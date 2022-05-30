Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
THURSDAY, JUNE 2
ANDOVER: Andover Chamber Annual Awards Breakfast Forum
7:30-9 a.m., Indian Ridge Country Club, 73 Lovejoy Road
Details: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
PLAISTOW: Knitting Group
Every Thursday
9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LAWRENCE: The Architecture of Deafness
Jeffrey Yasuo Mansfield’s exhibit, The Architecture of Deafness, is an archive of the history of schools for the Deaf in New England and beyond.
10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
More info: www.essexartcenter.org/lawrence-arts-collective
GROVELAND: Toddler Time (18 months – age 3)
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (grades 6-12)
3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Details: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Walk ‘n Roll the Rail Trail (Ages 12-17) and (Ages 18+)
Explore nature with The Arc of GHN
4-5:30 p.m., The Tannery, Newburyport
To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Word
Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
LOWELL: Greek Festival ‘22
Greek food, live Greek music and dancing, and more
Free admission / Free parking
5-9 p.m., Transfiguration Greek Orthodox, 25 Fr. John Sarantos Way
Info: 978-458-4321 / www.transchurch.org
ANDOVER: Chinese Brush Painting Class
8 weeks (Thursdays June 2, through July 21)
5:30-7:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $45 for 8 classes
Must register: 978-623-9320
AMESBURY: Al-Anon Family Group
6 p.m. at the Quaker Meeting House, 120 Friend Street
Parking is available on Greenleaf Street or Friend Street.
Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. They also request no fragrances be worn.
KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club
Thursdays
6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
SALEM: Salem Republican Town Committee Meeting
6:30-8 p.m., Salem GOP, via Zoom
Register for link: email stevegoddu@godduprinting.com
NORTH ANDOVER: The First ‘First Lady’ — Mary Todd Lincoln (Virtual)
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
METHUEN: Thursday Evening Book Discussion Group
This month’s book is “The Heretic’s Daughter” by Kathleen Kent
7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: Krista at 978-686-4080 ext. 10 / kmcleod@nevinslibrary.org
METHEUN: Light the Falls Celebrates Pride Boston
8:30 p.m., Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated to Celebrate Pride Boston
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75876
FRIDAY, JUNE 3
DERRY: Spring Strolls – Stay Healthy (Astro Walk)
Have fun exercising with your local Derry Police Officers
9 a.m., meet at the Pinkerton Academy Outdoor Track
Free. No registration required.
Details: www.derrynh.org/police-department/events/202021
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
KINGSTON: Baby Bash
Fridays
9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PELHAM: Bingo
10 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road
Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m.
Cost $13.50 for 13 games / Exact change appreciated
Sign up required: 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
SALEM: MVCC Annual Next Generation Leaders Luncheon Conference
12-1:15 p.m., Tuscan Kitchen, 67 Main Street
Details: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
LOWELL: Greek Festival ‘22
Greek food, live Greek music and dancing, and more
Free admission / Free parking
12-9 p.m., Transfiguration Greek Orthodox, 25 Fr. John Sarantos Way
Info: 978-458-4321 / www.transchurch.org
GROVELAND: Preschool Story Time (age 3+)
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Anime Club (Virtual)
3:30-4:30 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586, ext. 650 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHEUN: Light the Falls Celebrates Pride Boston
8:30 p.m., Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated to Celebrate Pride Boston
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75876
SATURDAY, JUNE 4
LONDONDERRY: Teen Walk & Talk – Londonderry Rail Trail
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., meet at YMCA Londonderry, 206 Rockingham Road
Info: 603-437-8477, ext.128 / selizabeth@urteachers.org
DERRY: Parenting Workshop: Crossroads Co-Parenting
9 a.m. – 2 p.m., in person, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost $80 (book included)
Register: Michelle, 603-437-8477, ext.122
DERRY: Plant Sale – Derry Garden Club
9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Robert Frost Farm, Route 28
Info: www.derrygardenclub.org
SANDOWN: Sandown Garden Club Plant Sale
9 a.m. – 2 p.m., 159 Little Mill Road
Appointments required
Location and Details: www.sandowngardenclub.org
HAMPSTEAD: Strawberry Festival
Crafters, plant sale, food, raffles, games and of course, Strawberry Shortcake!
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street
Info: 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org
AMESBURY: ‘Wear Orange’ Gun Violence Awareness Event
Mayor Gove will present a proclamation
10-11 a.m., Market Square
Amesbury Quakers and Moms Demand Action
ANDOVER: Andover Garden Tour
Tour ten of Andover’s private gardens!
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., various locations (Rain/shine date: Sun., June 5)
Cost: $25 in advance, $30 on the day of
Tickets: www.andovergardenclub.org/andover-garden-tour
Questions: 978-500-0626
DERRY: Touch A Truck
Hands-on event for children to explore vehicles, machinery, and more.
Please note: the event will remain horn and silent free from 10-11 a.m. for sensitive ears.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., West Running Brook Middle School, parking available at Derry Village School with overflow parking at Pinkerton Academy.
Details: www.derrynh.org/police-department/events/202051
HAVERHILL: Confessions of a Type Designer Talk
10 a.m., Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave
Details: www.museumofprinting.org
ANDOVER: ‘Andover in Bloom’ Garden Tour
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 10 various locations
Tickets: www.andovergardenclub2022tour.com / 978-500-0626
DERRY: POW / MIA Remembrance and Flag Raising Ceremony
All are welcome to come honor those brave men and women who are currently serving, those who have served and the many who have never returned.
11 a.m., Center for Life Management, 10 Tsienneto Road
More info: 603-965-0754
HAVERHILL: Lunch Hour Live (Ages 18+)
Saturdays, June 4 and 11
Join your virtual hosts and cook along as they take you through the process of making a delicious home-cooked meal.
11 a.m., The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
LOWELL: Greek Festival ‘22
Greek food, live Greek music and dancing, and more
Free admission / Free parking
12-9 p.m., Transfiguration Greek Orthodox, 25 Fr. John Sarantos Way
Info: 978-458-4321 / www.transchurch.org
HAVERHILL: Movie — “West Side Story”
1-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: Suzanne Trottier 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Virtual Tabletop Troupe
2-4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: Marcus deLemos at 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: elevated thought Arts Festival
“Building Beyond Ourselves”
DJ’s, live art, local vendors, galleries, food trucks, performances, and more.
2-8 p.m., Lawrence History Center, 6 Essex Street
Details: www.lawrencehistory.org
HAVERHILL: Yoga with Liz (Virtual)
Wednesday, June 4 and 18
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
DERRY: God Shopping Program
7:15 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road
Info: Bruce Wechsler / brucejwechsler@comcast.net
METHEUN: Light the Falls Celebrates Pride Boston
Ends at 9:30 p.m.
Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated to Celebrate Pride Boston
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75876
SUNDAY, JUNE 5
ANDOVER: Car Wash
Begins immediately after church services
Sts Constantine And Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 71 Chandler Road
Cost: $15
Info: andovergoya@gmail.com
PLAISTOW: The Cher Show
Community trip with Plaistow Recreation to Ogunquit Playhouse
Cost $99 per person (bus ride and ticket)
Register: 603-382-5200 ext. 204 / www.plaistownh.myrec.com
SANDOWN: Sandown Garden Club Plant Sale
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Appointments required
Location and Details: www.sandowngardenclub.org
MONDAY, JUNE 6
ATKINSON: Line Dancing with Jason McCollin
Mondays
9:45-11:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga
Mondays and Wednesdays
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ATKINSON: Tai Chi
Mondays, June 6, 13, 20 and 27
11:30-12:30 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: Full session: $25 Atkinson residents, $33 non-residents or $10 per class
Register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
DERRY: Advanced Bridge Club
1 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway
Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors
ANDOVER: Climate Ready Boston (Virtual)
Learn how the City of Boston is preparing for Climate Change
2:30 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Game Time – All Ages (Virtual)
Mondays
4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
DERRY: Parkinson’s Support Group
5:30-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Info: Diane Cole at 603-505-1460
KINGSTON: Evening Meditation
Mondays
5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ATKINSON: Jacki’s Aerobic Dance
Wednesdays, June 6 – August 10 (No class July 4)
6-7 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $133 full session or $7 per class
To register: 603-401-1514 / Arline.Descheneau@comcast.net
More info: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required.
