl.org

PELHAM: Pollinator Pathways (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., Pelham Public Library, 24 Village Green

Register for link to program: 603-635-7581 / www.pelhampubliclibrary.org

LOWELL: Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie

Joyous, Toe-tapping, Inspirational Musical, featuring “This Land Is Your Land” and “Bound for Glory”

7 p.m., Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50 E. Merrimack Street

Tickets start at $21 with 2-for-$30 specials available for select performances.

Info/tickets: www.mrt.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Book Chat

Currently discussing “Stay Gold” by Tobly McSmith

7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

DERRY: Spring Strolls – Stay Healthy (Derry Rail Trail North – B)

Have fun exercising with your local Derry Police Officers

9 a.m., park at Hood Park

Free. No registration required.

Details: www.derrynh.org/police-department/events/202021

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

s and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

KINGSTON: Baby Bash

Fridays

9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PELHAM: Bingo

10 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road

Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m.

Cost $13.50 for 13 games / Exact change appreciated

Sign up required: 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com

SALEM: Salem Democrats Coffee & Conversation

10-11:30 a.m., via Zoom

To attend, email salemnhdems@gmail.com

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, , Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

WINDHAM: Senior Picnic on the Common

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Town Common

Tickets: $2 includes a hot dog, water, chips, and cookies

Must register: Windham Recreation, 603-965-1208

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

GROVELAND: Preschool Story Time (age 3+)

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Pride Picnic (Teens)

1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586, ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org

PELHAM: What is Juneteenth?

Learn about the importance of Juneteenth and how to celebrate this important day

1 p.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road

Info: 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Summer Cruise Night

Classic cars, trucks, cycles, and more. Admission and parking are free.

5-8 p.m., Calvary Bible Church, 145 Hampstead Road

Rain date: June 24

Info: 603-459-5253 / www.cbcderry.org/events

DERRY: Dedication of Memorial Bench

In memory of Rabbi Louis Rieser

7:15 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road

Info: 603-432-0004 / www.etzhayim.org

METHUEN: Light the Falls Observes Juneteenth

8:30 p.m., Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75881

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

PLAISTOW: Old Home Day

All day: raffles, games, vendors, food, and more!

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Town Hall Green, Main Street

Complete schedule of events: www.plaistow.com

ATKINSON: Spring Artisan Craft & Food Market

Come shop from 65+ handmade craft and food vendors!

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Info: 603-489-3486 / www.awcc-nh.org

LONDONDERRY: Fly-In BBQ and Plane Visit

Pilots! Fly in and enjoy a terrific lunch. Families! Come out onto the ramp and see airplanes up close!

10 a.m. — 2 p.m. at Nashua Airport, 93 Perimeter Road, Nashua

Details: Aviation Museum of NH / 603-669-4820 / www.aviationmuseumofnh.org

METHUEN: Veterans Cookout

Free for veterans and families to honor your service and contributions to our community.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Forest Lake

Directions: www.cityofmethuen.net/forest-lake

Must register: 978-983-8585

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/77181

LOWELL: Lowell African Festival

Music, dancers, performers, arts & crafts, food, and more!

11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sampas Pavilion, 560 Pawtucket Blvd

Details: 978-533-5677 / www.africanfestivallowell.org

HAVERHILL: Boardwalk Block Party

An afternoon of free, family-friendly programming hosted by Wildflower Montessori schools of Haverhill; Wisteria, Marigold and Snowdrop

3-6 p.m., Harbor Place, 44 Merrimack Street

Info: 978-308-9038 / infohaverhill@wildflowerschools.org

HAVERHILL: Art Class (Ages 18+)

Offered by: The Arc of GHN

4:30-5:30 p.m., Able HeART Studio, 111 Main Street, Suite 1

Cost: $25 per person

To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

HAVERHILL: Yoga with Liz (Virtual)

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

METHUEN: Light the Falls Observes Juneteenth

8:30 p.m., Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75881

SUNDAY, JUNE 19

METHUEN: Light the Falls Observes Juneteenth

8:30-9:30 p.m., Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75881

SALEM: Salem Farmers Market

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Salem Market Place, 224 N Broadway

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

MONDAY, JUNE 20

METHUEN: 2022 US Bocce Nationals

More than 150 of the USA’s Top Bocce Players will descend on the Merrimack Valley/Boston Area to compete in four National Bocce Events.

