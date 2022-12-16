Below is a regional roundup of menorah lightings by town.
Derry
Sunday, Dec. 18, at 5:30 p.m.
Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1½ Hood Road
Chanukah Grand Menorah Lightings presented by Chabad Lubavitch of Merrimack Valley and Anshei Sholom Chabad of Greater Haverhill:
Andover
Thursday, Dec. 22, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Park adjacent to Andover Town Hall
Haverhill
Monday, Dec. 19, at 5:30 p.m.
Washington Square
Lawrence
Sunday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m.
Lawrence General Hospital’s main lobby, 1 General St.
Methuen
Monday, Dec. 19, at 12:30 p.m.
Methuen Holy Family Hospital lobby, 70 East Street
North Andover
Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 5:30 p.m.
The Common
Salem, New Hampshire
Sunday, Dec. 18, at 5 p.m.
Salem Common gazebo