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
DERRY: Contemporary Issues Book Group (Virtual)
Currently reading “You’re in the Wrong Bathroom!”
6:30-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: Author Event (Live and Virtual)
Meet local author S. Hilbre Thomson discuss her debut book, “Trevor”
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Please register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club for adults
7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
New members, please register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LONDONDERRY: Londonderry High School Jazz Ensembles and Orchestra
7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road
Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule/bmb
ANDOVER: Monday Mindfulness & Meditation (Virtual)
Three sessions: June 6, June 13 and June 27
7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, JUNE 7
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)
8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
s and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)
Now offered virtually and in person
10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
Enjoy the classic baseball film — “The Natural”
10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
DERRY: Majongg
12:30 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway
Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors
GROVELAND: Baby Story Time (0-18 months)
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Mah Jongg
Meets on the first of the month in the Great Hall
1-3 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: Sarah Sullivan at 978-686-4080 ext. 20 / ssullivan@nevinslibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Addressing Inflation & Portfolio Volatility
John Foley, CFP, will cover inflation, outliving retirement assets, estate planning, and more
2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
DERRY: Vaping & Your Health Workshop (Teens)
3-4:30 p.m., in person, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
To register: call 603-437-8477, ext.115
HAVERHILL: Advanced Retirement Planning Strategies
3-4:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: Brendan at 978-373-1586, ext. 608 / programming@haverhillpl.org
DERRY: Teen Art and Writing Club (Virtual)
3:30-4:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ATKINSON: Yoga
4-5:30 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $10 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: Mary Krikorian at 978-837-1738
NORTH ANDOVER: MVCC Business Networking Mixer
25th Year Anniversary plaque presentation
5-7 p.m., Ashland Farm at North Andover, 700 Chickering Road
Details: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters
5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
AMESBURY: Al-Anon Family Group
6 p.m. at the Quaker Meeting House, 120 Friend Street
Parking is available on Greenleaf Street or Friend Street.
Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. They also request no fragrances be worn.
DERRY: Popular History Book Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays in June – Explore the world of Harry Potter
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
METHUEN: Author Event
Kevin Redman, author of “The Other Side of Someday” Eighteen Years Later, My Son is Person, Now What?”
6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register: Sarah Sullivan at 978-686-4080 ext. 20 / ssullivan@nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Advanced Retirement Planning Strategies
6:30-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: Brendan at 978-373-1586, ext. 608 / programming@haverhillpl.org
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8
PELHAM: Cornhole
New players always welcome.
9 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road
Must register: Call Sara at 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com
KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga
Mondays and Wednesdays
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PELHAM: Movie Screening
“Free Guy” (Rated PG13) 1 hour, 55 min
12:30 p.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road
Please pre-register: 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com
PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW — Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket
1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center
Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Advanced Directive Info Session
Cheryl Dean from Compassus will discuss info about your healthcare proxy, making your wishes known, and Medicare
2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
If you know Italian and are looking for others to speak this language with, then this is the group for you!
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required.
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Pride Button Palooza
Drop by the Teen Zone to make some buttons to celebrate Pride!
3-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586, ext.650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org
SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Group
Currently reading “The Sleeping Beauties and other Stories of Mystery Illness” by Suzanne O’Sullivan
4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
KINGSTON: Knitting Group
Wednesdays
4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: Family Goat Yoga
5-6 p.m., The Park (Chestnut and Bartlett Streets)
Must register: www.andoverrec.com
HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Word
Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Exploring Foodways: Apples
5:30-8 p.m., Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whittier Road
Cost: Starts at $25 per person
Tickets: www.whittierbirthplace.com
DERRY: IFC Film Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: An Intro to Drag Performance & History (Virtual)
6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Supporting Trans and Non-binary Youth (Virtual)
Discussion with author Christy Whittlesey and community members.
7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
For link to the program: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Critique Group
A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books.
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Wesley Hall – Organ Concert
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 320 Broadway
Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12
Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar
THURSDAY, JUNE 9
ANDOVER: Refuse to be a Victim Class
Get the tools you need to develop your own personal safety strategy
8:30-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)
8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com
ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club
9:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
PLAISTOW: Knitting Group
Every Thursday
9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
GROVELAND: Toddler Time (18 months – age 3)
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (grades 6-12)
3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Word
Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Craft Day (18+)
Get ready for Father’s Day with a memory box by repurposing a cigar box.
5 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Cost: $30
To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Live.Love.Laugh at Smolak Farms
Enjoy a night of stand-up comedy to benefit Bread & Roses.
5:30-9 p.m., Smolak Farms, 315 South Bradford Street
Cost $50
Tickets: www.eventbrite.com
KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club
Thursdays
6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
DERRY: Film Screening: Israel Inside (The Movie)
7 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road
Free. Open to the public
Info: 603-895-6120 / soreffs15@aol.com
HAVERHILL: ‘Revolutionary’ with Alex Meyers (Virtual)
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586, ext. 608 / programming@haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Writers Group Meeting
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group
Currently discussing “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune
7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: Krista at 978-686-4080 ext. 10 / kmcleod@nevinslibrary.org
FRIDAY, JUNE 10
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Chamber Small Business Day Awards Breakfast
Forum with US SBA Director, Mass Director Robert Nelson
7:30-9 a.m., Renaissance Golf Club, 377 Kenoza Street
Info: www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
DERRY: Spring Strolls – Stay Healthy (Downtown Stroll)
Have fun exercising with your local Derry Police Officers
9 a.m., park at the municipal lot, located near the downtown lights and take a stroll down “Main Street”
Free. No registration required.
Details: www.derrynh.org/police-department/events/202021
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
s and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
KINGSTON: Baby Bash
Fridays
9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PELHAM: Bingo
10 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road
Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m.
Cost $13.50 for 13 games / Exact change appreciated
Sign up required: 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com
SALEM: Salem Democrats Coffee & Conversation
10-11:30 a.m., via Zoom, Salem Democrats
To attend, email salemnhdems@gmail.com
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, , Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
GROVELAND: Preschool Story Time (age 3+)
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Contractors & Contracting by the Andover Mentors
Learn what a contractor is and how they operate
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LOWELL: Greek Festival 2022
Greek Cuisine and Music. Free admission.
4-9 p.m., rain or shine, Hellenic American Academy Grounds, corner of Worthen Street and Broadway Street
Info: www.greekboston.com/event/festival-lowell-ma
METHUEN: Light the Falls Celebrates Puerto Rican Day
8:30 p.m., Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated June 10-12
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75881
SATURDAY, JUNE 11
ATKINSON: Plant Sale – Atkinson Garden Club
9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, Main Street
Info: www.facebook.com/NHFederationofGardenClubs
DERRY: Friends of the Library Book Sale
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Derry Public Library ComicCon
9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Lunch Hour Live (Ages 18+)
Saturdays, June 4 and 11
Join your virtual hosts and cook along as they take you through the process of making a delicious home-cooked meal.
11 a.m., The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
LOWELL: Greek Festival 2022
Greek Cuisine and Music. Free admission.