(Mon., June 20 – Sun., June 26)

Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge Bocce Center, 459 Merrimack Street

Schedule of events: www.MethuenSonsOfItaly.com/bocce/2022usboccenationals

For more info: email joebocce@gmail.com

ANDOVER: Stand Up Paddle Board (ages 7-15)

June – August, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. or 1-4 p.m., Pomps Pond

Must register: www.andoverrec.com

ATKINSON: Line Dancing with Jason McCollin

Mondays

9:45-11:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group

Currently reading “A Lesson Before Dying” by Ernest J. Gaines

10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

DERRY: Advanced Bridge Club

1 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway

Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors

HAVERHILL: Game Time – All Ages (Virtual)

Mondays

4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

KINGSTON: Evening Meditation

Mondays

5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

TUESDAY, JUNE 21

METHUEN: 2022 US Bocce Nationals

More than 150 of the USA’s Top Bocce Players will descend on the Merrimack Valley/Boston Area to compete in four National Bocce Events.

(Mon., June 20 – Sun., June 26)

Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge Bocce Center, 459 Merrimack Street

Schedule of events: www.MethuenSonsOfItaly.com/bocce/2022usboccenationals

For more info: email joebocce@gmail.com

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)

8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com

GROVELAND: Encore Casino Trip

Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Depart 9 a.m., return at 3:30 p.m.

Cost $15 (Lunch on your own)

Must register: Nisha at 978-372-1101 / nburke@grovelandma.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Step Into Music (Ages 3-5)

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)

Now available virtual and in-person

10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

Enjoy the classic baseball film — “Eight Men Out”

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

DERRY: Enchantment Under the Sea Glow Dance Party

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Majongg

12:30 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway

Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors

GROVELAND: Baby Story Time (0-18 months)

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Enchantment Under the Sea Glow Dance Party

1:30-2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Juneteenth Educational Program

Discussion of Andover’s history of slavery and black history

2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

GROVELAND: Nichols Village Book Club

This month’s book is “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett

3:15-4:15 p.m., Nichols Village, 1 Nichols Way

No registration required.

Info: Sue at 978-372-1732

DERRY: Teen Art and Writing Club (Virtual)

3:30-4:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Online Anime Viewing Party

3:30-4:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: Stevens Staff, 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ATKINSON: Yoga

Tuesdays

4-5:30 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $10 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

More info: Mary Krikorian at 978-837-1738

GROVELAND: Summer Reading Kick Off with Curious Creatures

Baby alligator, snake, bearded dragon, chinchilla, tortoise and a rabbit, and more!

4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: Jenny Usovicz at 978-372-1732 / jusoivcz@langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: Tie Dye (Ages 8-18)

4-5:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: www.nevinslibrary.org

KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters

Tuesdayss

5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

METHUEN: Sons of Italy ‘Bunco Night’ Fundraiser

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Games start at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets only available in advance.

To purchase tickets, email buncotickets@yahoo.com

More info: Ron Demers, 603-498-2938 / Lisa Labadini, 603-560-3262

AMESBURY: Al-Anon Family Group

6 p.m. at the Quaker Meeting House, 120 Friend Street

Parking is available on Greenleaf Street or Friend Street.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. They also request no fragrances be worn.

DERRY: Bedtime Stories (Ages 2-7)

6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Feel-Good Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays in June – Explore the world of Harry Potter

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22

METHUEN: 2022 US Bocce Nationals

More than 150 of the USA’s Top Bocce Players will descend on the Merrimack Valley/Boston Area to compete in four National Bocce Events.

(Mon., June 20 – Sun., June 26)

Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge Bocce Center, 459 Merrimack Street

Schedule of events: www.MethuenSonsOfItaly.com/bocce/2022usboccenationals

For more info: email joebocce@gmail.com

PELHAM: Cornhole

New players always welcome.

9 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road

Must register: Call Sara at 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com

DERRY: Infant Storytime (Ages 0-12 months)

10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

METHUEN: New Parents Network: Keep Calm & Parent On (Ages 0-12 months)

10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 34 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PELHAM: Movie Screening

“Cyrano”

12:30 p.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road

Please pre-register: 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com

PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW — Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket

1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center

Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Fun Outdoor Activities by the Andover Mentors

2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

DERRY: Teen DIY: Mermaid Scrubs and Bath Bombs (Ages 11-18)

2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Death Café (Virtual)

Adults 18+ for an open, lively, and insightful discussion about death

3 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

If you know Italian and are looking for others to speak this language with, then this is the group for you!

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required.

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

SALEM: Kelley Book Group

Currently reading “The Rosie Project” by Graeme Simsion

4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: Natalie Ducharme at 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

KINGSTON: Knitting Group

Wednesdays

4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: MVCC Business Networking Mixer

5-7 p.m., LLINKK Countertops, 349 N Main Street

Details: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

LONDONDERRY: Brian Maes Band Featuring Barry Goudreau

Come ROCK the Common!

7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road

Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule/bmb

METHUEN: Robert Parkins – Organ Concert

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 320 Broadway

Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12

Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

METHUEN: 2022 US Bocce Nationals

More than 150 of the USA’s Top Bocce Players will descend on the Merrimack Valley/Boston Area to compete in four National Bocce Events.

