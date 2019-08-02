Communities ready for National Night Out

August is almost here and Merrimack Valley residents are preparing for a massive police presence.
No, not a civil disorder or a disaster. Far from it. Rather, it's almost time for National Night Out, when police officers go out into their communities and meet the people they serve and protect in a very friendly, tension-free way.
This community-police partnership has been held every August since 1984 and is organized by the National Association of Town Watch in the United States and Canada.
National Night Out generally takes place on the first Tuesday in August. The outreach aims to increase awareness about police programs in communities, such as drug prevention, town watch and other anti-crime efforts.
Lawrence's Night Out is being billed as a going-away party for crime and drugs. Sponsored by the Lawrence Neighborhood Association and the city of Lawrence, the action will take place a day early at the Abe Bashara Boathouse, 1 Eaton St., in South Lawrence, at 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 5.
Lawrence and state police and the Essex County Sheriff's Department will provide public safety demonstrations. Lawrence officers will show how they use motorcycles to enforce traffic safety laws.
The representatives from the Massachusetts State Police Department will be there with their rollover car. K-9 units from the sheriff's department will give a presentation on how trained law enforcement dogs find drugs and explosives and capture criminals.
The Lawrence Neighborhood Association Partnership will serve hamburgers, hot dogs, Italian sausages and other food for nominal charges.
National Night Out "celebrates the partnership between the community and law enforcement," Lawrence police Chief Roy Vasque said.
"It solidifies our commitment to each other to work together for the betterment of the community," he said.
Methuen typically celebrates National Night Out with several block parties. That's what's happening from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 6, according to Capt. Kevin Mahoney.
The block parties will take place at Tenney Street Park, 15 Emery St., 222 Pelham St., Methuen Village at 4 Gleason St., Rebecca Way, Fox Run Lane, Franklin Avenue, 945 Riverside Drive and Mann Orchards at 27 Pleasant Valley St.
The various divisions of the Methuen Police Department will visit the parties, Mahoney said.
Salem, New Hampshire, will observe National Night Out at the police station, 9 Veterans Memorial Parkway, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers will demonstrate the vehicles they use, including motorcycles.
Those who attend will have the opportunity to observe firsthand the prowess of police dogs, too. Officers will also show how a Taser is used.
A DJ will provide entertainment.
The Derry Police and Fire departments and the town's Parks and Recreation Department are joining forces to host National Night Out at MacGregor Park, starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Live music will be provided by Derry’s own Groove Alliance.
Face painting, dancing, games, giveaways and special appearances from McGruff the Crime Dog and Sparky the Firefighting Dalmatian will also be featured.
The Haverhill Police Department will host National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Swasey Field on Blaisdell Street.
Open to all residents, the party will feature free hot dogs and hamburgers cooked by members of the police department, as well as face painting, Phil the Magician, live music by Be Imagine, entertainment by DJ Al, food from Kona Ice, inflatable amusements, a dunk tank, basketball games, a fire department smoke house, a water park and information booths.
Andover does not participate in National Night Out because the town offers numerous other opportunities for police officers to meet residents in a low-key, sociable manner, according to Lt. Edward Guy.
"Here in Andover, we have an abundance of community events which bring Andover citizens together," Guy said. He mentioned Andover Days, Crafts in the Park and Holiday Happenings.
North Andover usually celebrates National Night Out in a big way on the fields bordered by North Andover Middle School and the Anne Bradstreet Early Childhood Center. Residents enjoy the display of fire engines, two trucks and police vehicles, as well as the hot dogs and hamburgers cooked by police officers.
This year, however, National Night Out has been canceled in North Andover due to safety concerns. The redesign of the area on the east side of Hayes Stadium, the reduction in parking and the lack of grounds maintenance in preparation for the new recreation complex prompted the cancellation, police Chief Charles Gray said.
“This was a difficult decision to make because it’s such a great night to bring public safety, North Andover merchants and North Andover citizens together for a family friendly event," Gray said.
National Night Out will return to North Andover next year, the chief said. The police department is looking at other sites in the meantime, the chief said.