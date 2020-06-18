At a crossroads of American history, during which protests for racial equality have dominated national attention, Merrimack Valley municipalities and organizations are among those recognizing Juneteenth.
June 19 — Juneteenth, Freedom Day or Emancipation Day — signifies the true end of enslavement in 1865, despite Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation two years prior.
The day is celebrated in black history and regarded as a time to reflect and rejoice.
When New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill recognizing Juneteenth in 2019, the Granite State joined 45 others and the District of Columbia in officially recognizing the holiday.
More than a decade earlier, in 2007, Massachusetts became the 25th state to join in. The proclamation was signed by Gov. Deval Patrick, the first black governor of the Commonwealth and the country’s only sitting black governor at the time.
Even still, observances and commemorations at the local level have been uncommon.
Starting this Friday, however, The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce will observe Juneteenth as a permanent holiday.
Chamber President Dougan Sherwood said the idea came to him from another business on social media.
“It got me thinking,” he said. “What I love about a small organization like mine, which is a nonprofit, is that we can move quickly and do things that we believe are right and symbolic.”
He added, “I love the ability we have to have a quick conversation with our board. When it came to recognizing Juneteenth, everyone was in support.”
Sherwood said he’s a believer of change from the ground up, meaning from the local to national level.
“We told our workers to take the day and look into the importance of it,” he said.
Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera announced Thursday, the eve of the holiday, that City Hall and all municipal buildings will be closed Friday in observance of Juneteenth.
The decision was made, “to show the importance of the issues being raised around inequality across the country and to give employees and residents of Lawrence time to recognize and reflect on the history of African Americans and to reflect on the gaps in equality and justice that still exist today,” Rivera said in a statement.
Rivera also noted that he will submit a proposal to the Lawrence City Council to make Juneteenth an official city holiday in perpetuity.
Haverhill officials will raise the Pan-African flag outside City Hall at noon Friday, according to Shawn Regan, a spokesperson for Mayor James Fiorentini.
He said it will be the first time the day is commemorated in the city.