(Mon., June 20 – Sun., June 26)

Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge Bocce Center, 459 Merrimack Street

Schedule of events: www.MethuenSonsOfItaly.com/bocce/2022usboccenationals

For more info: email joebocce@gmail.com

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)

8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com

PLAISTOW: Knitting Group

Every Thursday

9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Mother Goose on the Loose (Ages 12-36 months)

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: SRP Event! Morning Session

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: Toddler Time (18 months – age 3)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: MVCC Free Lunch & Learn Webinar (Virtual)

Anatomy of a Cyber Breach

12-1:15 p.m., via Zoom, Merrimack Valley Chamber

Register for link: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: SRP Event! Afternoon Session

1:30-2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Teen Crafternoon: Pride Keychains

3-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Supplies are limited. Please register: 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons for Teens

3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways NH

Third Thursday of the month

5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Meetings open to the public

Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh / commission/pages/pollinator-pathway

KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club

Thursdays

6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

FRIDAY, JUNE 24

METHUEN: 2022 US Bocce Nationals

More than 150 of the USA’s Top Bocce Players will descend on the Merrimack Valley/Boston Area to compete in four National Bocce Events.

(Mon., June 20 – Sun., June 26)

Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge Bocce Center, 459 Merrimack Street

Schedule of events: www.MethuenSonsOfItaly.com/bocce/2022usboccenationals

For more info: email joebocce@gmail.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

KINGSTON: Baby Bash

Fridays

9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Craft Classes

Last Friday of the month

9:30-11 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Family Storyime on the Patio

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

METHUEN: Sociable Seniors

10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: Tracy at 978-686-4080, ext.19 / tpekarski@nevinslibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Community Days at Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., 153 Chickering Road

Free. Must preregister: www.thetrustees.org/event/73884

PELHAM: Bingo

10 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road

Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m.

Cost $13.50 for 13 games / Exact change appreciated

Sign up required: 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com

SALEM: Salem Democrats Coffee & Conversation

10-11:30 a.m., via Zoom

To attend, email salemnhdems@gmail.com

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

HAVERHILL: MVCC Networking at Noon Luncheon

12-1:15 p.m., Wang’s Table, 46 Washington Street

Details: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

GROVELAND: Preschool Story Time (age 3+)

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

METHUEN: 2022 US Bocce Nationals

More than 150 of the USA’s Top Bocce Players will descend on the Merrimack Valley/Boston Area to compete in four National Bocce Events.

(Mon., June 20 – Sun., June 26)

Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge Bocce Center, 459 Merrimack Street

Schedule of events: www.MethuenSonsOfItaly.com/bocce/2022usboccenationals

For more info: email joebocce@gmail.com

METHUEN: Hazardous Waste Day

8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Transfer Station, 50 Huntington Ave

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/hazardouswasteday

ANDOVER: Pride Car Parade 2022

Hosted by South Church in partnership with Andover DIVERSE.

Line up at 11:30 a.m., Dundee Park, Dundee Park Drive

Info: allevents.in/andover/andover-pride-parade/200022308924221

HAVERHILL: Virtual Tabletop Guild

2-4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / mvalenzuela@haverhillpl.org

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

METHUEN: 2022 US Bocce Nationals

More than 150 of the USA’s Top Bocce Players will descend on the Merrimack Valley/Boston Area to compete in four National Bocce Events.

(Mon., June 20 – Sun., June 26)

Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge Bocce Center, 459 Merrimack Street

Schedule of events: www.MethuenSonsOfItaly.com/bocce/2022usboccenationals

For more info: email joebocce@gmail.com

ANDOVER: Classic Car Show

Classic cars, hot rods, customs, cycles, and more!

Andover Center for History and Culture

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Main Street

Rain date: Sun., July 3

Cost: $20 show car entry (’89 and earlier)

Details: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org/classic-car-show

MONDAY, JUNE 27

ANDOVER: Beach Buddies (Ages 3-6)

June 27-August 12, full or half day, Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street

Must register: www.andoverrec.com

PELHAM: American Cross Blood Drive

9 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road

To make an appointment: Call 603-635-3800 / www.redcrossblood.org

ATKINSON: Line Dancing with Jason McCollin

Mondays

9:45-11:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

DERRY: Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)

10-10:45 a.m., 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

DERRY: Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)

11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Drive Away Hunger Charity Golf Tournament

Greater Salem Contractors Association

Includes lobster bake, live entertainment, raffles, silent auction, and more!

11:30 a.m., Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road

To register: www.gscanh.org / Info: 603-560-1002

HAVERHILL: Austin17House Golf & Dinner Gala

11:30 a.m. Registration, 12:30 p.m. Shotgun start, 5 p.m. Cocktail Hour, 6:30 p.m. Dinner, Prizes and Silent Auction

Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane

Details: www.austin17house.org

DERRY: Advanced Bridge Club

1 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway

Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors

GROVELAND: Veterans Services

1:30-3:30 p.m., Groveland COA Outreach Office

Info: Mike at 978-973-2118 / mingham@grovelandma.com

DERRY: Survive Cast Away Island (Ages 11-18)

Could you survive being cast away on an island?

