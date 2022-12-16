211201-at-tje-menorah-02.jpg

Alex Bromberg of Andover holds his daughter Lucy, 4, as they take part in lighting a menorah. Rabbi Asher Bronstein, right, explains the process and meaning.

 TIM JEAN/Staff file photo

Below is a regional roundup of menorah lightings by town.

Derry

Sunday, Dec. 18, at 5:30 p.m.

Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1½ Hood Road

Chanukah Grand Menorah Lightings presented by Chabad Lubavitch of Merrimack Valley and Anshei Sholom Chabad of Greater Haverhill:

Andover

Thursday, Dec. 22, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Park adjacent to Andover Town Hall

Haverhill

Monday, Dec. 19, at 5:30 p.m.

Washington Square

Lawrence

Sunday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m.

Lawrence General Hospital’s main lobby, 1 General St.

Methuen

Monday, Dec. 19, at 12:30 p.m.

Methuen Holy Family Hospital lobby, 70 East Street

North Andover

Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 5:30 p.m.

The Common

Salem, New Hampshire

Sunday, Dec. 18, at 5 p.m.

Salem Common gazebo