12-10 p.m., rain or shine, Hellenic American Academy Grounds, corner of Worthen Street and Broadway Street
Info: www.greekboston.com/event/festival-lowell-ma
LOWELL: Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie
Joyous, Toe-tapping, Inspirational Musical, featuring “This Land Is Your Land” and “Bound for Glory”
8 p.m., Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50 E. Merrimack Street
Tickets start at $21 with 2-for-$30 specials available for select performances.
Info/tickets: www.mrt.org
METHUEN: Light the Falls Celebrates Puerto Rican Day
8:30 p.m., Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated June 10-12
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75881
SUNDAY, JUNE 12
LOWELL: Greek Festival 2022
Greek Cuisine and Music. Free admission.
12-6 p.m., rain or shine, Hellenic American Academy Grounds, corner of Worthen and Broadway Streets
Info: www.greekboston.com/event/festival-lowell-ma
LOWELL: Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie
Joyous, Toe-tapping, Inspirational Musical, featuring “This Land Is Your Land” and “Bound for Glory”
2 p.m., Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50 E. Merrimack Street
Tickets start at $21 with 2-for-$30 specials available for select performances.
Info/tickets: www.mrt.org
METHUEN: Light the Falls Celebrates Puerto Rican Day
8:30 p.m., Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated June 10-12
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75881
MONDAY, JUNE 13
WINDHAM: Farmsteads of New England – Annual Golf Scramble
Registration at 7 a.m. Shotgun start at 8 a.m.
Windham Country Club, 1 Country Club Road
Cost: $150 per person
Sign up to play: www.farmsteads-ne.org
ATKINSON: Line Dancing with Jason McCollin
Mondays
9:45-11:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Family Storytime
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga
Mondays and Wednesdays
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
DERRY: Advanced Bridge Club
1 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway
Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors
HAVERHILL: Game Time – All Ages (Virtual)
Mondays
4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
METHUEN: Car Show
5-9 p.m., Mann Orchards, 27 Pleasant Street
Info: 978-683-0361
KINGSTON: Evening Meditation
Mondays
5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required.
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Papercrafting and Card Making
6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: On Screen
“Uncharted” starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg
6-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: Rachel at 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org
DERRY: The Wachowski Sisters (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Must register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
METHUEN: Sons of Italy Members General Meeting
7 p.m., 459 Merrimack Street
Info: www.methuensonsofitaly.com
GROVELAND: Former Soap Star (All My Children) turned Thriller Author
Meet Deborah Goodrich Royce
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Stranger than Fiction Book Group
June’s Book is “Spirit Run: A 6,000-mile Marathon Through North America’s Stolen Land” by Noe Alvarez
7-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: Tatjana at 978-686-4080 ext. 12 / tsaccio@nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Monday Mindfulness & Meditation (Virtual)
7:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
For link to program: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, JUNE 14
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)
8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)
9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinic
9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext. 3900 / mryan@cityofhaverhill.com
HAVERHILL: Creation Station
Now available virtual and in-person
10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
Enjoy the classic baseball film — “Field of Dreams”
10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
GROVELAND: Movie Morning
“House of Gucci” starring Jared Leto and Lady Gaga
11 a.m., in the meeting room, 183 Main Street
Donations appreciated
Info: 978-372-1101
DERRY: Majongg
12:30 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway
Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors
GROVELAND: Baby Story Time (0-18 months)
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Yoga
Tuesdays
4-5:30 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $10 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: Mary Krikorian at 978-837-1738
KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters
Tuesdays
5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
MANCHESTER: MVCC Free Mixer, Food and Fisher Cats Game
5 p.m., New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 1 Line Drive
Details: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
SALEM: Community Dinner
Homemade lasagna, salad, breads, and desserts
5:30-7 p.m., First Congregational Church of Salem, 15 Lawrence Road
Cost: by donation
AMESBURY: Al-Anon Family Group
6 p.m. at the Quaker Meeting House, 120 Friend Street
Parking is available on Greenleaf Street or Friend Street.
Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. They also request no fragrances be worn.
ANDOVER: Lincoln Woods Condo Association Meeting
6-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, Activity Room, 2 North Main Street
Info: Kathy Gardino at 603-759-0096
HAVERHILL: Harriet Tubman, Portrait of An American Freedom Fighter
Free lecture. Open to the public. No reservations required.
6 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
More info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org
DERRY: Evening Craft Club
6:30-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Poetry Book Club
6:30-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays in June – Explore the world of Harry Potter
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Author Event with Andrew Joseph White (Virtual)
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: WORDS Book Group
Currently discussing “Brown Girls” by Daphne Palasi Andreades
7-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: Sarah at 978-686-4080 ext. 20 / ssullivan@nevinslibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15
PELHAM: Cornhole
New players always welcome.
9 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road
Must register: Call Sara at 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com
METHUEN: New Parents Network: Keep Calm and Parent On! (Ages 0-12 months)
Learn calming techniques and mindfulness strategies – for yourself and your baby
10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Registration required: 978-686-4080 ext. 26 / www.nevinslibrary.org
KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
PELHAM: Resin Art Class
1 p.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road
Cost: $20 includes materials and instruction
Details: Sara or Susan at 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com
METHUEN: Wednesday Afternoon Book Group
Currently discussing “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
1-2:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: Sarah or Ellen at 978-686-4080 / ssullivan@nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Transgender 101
Everything you wanted to know, but were afraid to ask
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW — weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket
1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center
Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
If you know Italian and are looking for others to speak this language with, then this is the group for you!
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required.
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
DERRY: Let’s Play Music Ukulele Workshop
4-4:45 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Registration recommended but not required.
Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Teen Gaming: Among Us (Virtual)
4-5 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Knitting Group
Wednesdays
4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: Raise-A-Glass Fundraiser
5-8:30 p.m., Oak and Iron, 18 Red Spring Road
Cost: $50 includes 2 beers or 1 beer flight and food
Proceeds benefit A Better Chance of Andover
Tickets: 978-475-4892 / www.abcandover.org
HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Powerpoint
Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
DERRY: Wednesday Book Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Meets every other Wednesday in the Trustees Room
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Details: Fran at 978-686-4080 / fmagro@nevinslibrary.org
LONDONDERRY: Neurotic Gumbo
7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road
Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule
LOWELL: Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie
Joyous, Toe-tapping, Inspirational Musical, featuring “This Land Is Your Land” and “Bound for Glory”
7 p.m., Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50 E. Merrimack Street
Tickets start at $21 with 2-for-$30 specials available for select performances.
Info/tickets: www.mrt.org
METHUEN: James Kealey – Organ Concert
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 320 Broadway
Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12
Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)
8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com
PLAISTOW: Knitting Group
Every Thursday
9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
s and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, , Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
GROVELAND: Toddler Time (18 months – age 3)
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga
Mondays and Wednesdays
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: Father’s Day Luncheon
Stuffed chicken. Live entertainment.
12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (grades 6-12)
3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Mini Golf (Ages 12-17) and (Ages 18+)
Tee up for mini golf and socialize with peers.
Offered by: The Arc of GHN
4-5 p.m. and 5-6 p.m., Cedarland, 888 Boston Road
Cost $15 per person
To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Art Class (Ages 18+)
Offered by: The Arc of GHN
4:30-5:30 p.m., Able HeART Studio, 111 Main Street, Suite 1
Cost: $25 per person
To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Powerpoint
Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: 2022 Eartha Dengler History Award Ceremony
Honoring Yadira Betances Muldoon
5:30-8:30 p.m., Cardinal Shoe Mill Building, 468 North Canal Street
Cost: $75/$55 per person
For tickets: www.lawrencehistory.org
KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club
Thursdays
6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: Living Trusts, Avoiding Probate Court, Protecting Your Assets
6:30-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586, ext. 608 / bkieran@haverhillpl.org
PELHAM: Pollinator Pathways (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., Pelham Public Library, 24 Village Green
Register for link to program: 603-635-7581 / www.pelhampubliclibrary.org
LOWELL: Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie
Joyous, Toe-tapping, Inspirational Musical, featuring “This Land Is Your Land” and “Bound for Glory”
7 p.m., Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50 E. Merrimack Street
Tickets start at $21 with 2-for-$30 specials available for select performances.
