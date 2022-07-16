Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

SATURDAY

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

LONDONDERRY: Classic Car Show

One of the region’s largest gatherings of vintage classic and specialty vehicles.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Aviation Museum of NH, 27 Navigator Road

Info: 603-669-4820 / www.aviationmuseumofnh.org

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

HAMPSTEAD: Protecting Our Water Resources

Presentation by Nancy Castaldo, the award-winning author of “When the World Runs Dry: Earth’s Water in Crisis”.

12 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / Email: hwrc.all@gmail.com

SANDOWN: Two To Lou Music Festival

An all day musical event with food, arts & crafts vendors, beer tent and loads of fun to help raise money for the Louis T. Festo Memorial Scholarship Fund.

12 p.m. – 10:30 p.m., Sandlot Sports, 56 North Road

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Kids under 12 are free.

Tickets and info: www.twotolou.com

LAWRENCE: ¡Fiesta en la calle!

Family-friendly block party with live music, dance performances, art-making, food trucks, and more!

1-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Info: www.essexartcenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Date Night at Stevens-Coolidge

6-8 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member: $9; Non-member: $15

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74956

HAVERHILL: ‘Godspell’

By Pentucket Players

7:30 p.m., 4 Summer Street

Info/tickets: www.pentucket.booktix.com/view/7/2d7c47af4d4e4da7

SUNDAY, JULY 17

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

HAVERHILL: ‘Godspell’

By Pentucket Players

2 p.m., 4 Summer Street

Info/tickets: www.pentucket.booktix.com/view/7/2d7c47af4d4e4da7

MONDAY, JULY 18

METHUEN: Books & Bubbles (Ages 0-2)

9:30 a.m. Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)

10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Preschool Storytime

Session 1: 10-10:45 a.m. or Session 2: 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Lapsit (Ages 0-2)

10-10:40 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group

Meets on the third Monday of the month. July selection is “Klara and the Sun by Kazua Ishiguro”.

10:30-11:30 a.m. Contact dakronman@gmail.com for information about where the group is meeting.

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Movie on the Big Screen

“Raya and the Last Dragon” (PG)

10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

HAVERHILL: Make a Rainforest (Ages 6-11)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Kamishibai & Ocean Ecosystems (Ages 8+)

1 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support Group

Connect with others, share concerns, and learn about available resources.

1:30 p.m., Andover Senior Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 /www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

HAVERHILL: Job Search Help (Virtual)

Tools to sharpen your job seeking strategy.

2-3:30 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Job Search Help (Virtual)

Tools to sharpen your job seeking strategy.

2-3:30 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Register for link: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

DERRY: Jellyfish Lanterns (Teens)

2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Snow Cones on the Roof Deck (Teens)

3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Recycled Creations (Ages 7-11)

4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)

Mondays

4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

To register for link: email: after@thearcofghn.org

METHUEN: Balloon Relay (Ages 10-18)

Can your team keep a balloon elevated for the whole relay race?

4-5:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

KINGSTON: Evening Meditation

Mondays

5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: On Screen:

“Fantastic Beasts and The Secrets of Dumbledore” (PG-13)

6-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: www.haverhillpl.org

DERRY: Science Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Movie Night

“Raya and the Last Dragon (Rated PG)

Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

TUESDAY, JULY 19

ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast

8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $6 per ticket

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: Little Ones Learn and Play (Ages 0-2)

9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Step Into Music

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

“The Boston Strangler” (Unrated)

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

SALEM: Summer Storytime (Ages 3-5)

10 a.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: English At Large Book Group

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: STEM Playtime

10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

DERRY: Shark Infested Fun

Session 1: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Session 2: 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

KINGSTON: Catch! The World’s Ocean Activity (Ages 5+)

12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: Writing Critique Group (Grades 4-6)

1-2:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Contact: Lexi Donahue lexi.donahue@andoverma.us

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Home Rehab Info Session

Learn about PT, OT, Speech Therapy and more

2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

METHUEN: Trip to Cambodia (Virtual)

With Travel photographer Jack Holmes

2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Register for link: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Stained Glass Mosaic Planters (Ages 9-18)

2-4 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Registration required: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Teen Ani-Manga Club

3-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration appreciated: www.haverhillpl.org

GROVELAND: Nichols Village Book Club

3:15-4:15 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: Camp Read Aloud (Grades K-1)

3:30-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Tie Dye Tuesday

4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters

Tuesdays

5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

DERRY: Summer Movie

“Yellow Rose” (2019)

6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Please register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Soggy Po’ Boys

Free. Open to the public.