2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

KINGSTON: Traditional Rug Hooking

Fourth Monday of every month

3:30-5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Suggested donation: $5 / Kits available for $40

Must register: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: Game Time – All Ages (Virtual)

Mondays

4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

METHUEN: FrankenStory Writing (Ages 10-18)

4-5:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: acochrane@nevinslibrary.org / www.nevinslibrary.org

KINGSTON: Evening Meditation

Mondays

5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required.

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

DERRY: Science Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: Meet the Author (Virtual)

Meet historical fiction author Amanda Skenandore

Watch with us on the big screen or Zoom from home!

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

For Zoom link or to learn more: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club for adults

7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

New members, please register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: Monday Mindfulness & Meditation (Virtual)

7:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

TUESDAY, JUNE 28

ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast

Menu: pancakes, sausages, home fries, orange juice & coffee

Program: “Good 41: Stories from the Studebaker and other cars we have loved”

8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Cost: $6 per person

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)

8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Step Into Music (Ages 3-5)

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)

Now available virtual and in-person

10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

Enjoy the classic baseball film — “Bad News Bears”

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: Sarah, 978-373-1586 / smoser@haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

GROVELAND: Movie Morning

“Belfast” starring Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe

11 a.m., in the meeting room, 183 Main Street

Donations appreciated

Info: 978-372-1101

DERRY: Majongg

12:30 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway

Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors

GROVELAND: Baby Story Time (0-18 months)

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Fascinating Feelings of Dogs (Kids)

1:30-2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ATKINSON: Yoga

Tuesdays

4-5:30 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $10 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

More info: Mary Krikorian at 978-837-1738

KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters

Tuesdays

5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Timberlane Community Band

Free. Open to the public.

6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall

More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series

DERRY: Documentary Film Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Bedtime Stories (Ages 2-7)

6:30-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays in June – Explore the world of Harry Potter

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

ANDOVER: Keith Haring: AIDS, Advocacy and Art (Virtual)

7 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group

Currently discussing “The Old Man and The Sea” by Ernest Hemingway

7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

PELHAM: Cornhole

New players always welcome.

9 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road

Must register: Call Sara at 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com

DERRY: Infant Storytime (0-12 months)

10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: Matt York Performance

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW — Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket

1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center

Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

If you know Italian and are looking for others to speak this language with, then this is the group for you!

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required.

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

KINGSTON: Knitting Group

Wednesdays

4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: Upstairs Downstairs House Tour

Tour the 203-year old Blanchard House, home to the Andover Center for History and Culture, you’ll hear about the history and architectural details of the house and stories about the Blanchard family and other residents.

5-6:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Excel

Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.

Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

WINDHAM: Fireworks and Band

Parking lot opens at 5:30 p.m., Souled Out Show band at 7:15 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Windham High School,64 London Bridge Road

More info: 603-965-1208 / recreation@windhamnh.gov

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets every other Wednesday in the Trustees Room

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Details: Fran at 978-686-4080 / fmagro@nevinslibrary.org

LONDONDERRY: Bruce Marshall Group with James Montgomery

7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road

Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule

METHUEN: Four Boston Organists Concert

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 320 Broadway

Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12

Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar

THURSDAY, JUNE 30

GROVELAND: Perkins Cove Trip

Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Depart 9:30 a.m., return at 3:30 p.m.

Cost $15 (Lunch on your own)

Must register: Nisha at 978-372-1101 / nburke@grovelandma.com

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)

8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com

PLAISTOW: Knitting Group

Every Thursday

9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Mother Goose on the Loose

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

s and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, , Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: SRP Event (Morning session)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: Toddler Time (18 months – age 3)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: SRP Event (Afternoon session)

1:30-2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (grades 6-12)

3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Excel

Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.

Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club

Thursdays

6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: Thursday Evening Book Club

6:30-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: Diane Shaw, 978-837-5146 / jnichols@haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: LGBTQ+ Basics and Beyond (Virtual)

7 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www/mhl.org

ONGOING:

AMESBURY: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets s, 6 p.m. at the Quaker Meeting House, 120 Friend Street

Parking is available on Greenleaf Street or Friend Street.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. They also request no fragrances be worn.