Info/tickets: www.mrt.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Book Chat
Currently discussing “Stay Gold” by Tobly McSmith
7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
DERRY: Spring Strolls – Stay Healthy (Derry Rail Trail North – B)
Have fun exercising with your local Derry Police Officers
9 a.m., park at Hood Park
Free. No registration required.
Details: www.derrynh.org/police-department/events/202021
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
s and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
KINGSTON: Baby Bash
Fridays
9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PELHAM: Bingo
10 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road
Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m.
Cost $13.50 for 13 games / Exact change appreciated
Sign up required: 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com
SALEM: Salem Democrats Coffee & Conversation
10-11:30 a.m., via Zoom
To attend, email salemnhdems@gmail.com
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, , Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
WINDHAM: Senior Picnic on the Common
11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Town Common
Tickets: $2 includes a hot dog, water, chips, and cookies
Must register: Windham Recreation, 603-965-1208
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
GROVELAND: Preschool Story Time (age 3+)
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Pride Picnic (Teens)
1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586, ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org
PELHAM: What is Juneteenth?
Learn about the importance of Juneteenth and how to celebrate this important day
1 p.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road
Info: 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com
ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Summer Cruise Night
Classic cars, trucks, cycles, and more. Admission and parking are free.
5-8 p.m., Calvary Bible Church, 145 Hampstead Road
Rain date: June 24
Info: 603-459-5253 / www.cbcderry.org/events
DERRY: Dedication of Memorial Bench
In memory of Rabbi Louis Rieser
7:15 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road
Info: 603-432-0004 / www.etzhayim.org
METHUEN: Light the Falls Observes Juneteenth
8:30 p.m., Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75881
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
PLAISTOW: Old Home Day
All day: raffles, games, vendors, food, and more!
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Town Hall Green, Main Street
Complete schedule of events: www.plaistow.com
ATKINSON: Spring Artisan Craft & Food Market
Come shop from 65+ handmade craft and food vendors!
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Info: 603-489-3486 / www.awcc-nh.org
LONDONDERRY: Fly-In BBQ and Plane Visit
Pilots! Fly in and enjoy a terrific lunch. Families! Come out onto the ramp and see airplanes up close!
10 a.m. — 2 p.m. at Nashua Airport, 93 Perimeter Road, Nashua
Details: Aviation Museum of NH / 603-669-4820 / www.aviationmuseumofnh.org
METHUEN: Veterans Cookout
Free for veterans and families to honor your service and contributions to our community.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Forest Lake
Directions: www.cityofmethuen.net/forest-lake
Must register: 978-983-8585
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/77181
LOWELL: Lowell African Festival
Music, dancers, performers, arts & crafts, food, and more!
11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sampas Pavilion, 560 Pawtucket Blvd
Details: 978-533-5677 / www.africanfestivallowell.org
HAVERHILL: Boardwalk Block Party
An afternoon of free, family-friendly programming hosted by Wildflower Montessori schools of Haverhill; Wisteria, Marigold and Snowdrop
3-6 p.m., Harbor Place, 44 Merrimack Street
Info: 978-308-9038 / infohaverhill@wildflowerschools.org
HAVERHILL: Art Class (Ages 18+)
Offered by: The Arc of GHN
4:30-5:30 p.m., Able HeART Studio, 111 Main Street, Suite 1
Cost: $25 per person
To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Yoga with Liz (Virtual)
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
METHUEN: Light the Falls Observes Juneteenth
8:30 p.m., Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75881
SUNDAY, JUNE 19
METHUEN: Light the Falls Observes Juneteenth
8:30-9:30 p.m., Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75881
SALEM: Salem Farmers Market
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Salem Market Place, 224 N Broadway
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
MONDAY, JUNE 20
METHUEN: 2022 US Bocce Nationals
More than 150 of the USA’s Top Bocce Players will descend on the Merrimack Valley/Boston Area to compete in four National Bocce Events.
(Mon., June 20 – Sun., June 26)
Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge Bocce Center, 459 Merrimack Street
Schedule of events: www.MethuenSonsOfItaly.com/bocce/2022usboccenationals
For more info: email joebocce@gmail.com
ANDOVER: Stand Up Paddle Board (ages 7-15)
June – August, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. or 1-4 p.m., Pomps Pond
Must register: www.andoverrec.com
ATKINSON: Line Dancing with Jason McCollin
Mondays
9:45-11:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group
Currently reading “A Lesson Before Dying” by Ernest J. Gaines
10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga
Mondays and Wednesdays
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
DERRY: Advanced Bridge Club
1 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway
Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors
HAVERHILL: Game Time – All Ages (Virtual)
Mondays
4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
KINGSTON: Evening Meditation
Mondays
5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
TUESDAY, JUNE 21
METHUEN: 2022 US Bocce Nationals
More than 150 of the USA’s Top Bocce Players will descend on the Merrimack Valley/Boston Area to compete in four National Bocce Events.
(Mon., June 20 – Sun., June 26)
Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge Bocce Center, 459 Merrimack Street
Schedule of events: www.MethuenSonsOfItaly.com/bocce/2022usboccenationals
For more info: email joebocce@gmail.com
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)
8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com
GROVELAND: Encore Casino Trip
Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Depart 9 a.m., return at 3:30 p.m.
Cost $15 (Lunch on your own)
Must register: Nisha at 978-372-1101 / nburke@grovelandma.com
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Step Into Music (Ages 3-5)
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)
Now available virtual and in-person
10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
Enjoy the classic baseball film — “Eight Men Out”
10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
DERRY: Enchantment Under the Sea Glow Dance Party
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Majongg
12:30 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway
Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors
GROVELAND: Baby Story Time (0-18 months)
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Enchantment Under the Sea Glow Dance Party
1:30-2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Juneteenth Educational Program
Discussion of Andover’s history of slavery and black history
2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
GROVELAND: Nichols Village Book Club
This month’s book is “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett
3:15-4:15 p.m., Nichols Village, 1 Nichols Way
No registration required.
Info: Sue at 978-372-1732
DERRY: Teen Art and Writing Club (Virtual)
3:30-4:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Online Anime Viewing Party
3:30-4:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: Stevens Staff, 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ATKINSON: Yoga
Tuesdays
4-5:30 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $10 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: Mary Krikorian at 978-837-1738
GROVELAND: Summer Reading Kick Off with Curious Creatures
Baby alligator, snake, bearded dragon, chinchilla, tortoise and a rabbit, and more!
4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: Jenny Usovicz at 978-372-1732 / jusoivcz@langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Tie Dye (Ages 8-18)
4-5:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: www.nevinslibrary.org
KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters
Tuesdayss
5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
METHUEN: Sons of Italy ‘Bunco Night’ Fundraiser
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Games start at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets only available in advance.
To purchase tickets, email buncotickets@yahoo.com
More info: Ron Demers, 603-498-2938 / Lisa Labadini, 603-560-3262
AMESBURY: Al-Anon Family Group
6 p.m. at the Quaker Meeting House, 120 Friend Street
Parking is available on Greenleaf Street or Friend Street.
Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. They also request no fragrances be worn.