6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall

More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series

ANDOVER: Campfire Stories (Ages 0-5)

6:30-7 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays

Explore the world of Harry Potter while Patrick tells the story.

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

To register, email: after@thearcofghn.org

DERRY: Bedtime Stories

6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Feel-Good Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Stories with Tosh

6:30-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Family Storytime (Ages 3-8)

I Scream, You Scream…

6:30-7:15 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

KINGSTON: Summer Movie Night

The Chosen: Episode 1, “Thunder,“ and 2, “I saw you”

No charge. Popcorn will be served.

7 p.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125

More info: 603-642-6700

NORTH ANDOVER: Tuesday Evening Cook Book Group

Pick up a copy of “The Cooking Gene” by Michael Twitty at Stevens Memorial Library

Please bring a dish from the book to share.

7-8 p.m., North Andover CAM Kitchen, 70 Main Street

Registration recommended: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Infant Storytime

10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

HAVERHILL: The Life Cycle of a Star (Virtual)

Dive into the life cycles of stars — from their formation in massive nebulas to violent supernova explosions, black holes, and more.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Watersheds & Marine Debris (Ages 10+)

Clean Up Your Community with Blue Ocean Society

11 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: Jump and Jam with Joana (Up to Age 10)

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: www.haverhillpl.org

SALEM: Ocean Zone Bottles (Ages 7+)

1-1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

ANDOVER: Space Organizing

Learn how to create the envisioned space that you want

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW

Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket

1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center

Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: No-Sew Octopus Pillow (Teens)

2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: The Nature Artist’s Eye (Teens)

Learn to draw natural subjects with pencils and watercolors.

3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Summer Reading Help

3-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Author Event

Local YA author Marisa Urgo will discuss her debut novel “The Gravity of Missing Things”.

4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Knitting Group

Wednesdays

4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

WINDHAM: Food Truck: The Walking Gourmet

5-7:30 p.m., Griffin Park, 101 Range Road

Info: www.windhamnh.gov/calendar.aspx / www.facebook.com/walkinggourmetnh

ANDOVER: Sand Art for Teens

Make a tiny bottle of sand art!

6-7 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Summer Movie Night

6-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – The Don Campbell Band

Free. Open to the public.

6 p.m., Ordway Park, located on Main Street at the intersection of Route 121 and Depot Road

More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series

PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC

Wednesdays

Free performance by Volare Jazz Band

6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road

Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation

DERRY: Wednesday Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: Wednesday Night Book Club

6:30-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Yoga with Liz

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

To register, email: after@thearcofghn.org

WINDHAM: Concert in the Park: PopRoks

6:30-8 p.m., Griffin Park, 101 Range Road

Info: www.windhamnh.gov/calendar.aspx

ANDOVER: Author Discussion (Virtual)

Author Maryanne O’Hara will discuss her recent book, “Little Matches: A Memoir of Finding Light in the Dark,” in this Zoom webinar.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LONDONDERRY: All Summer Long

Beach Boys Tribute Band

7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road

Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule

NORTH ANDOVER: Leigh Baltzer Puppetry (Ages 3+)

7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

METHUEN: Clara Gerdes Bartz – Organ Concert

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 320 Broadway

Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12

Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar

ANDOVER: SoHIP Concert Series

Society for Historically Informed Performance, Inc (SoHIP)

Wednesdays through August 10

8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell Street

Info: www.sohipboston.org

THURSDAY, JULY 21

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

PLAISTOW: Knitting Group

Every Thursday

9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

No strings attached, no skills required. Come discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Kayaking at Pomps Pond

Andover residents only

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

DERRY: Mother Goose on the Loose

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Pre-K Storytimers (Ages 3-5)

10-10:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

METHUEN: Egg-streme Egg Drop Experiment (Ages 5-11)

10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Crafternoon

10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

HAVERHILL: Cookie Decorating: Bug Catcher Cookies (Ages 6-11)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org

DERRY: Aquariums

Make your very own aquarium to take home (with plastic fish) and listen to a silly story about a goldfish.