AMESBURY: Duplicate Bridge Game: Meets Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Senior Center, 68 Elm Street

Info: email: seaair2@comcast.net

ANDOVER: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Christ Church, 29 Central Street

Info: www.al-anon.org

ANDOVER: The Massachusetts Library Collaborative’s 50+ Job Seekers Group meets on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., via Zoom. To register: www.mhl.libnet.info/event/5994663

ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Group: Meets on the 1st Wednesday, from 7-8 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Quilting Group: Mondays at 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers: Mondays at 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires: Mondays at 10:15 a.m.; Short Stories: Mondays at 1 p.m.; Comfort Critters: s at 9 a.m.; Women’s Multicultural Sharing Group: s at 11 a.m.; Morning Crafting Group: Wednesdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; The Write Stuff: Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.; Knit Wits: Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m.; Andover Chroniclers Meeting: Every 1st and 3rd Thursday at 9 a.m., (AndovChron2@gmail.com); Scale Modeling Club: Thursdays at 10 a.m.; Open Art Studio: Thursdays at 10 a.m.; Meditation with Chip on Zoom: Thursdays at 10 a.m.; Ping Pong: Mondays and Thursdays at 2 p.m.; Phillips Academy Intergenerational Connections Club: Every other Friday at 11:20 a.m. (bgarozzo23@andover.edu).

Location: The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services

ANDOVER: Writers Group Meeting: Meets monthly on the 2nd Thursday of the month, 7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: Senior Programs: Tai Chi: Mondays, 11:30-12:30 p.m.; Line Dancing: Mondays, 9:45-11:15 a.m.; Yoga: s, 4-5:30 p.m.; Fusion Fitness: s/Thursdays, 8:30-9:15 a.m. (8-8:45 a.m. on first s); Aerobic Dance via Zoom; Foot Clinic: third Wednesday of each month, by appointment.

Location: Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Details: 603-362-5531 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ATKINSON: Mother Goose (Babies – Age 3): Meets Mondays, 10:30-11 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Bitty Books (Ages 2.5-6): Meets s, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Let’s Play Maj Jongg: Meets Fridays, 1-4:30 p.m.

Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters: Meets Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Community Knitters: Meets Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

No registration required

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Lions Recycle for Sight

Donate your old eyeglasses! Drop off locations: Atkinson Town Hall, Kimball Library, Atkinson Post Office, Atkinson Congregational Church

DANVILLE: Mystery Book Club: Meets every 1st Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Colby Memorial Library, 7 Colby Road

Details: 603-382-6733 / www.colbymemoriallibrary.org

DERRY: Group: Family Ties – Inside Out: For teens with incarcerated parent: Meets via Zoom, the first and third s of the month, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

To register: www.waypointnh.org

DERRY: Salem Farmers Market: Open Sundays, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., LaBelle Winery, 14 Route 111

Details: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

DERRY: Food Pantry: Open Mondays, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

More info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: CONNECT Storytime (Ages 0-6): Meets every third Friday of the month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Free; drop ins are welcome

Info: skoza@urteachers.org

DERRY: Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)

10-10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 305 E Broadway

Must register: terris@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group: Meets weekly on Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: 603-437-8477 ext. 112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org

DERRY: Parent and Caregiver Café (PaCC): Raising Teens: Thursdays, 6-7 p.m. via Zoom

Register for link: 603-437-8477 ext. 129 / kmyers@urteachers.org

DERRY: Teen Art and Writing Club: Meets via Zoom on s, May 10 and May 24, June 7 and June 21, 3:30-4:40 p.m. Derry Public Library, 305 Broadway

To register: erinr@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Book & Special Interest Groups: Derry Public Library: Contemporary Issues Book Club: Meets on the first Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m.; Popular History Book Group (via Zoom): s, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Poetry Book Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on , 6:30-7:30 p.m.; IFC Film Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Wednesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Feel-Good Book Group: Once a month (via Zoom) on s, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Wednesday Book Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Wednesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Science Book Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Mondays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Register: jessicad@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: American Legion – Nathan Webster Post 248: Meets on the second Wednesday, 7 p.m. at Veasey Park

Info: Dave Tuttle, 978-360-8107

GROVELAND: Senior Services: Council on Aging Food Pantry: Open Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Help line: 978-372-5824); Meals on Wheels: Available for homebound elders; Plaza Shopping: Wednesdays, 9-11 a.m.; Westgate shopping: $5 round trip; Our Neighbors Table: Wednesday afternoons for Groveland homebound only; Hairdresser for women and men: In-home, flexible hours; Blood Pressure Clinic (978-556-7210); Brown Bag: Every first of the month; Virtual Reiki: Wednesdays, 4 p.m. (978-478-8241 / sue@highvibrationwellness.com); Body Brain Balance: s at 9 a.m., $5 per class; Indoor Yoga: Fridays, 10:45 a.m., $5 per class

Location: 183 Main Street

Details: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: Get Movin! Mondays, 12-1 p.m., in the center meeting room, 183 Main Street, $5 per class

Info: Info: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: 3B Fitness — Bones Brain Balance: s at 9 a.m., under the tent/the Fire Station meeting room (inclement weather only), $5 per class

Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Register: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: Reiki (Virtual): Wednesdays at 4 p.m., $5 per class

Offered via Zoom by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Register for link: 978-478-8241 / sue@highvibrationwellness.com

GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga: Fridays at 10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn or in the center meeting room (inclement weather only), $5 per class.

Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: Teen Advisory Group (TAG): The Teen Advisory Group (TAG) was created by the Merrimac, West Newbury, and Groveland Public Libraries to provide events, programs, and volunteer opportunities for students in all three communities.

Details: www.merrimaclibrary.org/teen-advisory-group-tag.html

GROVELAND: Town Wide Spring Clean Up — April 12 – May 15

Celebrate Earth Day and Win a Prize!

Details: www.grovelandma.com/home/news/keep-groveland-clean-and-green-spring-2022-clean

GROVELAND: Veterans Services: Last Monday of each month from 1:30-3:30 p.m., Groveland COA Outreach Office,

Details: Mike, 978-973-2118 / michaelgingham@aol.com

HAMPSTEAD: 45’s Card Group: Meets s, 6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street

No charge. Donations appreciated.

HAMPSTEAD: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall

Info: www.al-anon.org

HAMPSTEAD: Chess Club (Online)

Sundays, 4-5:30 p.m.

Info: www.hampsteadcivicclub.org/chess-club

HAMPSTEAD: Crochet Club

Saturdays, Civic Club Building, located next to Hampstead Town Hall

Book an appointment: Yzhanglai@comcast.net

More info: www.hampsteadcivicclub.org/crochet-club

HAVERHILL: Al Anon Family Group-Hybrid: Meets Saturdays, through June 25, 5:15 p.m., West Congregational Church, 767 Broadway (Rte 97)

www.al-anon-org

HAVERHILL: Art Walk: Check out Haverhill’s art community on the second Saturday of each month, from 3:00-7:00 p.m.

Details: www.creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk

HAVERHILL: Book Club: Meets Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Details: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Caring & Sharing: Meals program for anyone in need of a meal, last Saturday of the month, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m., Holy Apostles Greek Church, 156 Winter Street.

Info: 617-548-9927 / thabrienze@gmail.com

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinees: Every in June, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Food Pantry: Open on the last Thursday of the month

Hours: Elderly and Disabled at 10 a.m., all others from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Info: 978-912-7626 / www.somebodycaresne.org

HAVERHILL: Game Time (All Ages): Mondays at 4 p.m.

Offered by The Arc, 57 Wingate Street

Zoom in for some social game challenges!

To register, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org

HAVERHILL: GHAA Student Art Exhibit: May 1-7, Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Info: 978-374-4626 / www.www.buttonwoods.org

HAVERHILL: Leads Lunch: Networking luncheon on the first Wednesday of the month, 12-1 p.m., Haverhill of Commerce, 2 Merrimack Street, 3rd floor.

Info: www.haverhillchamber.com

HAVERHILL: Meditate with Amy (Virtual): Thursdays in May, 4:30-5 p.m.

Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register: 978-373-1586, ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Monthly Exhibit: Visit the second floor of the Haverhill Public Library to see the various art exhibits on display, 99 Main Street, Haverhill. Exhibits rotate frequently, so be sure to check back monthly to see the new artwork!

HAVERHILL: Museum of Printing: Open every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.,

Admission $10 for adults, $8 for ages 6-16, seniors and students; no charge for members

Details: www.museumofprinting.org

HAVERHILL: Non-Profit Committee: The group is focused on building community awareness, providing education and sharing resources. Meets on the 2nd of every month, 9:00-10:00 p.m., Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, 2 Merrimack Street.

Interested? Email info@haverhillchamber.com for more information.

HAVERHILL: Poetry Night: Creative Haverhill, Friday evenings, from April through June. HC Media Studio 101, 2 Merrimac Street, Haverhill

Visit: www.creativehaverhill.org

HAVERHILL: Ruth’s House, Inc.: Thrift Store: Open Tues., Wed., Thurs., Fri., 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sat., 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., 111 Layafette Square

For info: 978-521-5575 / www.ruthshouse.org

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop: Greater Haverhill Arts Association on the second and fourth Saturday of the month in the hall behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common. All ages, all levels, all mediums are welcome. Drop in — no registration required. Work on portraiture (live model provided) or still life (setup provided). A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated.

Details: www.haverhillartassociation.org

HAVERHILL: Veterans Breakfast: Meets every Thursday, 7:30 a.m. at Battle Grounds Coffee Co., 39 Washington Street

Come socialize, meet, and network with other local veterans.

HAVERHILL: Youth Groups: Somebody Cares: Tweens (Ages 7-11) Wednesdays, 4-6:30 p.m., Teens (Ages 12-18) Fridays, 6:30-9 p.m., Teens (Ages 12-18) Saturdays, 6:30-9 p.m.

