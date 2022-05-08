LAWRENCE — Despite a chilly wind, hundreds of area residents gathered behind the Greater Lawrence Community Action Council headquarters on Essex Street Saturday morning to pick up baby supplies. Lots and lots of baby supplies.
It was the day before Mother’s Day and the 12th annual region-wide Community Baby Shower, put on by United Way with help from the Greater Lawrence Community Action Council, the Community Group and Community Action, was well-attended.
Some 150 families were expected at the event, said United Way organizer Nicole Shiner, as the need for costly but necessary baby supplies has never been higher as inflation eats away at family budgets.
The organization gave out 1,000 gift bags at more than 10 locations from Boston to Lynn, according to Xavier Andrews, director of communications for the United Way. He said the gift bags included “a month’s supply of diapers and baby wipes, a $50 cash gift card, a baby basics folder with information about local maternal health and wellness resources, a onesie, a blanket, baby lotion, baby shampoo, and other goods.”
Shiner said there was a greater need for this kind of support now than ever because of the rising cost of basic commodities like diapers.
“It is one of those underlying costs that you just don’t realize actually is a huge cost,” said Shiner. “This is one of the reasons I am at United Way.”
Shiner said that while they are giving families physical items to aid them they are also providing them with information on resources like SNAP, YMCA and lead poisoning prevention. Shiner said in the past the event had more closely resembled a baby shower with a party and games. However, after the pandemic they were forced to change up the event. Shiner said she hopes the baby shower can return to its pre-covid state some time in the future.
Members of the Great Lawerence Community Action Council were there to lend support.
“It’s all about being there for the community when they need it,” said Hope Davenport, health and nutrition director at the GLCAC. Davenport said in addition to information about helpful programs, they were also providing people with education on how pregnant woman and infants can eat healthily.
Dozens of mothers and soon to be mothers came to pick up gift bags.
One of the mothers, Savanah DeAlmeida, said not only were prices for baby supplies high but sometimes she had trouble even finding the supplies in stock.
DeAlmeida was appreciative of the effort to help mothers.
“Every bit helps,” she said.
Katie O’Hearn, a soon-to-be-mother, was also there, after event organizers reached out and asked if she wanted to come. O’Hearn said she works two jobs but is having a hard time making ends meet with the rising price of food, gas and everything else. Despite the hardship, O’Hearn said she felt lucky, because of the support she was receiving.
In the fall, United Way will put on a Thanksgiving event during which the organization plans on giving away 20,000 bags of food.