DERRY: Bedtime Stories (Ages 2-7)
6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Feel-Good Book Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays in June – Explore the world of Harry Potter
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22
METHUEN: 2022 US Bocce Nationals
More than 150 of the USA’s Top Bocce Players will descend on the Merrimack Valley/Boston Area to compete in four National Bocce Events.
(Mon., June 20 – Sun., June 26)
Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge Bocce Center, 459 Merrimack Street
Schedule of events: www.MethuenSonsOfItaly.com/bocce/2022usboccenationals
For more info: email joebocce@gmail.com
PELHAM: Cornhole
New players always welcome.
9 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road
Must register: Call Sara at 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com
DERRY: Infant Storytime (Ages 0-12 months)
10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
METHUEN: New Parents Network: Keep Calm & Parent On (Ages 0-12 months)
10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 34 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga
Mondays and Wednesdays
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PELHAM: Movie Screening
“Cyrano”
12:30 p.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road
Please pre-register: 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com
PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW — Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket
1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center
Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Fun Outdoor Activities by the Andover Mentors
2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
DERRY: Teen DIY: Mermaid Scrubs and Bath Bombs (Ages 11-18)
2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Death Café (Virtual)
Adults 18+ for an open, lively, and insightful discussion about death
3 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
If you know Italian and are looking for others to speak this language with, then this is the group for you!
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required.
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
SALEM: Kelley Book Group
Currently reading “The Rosie Project” by Graeme Simsion
4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: Natalie Ducharme at 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
KINGSTON: Knitting Group
Wednesdays
4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: MVCC Business Networking Mixer
5-7 p.m., LLINKK Countertops, 349 N Main Street
Details: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
LONDONDERRY: Brian Maes Band Featuring Barry Goudreau
Come ROCK the Common!
7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road
Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule/bmb
METHUEN: Robert Parkins – Organ Concert
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 320 Broadway
Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12
Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar
THURSDAY, JUNE 23
METHUEN: 2022 US Bocce Nationals
More than 150 of the USA’s Top Bocce Players will descend on the Merrimack Valley/Boston Area to compete in four National Bocce Events.
(Mon., June 20 – Sun., June 26)
Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge Bocce Center, 459 Merrimack Street
Schedule of events: www.MethuenSonsOfItaly.com/bocce/2022usboccenationals
For more info: email joebocce@gmail.com
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)
8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com
PLAISTOW: Knitting Group
Every Thursday
9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Mother Goose on the Loose (Ages 12-36 months)
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: SRP Event! Morning Session
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: Toddler Time (18 months – age 3)
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: MVCC Free Lunch & Learn Webinar (Virtual)
Anatomy of a Cyber Breach
12-1:15 p.m., via Zoom, Merrimack Valley Chamber
Register for link: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: SRP Event! Afternoon Session
1:30-2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Teen Crafternoon: Pride Keychains
3-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Supplies are limited. Please register: 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons for Teens
3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways NH
Third Thursday of the month
5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Meetings open to the public
Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh / commission/pages/pollinator-pathway
KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club
Thursdays
6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
FRIDAY, JUNE 24
METHUEN: 2022 US Bocce Nationals
More than 150 of the USA’s Top Bocce Players will descend on the Merrimack Valley/Boston Area to compete in four National Bocce Events.
(Mon., June 20 – Sun., June 26)
Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge Bocce Center, 459 Merrimack Street
Schedule of events: www.MethuenSonsOfItaly.com/bocce/2022usboccenationals
For more info: email joebocce@gmail.com
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
KINGSTON: Baby Bash
Fridays
9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PLAISTOW: Craft Classes
Last Friday of the month
9:30-11 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Family Storyime on the Patio
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
METHUEN: Sociable Seniors
10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: Tracy at 978-686-4080, ext.19 / tpekarski@nevinslibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Community Days at Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., 153 Chickering Road
Free. Must preregister: www.thetrustees.org/event/73884
PELHAM: Bingo
10 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road
Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m.
Cost $13.50 for 13 games / Exact change appreciated
Sign up required: 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com
SALEM: Salem Democrats Coffee & Conversation
10-11:30 a.m., via Zoom
To attend, email salemnhdems@gmail.com
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAVERHILL: MVCC Networking at Noon Luncheon
12-1:15 p.m., Wang’s Table, 46 Washington Street
Details: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
GROVELAND: Preschool Story Time (age 3+)
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
SATURDAY, JUNE 25
METHUEN: 2022 US Bocce Nationals
More than 150 of the USA’s Top Bocce Players will descend on the Merrimack Valley/Boston Area to compete in four National Bocce Events.
(Mon., June 20 – Sun., June 26)
Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge Bocce Center, 459 Merrimack Street
Schedule of events: www.MethuenSonsOfItaly.com/bocce/2022usboccenationals
For more info: email joebocce@gmail.com
METHUEN: Hazardous Waste Day
8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Transfer Station, 50 Huntington Ave
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/hazardouswasteday
ANDOVER: Pride Car Parade 2022
Hosted by South Church in partnership with Andover DIVERSE.
Line up at 11:30 a.m., Dundee Park, Dundee Park Drive
Info: allevents.in/andover/andover-pride-parade/200022308924221
HAVERHILL: Virtual Tabletop Guild
2-4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / mvalenzuela@haverhillpl.org
SUNDAY, JUNE 26
METHUEN: 2022 US Bocce Nationals
More than 150 of the USA’s Top Bocce Players will descend on the Merrimack Valley/Boston Area to compete in four National Bocce Events.
(Mon., June 20 – Sun., June 26)
Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge Bocce Center, 459 Merrimack Street
Schedule of events: www.MethuenSonsOfItaly.com/bocce/2022usboccenationals
For more info: email joebocce@gmail.com
ANDOVER: Classic Car Show
Classic cars, hot rods, customs, cycles, and more!
Andover Center for History and Culture
9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Main Street
Rain date: Sun., July 3
Cost: $20 show car entry (’89 and earlier)
Details: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org/classic-car-show
MONDAY, JUNE 27
ANDOVER: Beach Buddies (Ages 3-6)
June 27-August 12, full or half day, Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street
Must register: www.andoverrec.com
PELHAM: American Cross Blood Drive
9 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road
To make an appointment: Call 603-635-3800 / www.redcrossblood.org
ATKINSON: Line Dancing with Jason McCollin
Mondays
9:45-11:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
DERRY: Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)
10-10:45 a.m., 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga
Mondays and Wednesdays
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
DERRY: Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)
11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Drive Away Hunger Charity Golf Tournament
Greater Salem Contractors Association
Includes lobster bake, live entertainment, raffles, silent auction, and more!
11:30 a.m., Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road
To register: www.gscanh.org / Info: 603-560-1002
HAVERHILL: Austin17House Golf & Dinner Gala
11:30 a.m. Registration, 12:30 p.m. Shotgun start, 5 p.m. Cocktail Hour, 6:30 p.m. Dinner, Prizes and Silent Auction
Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane
Details: www.austin17house.org
DERRY: Advanced Bridge Club
1 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway
Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors
GROVELAND: Veterans Services
1:30-3:30 p.m., Groveland COA Outreach Office
Info: Mike at 978-973-2118 / mingham@grovelandma.com
DERRY: Survive Cast Away Island (Ages 11-18)
Could you survive being cast away on an island?
2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
KINGSTON: Traditional Rug Hooking
Fourth Monday of every month
3:30-5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Suggested donation: $5 / Kits available for $40
Must register: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: Game Time – All Ages (Virtual)
Mondays
4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
METHUEN: FrankenStory Writing (Ages 10-18)
4-5:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: acochrane@nevinslibrary.org / www.nevinslibrary.org
KINGSTON: Evening Meditation
Mondays
5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required.