Location: 358 Washington Street

Info: 978-912-7626 / www.somebodycaresne.org

KINGSTON: Ukulele Meetup: Every third Saturday at 10 a.m., at Kingston Recreation, 24 Main Street.

Details: www.meetup.com/seacoast_ukulele_players

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga: Meets Mondays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders: Meets s and Thursdays, 10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters: Meets s, 5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime: Meets Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Knitting Group: Meets Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club: Meets Thursdays, 6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Baby Bash: Meets Fridays at 9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Evening Meditation: Meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Traditional Rug Hooking: Meets on the fourth Monday of the month, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Suggested donation: $5 / Kits available for $40

Must register: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

LONDONDERRY: Londonderry Lions Club: Meets on the second and fourth Mondays at 7 p.m., 256 Mammoth Road

New members always welcome.

Info: www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/londonderrynm/index.php

LONDONDERRY: Parenting a Second Time Around (PASTA): Meets on s, 6-7:30 p.m., YMCA Londonderry, 206 Rockingham Road

Info: Lisa Bernard: 603-232-8640 ext. 2311

MERRIMAC: Book Sale: During open hours at Merrimac Public Library, 86 West Main Street.

Info: 978-346-9441 / merrimaclibrary.org

METHUEN: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 10 a.m., St. Lucy’s Church, 254 Merrimack Street

Info: www.al-anon.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club: Meets every other Wednesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway.

More info: contact Fran at 978-686-4080 / fmagro@nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Mah Jongg: Play Mah Jongg on the first of the month, 1:00 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen.

Details: Sarah Sullivan at 978-686-4080 ext. 20 / ssullivan@nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Nevins Library Groups: Adult Scrabble Club: Meets every other Wednesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Thursday Evening Book Discussion: Thursdays, 7-9 p.m.; Stranger than Fiction Book Group: Mondays, 7-8 p.m.; WORDS Book Group: s, 7-8 p.m., Rainbow Club (Ages 12-18), 7-8:30 p.m., Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m., LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group, Thursdays, 7-9 p.m.; Movie Club, Mondays, 4-6:30 p.m.; Wednesday Afternoon Book Group, 1-2:30 p.m.; Forever Young-ish Book Group, Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m.; Sociable Seniors: Fridays, 10 a.m.

Location: Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: PWP and Care Partners Support Group: Meets Wednesdays, 6 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Details: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Senior Programs: Ceramics: s, 9-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m.; Computers: Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and 11-1 p.m.; Japanese Bunka: Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Needle Arts: Mondays, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Oil Painting: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Quilting: Wednesday and Thursday, 9-11 a.m.

Location: Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Details: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net/senior-center

METHUEN: Sons of Italy: Bocce Leagues: Mon., Tues. and Thurs. nights as well as a Wed Afternoon league. Friday Night Open Bocce. Beginners on Sat. mornings.

Info: www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

METHUEN: Sons of Italy: Thursday Night Fun Night

Food, cash bar and games! Different menu every week.

Thursdays, 5 p.m., 459 Merrimack Street

Info: www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Thursdays, 7 p.m., St. Michaels Pastoral Center, 196 Main Street

Info: www.al-anon.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Spring BloomFest April 21 — May 15, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member Adult, $12/Member Child, $3/Non-Member Adult, $20/Non-member Child, $5

Register: www.thetrustees.org/event/74360

NORTH ANDOVER: McVagly (LGBTQ) Youth Group meets on Mondays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Parish Hall at North Parish, 190 Academy Road.

Info: 978-687-7948 / www.northparish.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Buddhist Meditation and Discussion meets on Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., at The North Parish of North Andover, 190 Academy Road.

Info: Susan Malloy, 978-474-0823 / greatpondsangha@gmail.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Mindfulness Silent Sitting and Walking Meditation held Fridays, 8:30-9:15 a.m., North Parish of North Andover, 190 Academy Road. Drop in/all welcome. Free.

Details: Laura Howell / chinacat108@gmail.com / www.northparish.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Cardio Dance Class (via Zoom) is offered on Thursdays, 7-8 p.m.

To register: www.northparish.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5): s, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge Road. Member and Non-member Adult, free; Member Child, $5; Non-member child, $10

Register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73674

NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help (Technology Assistance)

Mondays, 6-8 p.m. and Wednesdays, 10:30-12:30 p.m.

Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Storytime

Oh Baby! Lapsit (ages -18 months), Mondays at 10:30 a.m.

Wiggleworms Toddler (ages 18-36 months), Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.

On Our Own Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Space is limited. Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

PELHAM: Story Time (Under age 5)

Every and Thursday, 10:15 a.m.

Pelham Public Library, 24 Village Green

Info: 603-635-7581 / www.pelhampubliclibrary.org

PLAISTOW: AA Meetings: Fridays, 8 p.m., Solutions AA Meetings: Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.

