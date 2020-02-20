METHUEN — Three city councilors challenged Mayor Neil Perry on Tuesday night, saying he is blocking their access to city workers — and thus information they need to do their jobs — by implementing his new communications policy.
East District Councilor Steve Saba, Councilor At-Large Nicholas DiZoglio, and Councilor At-Large Jessica Finocchiaro expressed their opposition at the meeting, with Finocchiaro going so far as to call the policy "illegal" under the city charter.
"A resident of Methuen or another community has more access to city employees than I do," she said.
Perry put the policy in place last month, directing councilors not to "drop in" on city workers, but rather to schedule such meetings through the mayor's office in advance. It also states that councilors cannot email department heads without copying staff in the mayor's office.
He said the policy will solve problems like "constant interruptions and demands for immediate response" which are "interfering with the staff's ability to focus on the city's most pressing needs."
"I have observed a significant number of times ... that department heads have had unexpected drop-in visits, as well as calls and emails for immediate release of significant information," Perry wrote to councilors Jan. 22, informing them of the new policy.
Six of the nine city councilors don't have a problem with it, and some communicated that stance Tuesday night.
"I have no issues with it," said Councilor At-Large David Beauregard. "It's a housekeeping issue I'm not opposed to."
He said he doesn't mind "cc-ing the mayor" when emailing department heads.
West District Councilor Mike Simard agreed, noting that he emailed a department head for information last Wednesday night and got it by the following Tuesday morning.
"It worked for me," he said.
But Saba blasted the policy, saying they are getting incomplete or inaccurate information because the mayor's office is having it "filtered and checked" before being released.
DiZoglio said his requests for budget information — and for a meeting with the city's chief financial officer — have been all but ignored.
"I'm a city official," he said, looking directly at Perry. "I represent 50,000 people as a councilor at-large. My job is to know that the city budget fits the city's needs."
In an interview Wednesday, Perry said the communications policy is a "precursor to a 311 system."
Utilizing such a system, he said, residents will be able to call in or go on the city's website to report problems such as potholes, graffiti or broken signs or light fixtures, for example. A complaint gets logged in and given a ticket, or order number. When the problem has been resolved, it shows up as fixed.
"With the 311 system, we can see how many potholes we filled, how many trash pick-ups we missed, things of that nature, so you can share with citizens and they can see where their tax money goes," Perry said.
"It's 'click it; ticket; fix it,'" he said, adding that he's simply fulfilling a campaign promise.
"All during the campaign, we heard City Hall was not responsive," he said. "We are trying to make City Hall responsive."
At Tuesdays meeting, he took umbrage to the comment that answers are being scrubbed by his staff before being returned to the councilor who made a request for information.
"Don't accuse me of that," he said. "That is not correct. ... This is not last year's mayor. We were voted in to do something different. I'm going to tell the council everything I see."
Neither Finocchiaro nor Saba are satisfied with his answers, saying that without access to appointed officials and the information they have, the ongoing issue of extravagant superior police officers' salaries may have been swept under the rug.
"There's a reason why several councilors have an issue with this," Saba said. "The past two years have been very difficult for the city. There have been a lot of controversial issues. I can name dozens of issues that, without the ability to research, we would have made a lot of bad decisions. Look at what happened with the previous council. They did not do their due diligence. We changed that culture."
Finocchiaro, who has admitted she isn't complying with the policy, said she would "keep advocating for citizens' concerns."
"We are being asked to comply with an illegal policy," she said.
Perry said he's trying to work with the council to be as collaborative as possible.
"And there is some resistance to that," he said.