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
DERRY: Science Book Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: Meet the Author (Virtual)
Meet historical fiction author Amanda Skenandore
Watch with us on the big screen or Zoom from home!
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
For Zoom link or to learn more: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club for adults
7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
New members, please register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Monday Mindfulness & Meditation (Virtual)
7:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, JUNE 28
ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast
Menu: pancakes, sausages, home fries, orange juice & coffee
Program: “Good 41: Stories from the Studebaker and other cars we have loved”
8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Cost: $6 per person
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)
8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Step Into Music (Ages 3-5)
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)
Now available virtual and in-person
10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
Enjoy the classic baseball film — “Bad News Bears”
10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: Sarah, 978-373-1586 / smoser@haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
GROVELAND: Movie Morning
“Belfast” starring Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe
11 a.m., in the meeting room, 183 Main Street
Donations appreciated
Info: 978-372-1101
DERRY: Majongg
12:30 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway
Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors
GROVELAND: Baby Story Time (0-18 months)
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Fascinating Feelings of Dogs (Kids)
1:30-2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ATKINSON: Yoga
Tuesdays
4-5:30 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $10 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: Mary Krikorian at 978-837-1738
KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters
Tuesdays
5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Timberlane Community Band
Free. Open to the public.
6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall
More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series
DERRY: Documentary Film Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Bedtime Stories (Ages 2-7)
6:30-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays in June – Explore the world of Harry Potter
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
ANDOVER: Keith Haring: AIDS, Advocacy and Art (Virtual)
7 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group
Currently discussing “The Old Man and The Sea” by Ernest Hemingway
7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29
PELHAM: Cornhole
New players always welcome.
9 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road
Must register: Call Sara at 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com
DERRY: Infant Storytime (0-12 months)
10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga
Mondays and Wednesdays
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: Matt York Performance
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW — Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket
1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center
Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
If you know Italian and are looking for others to speak this language with, then this is the group for you!
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required.
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
KINGSTON: Knitting Group
Wednesdays
4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: Upstairs Downstairs House Tour
Tour the 203-year old Blanchard House, home to the Andover Center for History and Culture, you’ll hear about the history and architectural details of the house and stories about the Blanchard family and other residents.
5-6:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Excel
Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
WINDHAM: Fireworks and Band
Parking lot opens at 5:30 p.m., Souled Out Show band at 7:15 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Windham High School,64 London Bridge Road
More info: 603-965-1208 / recreation@windhamnh.gov
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Meets every other Wednesday in the Trustees Room
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Details: Fran at 978-686-4080 / fmagro@nevinslibrary.org
LONDONDERRY: Bruce Marshall Group with James Montgomery
7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road
Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule
METHUEN: Four Boston Organists Concert
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 320 Broadway
Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12
Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar
THURSDAY, JUNE 30
GROVELAND: Perkins Cove Trip
Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Depart 9:30 a.m., return at 3:30 p.m.
Cost $15 (Lunch on your own)
Must register: Nisha at 978-372-1101 / nburke@grovelandma.com
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)
8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com
PLAISTOW: Knitting Group
Every Thursday
9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Mother Goose on the Loose
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
s and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, , Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: SRP Event (Morning session)
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: Toddler Time (18 months – age 3)
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: SRP Event (Afternoon session)
1:30-2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (grades 6-12)
3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Excel
Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club
Thursdays
6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: Thursday Evening Book Club
6:30-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: Diane Shaw, 978-837-5146 / jnichols@haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: LGBTQ+ Basics and Beyond (Virtual)
7 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www/mhl.org
ONGOING:
AMESBURY: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets s, 6 p.m. at the Quaker Meeting House, 120 Friend Street
Parking is available on Greenleaf Street or Friend Street.
Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. They also request no fragrances be worn.
AMESBURY: Duplicate Bridge Game: Meets Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Senior Center, 68 Elm Street
Info: email: seaair2@comcast.net
ANDOVER: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Christ Church, 29 Central Street
Info: www.al-anon.org
ANDOVER: The Massachusetts Library Collaborative’s 50+ Job Seekers Group meets on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., via Zoom. To register: www.mhl.libnet.info/event/5994663
ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Group: Meets on the 1st Wednesday, from 7-8 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Quilting Group: Mondays at 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers: Mondays at 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires: Mondays at 10:15 a.m.; Short Stories: Mondays at 1 p.m.; Comfort Critters: s at 9 a.m.; Women’s Multicultural Sharing Group: s at 11 a.m.; Morning Crafting Group: Wednesdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; The Write Stuff: Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.; Knit Wits: Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m.; Andover Chroniclers Meeting: Every 1st and 3rd Thursday at 9 a.m., (AndovChron2@gmail.com); Scale Modeling Club: Thursdays at 10 a.m.; Open Art Studio: Thursdays at 10 a.m.; Meditation with Chip on Zoom: Thursdays at 10 a.m.; Ping Pong: Mondays and Thursdays at 2 p.m.; Phillips Academy Intergenerational Connections Club: Every other Friday at 11:20 a.m. (bgarozzo23@andover.edu).
Location: The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services
ANDOVER: Writers Group Meeting: Meets monthly on the 2nd Thursday of the month, 7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ATKINSON: Senior Programs: Tai Chi: Mondays, 11:30-12:30 p.m.; Line Dancing: Mondays, 9:45-11:15 a.m.; Yoga: s, 4-5:30 p.m.; Fusion Fitness: s/Thursdays, 8:30-9:15 a.m. (8-8:45 a.m. on first s); Aerobic Dance via Zoom; Foot Clinic: third Wednesday of each month, by appointment.
Location: Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Details: 603-362-5531 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ATKINSON: Mother Goose (Babies – Age 3): Meets Mondays, 10:30-11 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Bitty Books (Ages 2.5-6): Meets s, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Let’s Play Maj Jongg: Meets Fridays, 1-4:30 p.m.
Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters: Meets Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Community Knitters: Meets Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
No registration required
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Lions Recycle for Sight
Donate your old eyeglasses! Drop off locations: Atkinson Town Hall, Kimball Library, Atkinson Post Office, Atkinson Congregational Church
DANVILLE: Mystery Book Club: Meets every 1st Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Colby Memorial Library, 7 Colby Road
Details: 603-382-6733 / www.colbymemoriallibrary.org
DERRY: Group: Family Ties – Inside Out: For teens with incarcerated parent: Meets via Zoom, the first and third s of the month, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
To register: www.waypointnh.org
DERRY: Salem Farmers Market: Open Sundays, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., LaBelle Winery, 14 Route 111
Details: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
DERRY: Food Pantry: Open Mondays, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
More info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: CONNECT Storytime (Ages 0-6): Meets every third Friday of the month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Free; drop ins are welcome
Info: skoza@urteachers.org
DERRY: Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)
10-10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 305 E Broadway
Must register: terris@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group: Meets weekly on Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: 603-437-8477 ext. 112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org
DERRY: Parent and Caregiver Café (PaCC): Raising Teens: Thursdays, 6-7 p.m. via Zoom
Register for link: 603-437-8477 ext. 129 / kmyers@urteachers.org
DERRY: Teen Art and Writing Club: Meets via Zoom on s, May 10 and May 24, June 7 and June 21, 3:30-4:40 p.m. Derry Public Library, 305 Broadway
To register: erinr@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Book & Special Interest Groups: Derry Public Library: Contemporary Issues Book Club: Meets on the first Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m.; Popular History Book Group (via Zoom): s, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Poetry Book Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on , 6:30-7:30 p.m.; IFC Film Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Wednesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Feel-Good Book Group: Once a month (via Zoom) on s, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Wednesday Book Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Wednesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Science Book Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Mondays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Register: jessicad@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: American Legion – Nathan Webster Post 248: Meets on the second Wednesday, 7 p.m. at Veasey Park
Info: Dave Tuttle, 978-360-8107
GROVELAND: Senior Services: Council on Aging Food Pantry: Open Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Help line: 978-372-5824); Meals on Wheels: Available for homebound elders; Plaza Shopping: Wednesdays, 9-11 a.m.; Westgate shopping: $5 round trip; Our Neighbors Table: Wednesday afternoons for Groveland homebound only; Hairdresser for women and men: In-home, flexible hours; Blood Pressure Clinic (978-556-7210); Brown Bag: Every first of the month; Virtual Reiki: Wednesdays, 4 p.m. (978-478-8241 / sue@highvibrationwellness.com); Body Brain Balance: s at 9 a.m., $5 per class; Indoor Yoga: Fridays, 10:45 a.m., $5 per class
Location: 183 Main Street
Details: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: Get Movin! Mondays, 12-1 p.m., in the center meeting room, 183 Main Street, $5 per class
Info: Info: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: 3B Fitness — Bones Brain Balance: s at 9 a.m., under the tent/the Fire Station meeting room (inclement weather only), $5 per class
Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Register: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: Reiki (Virtual): Wednesdays at 4 p.m., $5 per class
Offered via Zoom by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Register for link: 978-478-8241 / sue@highvibrationwellness.com
GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga: Fridays at 10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn or in the center meeting room (inclement weather only), $5 per class.
Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: Teen Advisory Group (TAG): The Teen Advisory Group (TAG) was created by the Merrimac, West Newbury, and Groveland Public Libraries to provide events, programs, and volunteer opportunities for students in all three communities.
Details: www.merrimaclibrary.org/teen-advisory-group-tag.html
GROVELAND: Town Wide Spring Clean Up — April 12 – May 15
Celebrate Earth Day and Win a Prize!
Details: www.grovelandma.com/home/news/keep-groveland-clean-and-green-spring-2022-clean
GROVELAND: Veterans Services: Last Monday of each month from 1:30-3:30 p.m., Groveland COA Outreach Office,
Details: Mike, 978-973-2118 / michaelgingham@aol.com
HAMPSTEAD: 45’s Card Group: Meets s, 6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street
No charge. Donations appreciated.
HAMPSTEAD: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall
Info: www.al-anon.org
HAMPSTEAD: Chess Club (Online)
Sundays, 4-5:30 p.m.
Info: www.hampsteadcivicclub.org/chess-club
HAMPSTEAD: Crochet Club
Saturdays, Civic Club Building, located next to Hampstead Town Hall
Book an appointment: Yzhanglai@comcast.net
More info: www.hampsteadcivicclub.org/crochet-club
HAVERHILL: Al Anon Family Group-Hybrid: Meets Saturdays, through June 25, 5:15 p.m., West Congregational Church, 767 Broadway (Rte 97)
www.al-anon-org
HAVERHILL: Art Walk: Check out Haverhill’s art community on the second Saturday of each month, from 3:00-7:00 p.m.
Details: www.creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk
HAVERHILL: Book Club: Meets Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Details: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Caring & Sharing: Meals program for anyone in need of a meal, last Saturday of the month, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m., Holy Apostles Greek Church, 156 Winter Street.
Info: 617-548-9927 / thabrienze@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinees: Every in June, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Food Pantry: Open on the last Thursday of the month
Hours: Elderly and Disabled at 10 a.m., all others from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Info: 978-912-7626 / www.somebodycaresne.org
HAVERHILL: Game Time (All Ages): Mondays at 4 p.m.
Offered by The Arc, 57 Wingate Street
Zoom in for some social game challenges!
To register, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org
HAVERHILL: GHAA Student Art Exhibit: May 1-7, Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
Info: 978-374-4626 / www.www.buttonwoods.org
HAVERHILL: Leads Lunch: Networking luncheon on the first Wednesday of the month, 12-1 p.m., Haverhill of Commerce, 2 Merrimack Street, 3rd floor.
Info: www.haverhillchamber.com
HAVERHILL: Meditate with Amy (Virtual): Thursdays in May, 4:30-5 p.m.
Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register: 978-373-1586, ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Monthly Exhibit: Visit the second floor of the Haverhill Public Library to see the various art exhibits on display, 99 Main Street, Haverhill. Exhibits rotate frequently, so be sure to check back monthly to see the new artwork!
HAVERHILL: Museum of Printing: Open every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.,
Admission $10 for adults, $8 for ages 6-16, seniors and students; no charge for members
Details: www.museumofprinting.org
HAVERHILL: Non-Profit Committee: The group is focused on building community awareness, providing education and sharing resources. Meets on the 2nd of every month, 9:00-10:00 p.m., Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, 2 Merrimack Street.
Interested? Email info@haverhillchamber.com for more information.
HAVERHILL: Poetry Night: Creative Haverhill, Friday evenings, from April through June. HC Media Studio 101, 2 Merrimac Street, Haverhill
Visit: www.creativehaverhill.org
HAVERHILL: Ruth’s House, Inc.: Thrift Store: Open Tues., Wed., Thurs., Fri., 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sat., 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., 111 Layafette Square
For info: 978-521-5575 / www.ruthshouse.org
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop: Greater Haverhill Arts Association on the second and fourth Saturday of the month in the hall behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common. All ages, all levels, all mediums are welcome. Drop in — no registration required. Work on portraiture (live model provided) or still life (setup provided). A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated.
Details: www.haverhillartassociation.org
HAVERHILL: Veterans Breakfast: Meets every Thursday, 7:30 a.m. at Battle Grounds Coffee Co., 39 Washington Street
Come socialize, meet, and network with other local veterans.
HAVERHILL: Youth Groups: Somebody Cares: Tweens (Ages 7-11) Wednesdays, 4-6:30 p.m., Teens (Ages 12-18) Fridays, 6:30-9 p.m., Teens (Ages 12-18) Saturdays, 6:30-9 p.m.
Location: 358 Washington Street
Info: 978-912-7626 / www.somebodycaresne.org
KINGSTON: Ukulele Meetup: Every third Saturday at 10 a.m., at Kingston Recreation, 24 Main Street.
Details: www.meetup.com/seacoast_ukulele_players
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga: Meets Mondays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders: Meets s and Thursdays, 10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters: Meets s, 5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime: Meets Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Knitting Group: Meets Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club: Meets Thursdays, 6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Baby Bash: Meets Fridays at 9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Evening Meditation: Meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Traditional Rug Hooking: Meets on the fourth Monday of the month, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Suggested donation: $5 / Kits available for $40
Must register: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
LONDONDERRY: Londonderry Lions Club: Meets on the second and fourth Mondays at 7 p.m., 256 Mammoth Road
New members always welcome.
Info: www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/londonderrynm/index.php
LONDONDERRY: Parenting a Second Time Around (PASTA): Meets on s, 6-7:30 p.m., YMCA Londonderry, 206 Rockingham Road
Info: Lisa Bernard: 603-232-8640 ext. 2311
MERRIMAC: Book Sale: During open hours at Merrimac Public Library, 86 West Main Street.
Info: 978-346-9441 / merrimaclibrary.org
METHUEN: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 10 a.m., St. Lucy’s Church, 254 Merrimack Street
Info: www.al-anon.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club: Meets every other Wednesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway.
More info: contact Fran at 978-686-4080 / fmagro@nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Mah Jongg: Play Mah Jongg on the first of the month, 1:00 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen.