First Baptist Church, 122 Main Street

Info: 603-382-5075

PLAISTOW: Yoga with Sybil (Online): Tune in and Friday mornings with Plaistow Public Library for yoga, and stay tuned for special meditations and other surprises.

Details: www.plaistowlibrary.com / 603-382-6011

PLAISTOW: Senior Programs: Vic Geary Senior Center offers cards, Cribbage, board games, knitting daily, Bingo twice a week, a Foot Clinic once a month, Bone Builders on s and Fridays, Craft Class on the last Monday of every month. Peer Support Group (603-303-3539) meets on the third Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m.

Location: 18 Greenough Road

Details: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW/HAVERHILL: Social Knitting Group meets every Wednesday, 1-3 p.m., at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street in Plaistow. Yarn donations may be delivered to the group during that time, or dropped off to Chrissy Drummond at High Pointe House, 360 North Ave. in Haverhill.

SANDOWN: Adult Exercise Class: May 3 – June 7, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Ed Garvey Recreation Center, 25 Pheasant Run Drive

Free. Must register: 603-887-1782 www.sandown.us/recreation

SANDOWN: Story Times: Mother Goose on the Loose: Mondays, 9:30-10 a.m., Toddler s: s, 10-10:30 a.m.; PJ Storytime: 3rd Wednesday of each month, 4:30-5 p.m.; Story Hour: Thursdays, 10-11 a.m.

Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us

SALEM: Bridge Players Wanted: s/Thursdays, 1-4 p.m., Ingram Senior Center, 2nd floor, 1 Sally Sweets Way

Must register: Call Karen at 603-890-2190

SALEM: Grief Recovery Support Group: Thursdays, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Centerpoint Community Church, 101 School Street

Must register: 603-893-9191 / www.griefshare.org

SALEM: Horseshoes Group: New players wanted on Thursdays, starting May 5, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., at the horseshoe pit at the end of the Senior Center parking lot, 1 Sally Sweets Way.

Must register: Call Karen at 603-890-2190

SALEM: Play Group (Age 3 Months – 3 Years): Meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month, 9:30 a.m., Beshara Room at Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

SALEM: Senior Programs: Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group: first Monday of each month, 1:30-3 p.m., Multipurpose Room; Blood Pressure Clinic: second Thursday of each month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Exam Room; Foot Clinic: first and fourth Friday of the month, by appointment (603-580-6668); Hearing Clinic: second of the month, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Exam Room; Men’s Roundtable: first Monday of the month, 10 a.m., Multi-purpose Room; Puzzle Games: first Friday of the month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Creative Arts Room; Video and Editing Club: third Monday of the month, 2 p.m.

Register/Details: 603-890-2190 / www.townofsalemnh.org

WEST NEWBURY: Creative Writing Club: Ages 12-18 are invited to join the Creative Writing Club and meet fellow writers from your community! The group meets the third Wednesday of every month. Drop-ins are welcome, please register to join!

To sign up: 978-363-1120 or kyoung@westnewburylibrary.org.

UPCOMING:

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market: Saturdays, June 26-Oct. 30, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: 978-872-7535 / facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

HAVERHILL: Grief Support for Loss of Spouse: Meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month, begins May 25, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 North Ave

Details: 978-552-4510 / www.homehealthfoundation.org

ANDOVER: Andover Recreation Summer Kickoff

Wed., June 15, 5-7 p.m., Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street

Details: www.andoverrec.com/events/Summer_Kickoff

ATKINSON: Spring Artisan Market

Sat., June 18, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Info: www.awcc-nh.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Grief Support Group: Meets May 4, May 25 and June 15, 6:30-8 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street

Register: 978-552-4510

Details: MerrimackValleyHospice.org.

SANDOWN: Senior Exercise Class: May 3 – June 7, 11 a.m. -12 p.m., Edward Garvey Recreation Center, 25 Pheasant Run Drive

Free. Register by April 28 / www.sandown.us/recreation / 603-887-1782

PLAN AHEAD!

Boat Tours to Bakers Island Light and Misery

Tours resume in June 2022!

www.bakersislandlight.org

Andover Recreation Summer Kickoff

Wed., June 15, 5-7 p.m., Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street

www.andoverrec.com/events/Summer_Kickoff

HAVERHILL: Tattersall Farm Day

Sun., September 18, 12-4 p.m., 542 North Broadway

Rain date: Sun., September 25

Info: 978-374-8578 / www.tattersallfarm.com

Plaistow Old Home Day Celebration

Sat., June 18, 8 a.m. — 2 p.m., Plaistow Town Green, Main Street

Info: 603-382-5200 ext. 204 / recreation@plaistow.com

34th Annual Cycle for Shelter — Emmaus House Fundraiser

Sat., September 18

To register: www.emmausinc.org