Details: Sarah Sullivan at 978-686-4080 ext. 20 / ssullivan@nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Nevins Library Groups: Adult Scrabble Club: Meets every other Wednesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Thursday Evening Book Discussion: Thursdays, 7-9 p.m.; Stranger than Fiction Book Group: Mondays, 7-8 p.m.; WORDS Book Group: s, 7-8 p.m., Rainbow Club (Ages 12-18), 7-8:30 p.m., Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m., LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group, Thursdays, 7-9 p.m.; Movie Club, Mondays, 4-6:30 p.m.; Wednesday Afternoon Book Group, 1-2:30 p.m.; Forever Young-ish Book Group, Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m.; Sociable Seniors: Fridays, 10 a.m.
Location: Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: PWP and Care Partners Support Group: Meets Wednesdays, 6 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Details: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Senior Programs: Ceramics: s, 9-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m.; Computers: Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and 11-1 p.m.; Japanese Bunka: Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Needle Arts: Mondays, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Oil Painting: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Quilting: Wednesday and Thursday, 9-11 a.m.
Location: Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Details: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net/senior-center
METHUEN: Sons of Italy: Bocce Leagues: Mon., Tues. and Thurs. nights as well as a Wed Afternoon league. Friday Night Open Bocce. Beginners on Sat. mornings.
Info: www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
METHUEN: Sons of Italy: Thursday Night Fun Night
Food, cash bar and games! Different menu every week.
Thursdays, 5 p.m., 459 Merrimack Street
Info: www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Thursdays, 7 p.m., St. Michaels Pastoral Center, 196 Main Street
Info: www.al-anon.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Spring BloomFest April 21 — May 15, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult, $12/Member Child, $3/Non-Member Adult, $20/Non-member Child, $5
Register: www.thetrustees.org/event/74360
NORTH ANDOVER: McVagly (LGBTQ) Youth Group meets on Mondays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Parish Hall at North Parish, 190 Academy Road.
Info: 978-687-7948 / www.northparish.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Buddhist Meditation and Discussion meets on Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., at The North Parish of North Andover, 190 Academy Road.
Info: Susan Malloy, 978-474-0823 / greatpondsangha@gmail.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Mindfulness Silent Sitting and Walking Meditation held Fridays, 8:30-9:15 a.m., North Parish of North Andover, 190 Academy Road. Drop in/all welcome. Free.
Details: Laura Howell / chinacat108@gmail.com / www.northparish.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Cardio Dance Class (via Zoom) is offered on Thursdays, 7-8 p.m.
To register: www.northparish.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5): s, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge Road. Member and Non-member Adult, free; Member Child, $5; Non-member child, $10
Register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73674
NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help (Technology Assistance)
Mondays, 6-8 p.m. and Wednesdays, 10:30-12:30 p.m.
Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Storytime
Oh Baby! Lapsit (ages -18 months), Mondays at 10:30 a.m.
Wiggleworms Toddler (ages 18-36 months), Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
On Our Own Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), Fridays at 10:30 a.m.
Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Space is limited. Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
PELHAM: Story Time (Under age 5)
Every and Thursday, 10:15 a.m.
Pelham Public Library, 24 Village Green
Info: 603-635-7581 / www.pelhampubliclibrary.org
PLAISTOW: AA Meetings: Fridays, 8 p.m., Solutions AA Meetings: Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.
First Baptist Church, 122 Main Street
Info: 603-382-5075
PLAISTOW: Yoga with Sybil (Online): Tune in and Friday mornings with Plaistow Public Library for yoga, and stay tuned for special meditations and other surprises.
Details: www.plaistowlibrary.com / 603-382-6011
PLAISTOW: Senior Programs: Vic Geary Senior Center offers cards, Cribbage, board games, knitting daily, Bingo twice a week, a Foot Clinic once a month, Bone Builders on s and Fridays, Craft Class on the last Monday of every month. Peer Support Group (603-303-3539) meets on the third Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
Location: 18 Greenough Road
Details: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW/HAVERHILL: Social Knitting Group meets every Wednesday, 1-3 p.m., at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street in Plaistow. Yarn donations may be delivered to the group during that time, or dropped off to Chrissy Drummond at High Pointe House, 360 North Ave. in Haverhill.
SANDOWN: Adult Exercise Class: May 3 – June 7, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Ed Garvey Recreation Center, 25 Pheasant Run Drive
Free. Must register: 603-887-1782 www.sandown.us/recreation
SANDOWN: Story Times: Mother Goose on the Loose: Mondays, 9:30-10 a.m., Toddler s: s, 10-10:30 a.m.; PJ Storytime: 3rd Wednesday of each month, 4:30-5 p.m.; Story Hour: Thursdays, 10-11 a.m.
Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us
SALEM: Bridge Players Wanted: s/Thursdays, 1-4 p.m., Ingram Senior Center, 2nd floor, 1 Sally Sweets Way
Must register: Call Karen at 603-890-2190
SALEM: Grief Recovery Support Group: Thursdays, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Centerpoint Community Church, 101 School Street
Must register: 603-893-9191 / www.griefshare.org
SALEM: Horseshoes Group: New players wanted on Thursdays, starting May 5, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., at the horseshoe pit at the end of the Senior Center parking lot, 1 Sally Sweets Way.
Must register: Call Karen at 603-890-2190
SALEM: Play Group (Age 3 Months – 3 Years): Meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month, 9:30 a.m., Beshara Room at Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
SALEM: Senior Programs: Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group: first Monday of each month, 1:30-3 p.m., Multipurpose Room; Blood Pressure Clinic: second Thursday of each month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Exam Room; Foot Clinic: first and fourth Friday of the month, by appointment (603-580-6668); Hearing Clinic: second of the month, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Exam Room; Men’s Roundtable: first Monday of the month, 10 a.m., Multi-purpose Room; Puzzle Games: first Friday of the month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Creative Arts Room; Video and Editing Club: third Monday of the month, 2 p.m.
Register/Details: 603-890-2190 / www.townofsalemnh.org
WEST NEWBURY: Creative Writing Club: Ages 12-18 are invited to join the Creative Writing Club and meet fellow writers from your community! The group meets the third Wednesday of every month. Drop-ins are welcome, please register to join!
To sign up: 978-363-1120 or kyoung@westnewburylibrary.org.
UPCOMING:
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market: Saturdays, June 26-Oct. 30, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: 978-872-7535 / facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
HAVERHILL: Grief Support for Loss of Spouse: Meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month, begins May 25, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 North Ave
Details: 978-552-4510 / www.homehealthfoundation.org
ANDOVER: Andover Recreation Summer Kickoff
Wed., June 15, 5-7 p.m., Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street
Details: www.andoverrec.com/events/Summer_Kickoff
ATKINSON: Spring Artisan Market
Sat., June 18, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Info: www.awcc-nh.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Grief Support Group: Meets May 4, May 25 and June 15, 6:30-8 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street
Register: 978-552-4510
Details: MerrimackValleyHospice.org.
SANDOWN: Senior Exercise Class: May 3 – June 7, 11 a.m. -12 p.m., Edward Garvey Recreation Center, 25 Pheasant Run Drive
Free. Register by April 28 / www.sandown.us/recreation / 603-887-1782
PLAN AHEAD!
Boat Tours to Bakers Island Light and Misery
Tours resume in June 2022!
Andover Recreation Summer Kickoff
Wed., June 15, 5-7 p.m., Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street
www.andoverrec.com/events/Summer_Kickoff
HAVERHILL: Tattersall Farm Day
Sun., September 18, 12-4 p.m., 542 North Broadway
Rain date: Sun., September 25
Info: 978-374-8578 / www.tattersallfarm.com
Plaistow Old Home Day Celebration
Sat., June 18, 8 a.m. — 2 p.m., Plaistow Town Green, Main Street
Info: 603-382-5200 ext. 204 / recreation@plaistow.com
34th Annual Cycle for Shelter — Emmaus House Fundraiser
Sat., September 18
To register: www.emmausinc.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.