Session 1: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. or Session 2: 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

KINGSTON: Water Cycle Relay Race

1 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Watersheds & Marine Debris (Ages 10+)

Clean Up Your Community with Blue Ocean Society

11 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: Stop Motion Animation for Teens (Virtual)

3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Crafternoon

3-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons for Teens

3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Every Thursday

Ping Pong & Billiards, 4-8 p.m.; Fitness Room, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Yoga for Older Guys & Gals, 4 p.m.; Yoga with Andrea, 5:30 p.m.; Chinese Brush Painting (through July 21)

The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info/Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services

ANDOVER: Summer Science with Miss Kate (Ages 5-8)

4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

SALEM: Puzzle Machines (Ages 8+)

4:30-5:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Special Event: Wilderness Survival Basics

5-7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways NH

Third Thursday of the month

5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Meetings open to the public

Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh / commission/pages/pollinator-pathway

ANDOVER: Secondary School Fair

A few of the schools attending the fair includes, Brewster Academy, Dana Hall School, Foxcroft School, Fryeberg Academy, North Country School, and Santa Catalina School

6-7:30 p.m., Snyder Center, Phillips Academy

Parking available in the Harrison Ice Arena parking lot, 254 South Main St (Rt.28)

More info: 978-749-4400 / Email: summer@andover.edu

KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club

Thursdays

6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Senior Peer Support Group

Third Thursday of each month

6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Questions: Dana Charest, 603-303-3539

Info: www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

SALEM: Summer Concert Series

Free, family-friendly performance by The Spaceheaters (Classic Rock)

6:30 p.m., Field of Dreams, 48 Geremonty Drive

Weather permitting. For cancellation info: Facebook @FieldofDreansSalemNH / www.fieldofdreamsnh.org

HAVERHILL: Open Mic Night (Virtual)

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586, ext. 608 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Summer Italian Kitchen (Virtual)

7 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Movie Night

“Little Mermaid”

7:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

FRIDAY, JULY 22

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: FCC Music Class (Ages 0-8)

Family and Community Connection (FCC) offers a interactive music class for children.

9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: email kmancini@communityactioninc.org / www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Baby Bash

Fridays

9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

DERRY: Family Storytime on the Patio

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen (next to Methuen Federal Credit Union)

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers of young children ages 0-6.

No registration required.

11-11:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 / email: skoza@urteachers.org

METHUEN: Little Bookworms (Ages 0-5)

Come listen to stories and meet animal friends.

11-11:30 a.m., Nevins Farm MSPCA, 400 Broadway

No registration required.

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

GROVELAND: Author Event

Joel Schwartz and Charles Bosworth, author of “Bone Deep”

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

KINGSTON: Rocky Shore Program with UNH

1 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Must register: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Water Bottle Sea Creature Design Challenge

1 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANODVER: Summer Concert Series

The Love Dogs (Jazz)

6-8 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member Adult: $12; Member child: free; Non-Member Adult, $20; Non-member child, $5

Info: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74832

KINGSTON: Stargazing with NHAS

8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

SATURDAY, JULY 23

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)

10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Reset, Reconnect, Reenter

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586, ext. 608 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Family Lego Challenge

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration not required.

Info: 978-373-1586, ext. 608 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

HAVERHILL: Virtual Lunch Hour Live (Ages 18+)

11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

To register, email: after@thearcofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Garden Tour

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member Adult: $9; Member child: free; Non-member Adult: $15; Non-member child: free

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

HAVERHILL: Covered Bridge Society Meeting

The July meeting of the National Society for the Preservation of Covered Bridges a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of our nation’s historic covered bridges. The meeting will include a presentation on former covered bridges in the Haverhill area.

12-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: Bill Caswell: 603-478-1484 / nspcb@yahoo.com

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum

Open Saturdays through October

12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)

Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15

Free admission for Service Members and Families

Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

ANDOVER: Lego Mania (Ages 5+)

2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Date Night at Stevens-Coolidge

Music, food truck, corn hole, ladder toss, board games, and more.

Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member: $9; Non-member: $15

Info: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74957

SUNDAY, JULY 24

NORTH ANDOVER: Community Days at Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., 153 Chickering Road

Free. Must pre-register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73884

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

MONDAY, JULY 25

METHUEN: On the Move! (Ages 2-5)

9:30-10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)

10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Preschool Storytime

Session 1: 10-10:45 a.m. or Session 2: 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Little Explorers (Ages 0-2)

10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

HAVERHILL: Summer Reading Help

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: 3D Fishbowl Crafts

12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: Fix-IT Shop

1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $4 plus the cost of parts for seniors (ID required); $10 plus the cost of parts for non-seniors and non-residents. Please note there is a $2 diagnostic fee.

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

HAVERHILL: Children’s Yoga (Ages 6-11)

1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 x626 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: College Essay Workshop

3 Days – July 25, July 27, July 28

1-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Space is limited. Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Job Search Help (Virtual)

With Department of Defense (DOD) contractors.

2-3:15 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Register for link: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

DERRY: DIY Marbled Mugs (Teens)

2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Shrinky Dinks (Teens)

3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: Traditional Rug Hooking

Fourth Monday of every month

3:30-5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Suggested donation: $5 / Kits available for $40

Must register: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: Are You Smarter than Your Library? (Ages 7-11)

4-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)

Mondays

4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

To register for link: email: after@thearcofghn.org

METHUEN: Bubble Paint (Ages 9-18)

4-5:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Registration required: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

KINGSTON: Evening Meditation

Mondays

5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Movie Time!

“Luca” (PG)

6:30-8:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

GROVELAND: Author Event

Mystery author Jessica Ellicott

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club (Virtual)

7-8:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

New members must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

TUESDAY, JULY 26

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: Little Ones Learn and Play (Ages 0-2)

Family and Community Connection (FCC) will read a story, sing songs, enjoy movement games and have fun with puppets.

9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Butterfly Detectives

Nature-based toddler playgroup

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member Adult: Free; Member child: $5; Non-member Adult: Free; Non-member child: $10

Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74729

DERRY: Step Into Music

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

“Serpico” starring Al Pacino (Rated R)

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)

10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 /www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

METHUEN: Wildlife Encounters (Ages 3-11)

10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

SALEM: Summer Storytime (Ages 3-5)

10 a.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: English At Large Book Group

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: STEM Playtime

10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Great Tentacles! Octopus STEAM

12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Searching for Treasure

Session 1: 1:30-2:15 p.m. or Session 2: 3:30-4:15 p.m.

Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Art Matters – Impressionism (Virtual)

2 p.m., via Zoom or live at The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Teen Virtual Reality

2-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: A Civil Rights Investigation – Mississippi Burning (Virtual)

2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: There’s an App for That @ the Library

Have a smart phone or a tablet, and would like to get on the mobile technology path with the library? This class is designed just for you.

2-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586, ext. 608 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Tie Dye Tuesday

4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters

Tuesdays

5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

LAWRENCE: LGBTQ+ Grief Support (Virtual)

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, Merrimack Valley Hospice

Register for link: kcheek@homehealthfoundation.org / www.homehealthfoundation.org

DERRY: Genealogy Series: Who was Fanny Fern? (Virtual)

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Lotus Flower Lantern Craft Workshop (Virtual)

6-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Tru Diamond

Free. Open to the public.

6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall

More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series

DERRY: Bedtime Stories

6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays

Explore the world of Harry Potter while Patrick tells the story.

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

To register, email: after@thearcofghn.org

HAVERHILL: Stuffed Animal Campout (Ages 3-8)

7-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Summer Movie Night

The Chosen: Episode 5, “Spirit,“ and 6, “Unlawful”

No charge. Popcorn will be served.

7 p.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125

More info: 603-642-6700

NORTH ANDOVER: Freshwater Surfcasting

7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Infant Storytime

10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

METHUEN: Party at the Palace (Ages 2-5)

Dress your princes and princesses in their royal finery, and bring them to the library for some regal stories and activities!

10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Registration required: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

LAWRENCE: Grief Support Group – Loss of Spouse/Partner

Fourth Wednesday of the month

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., in-person, High Pointe House, 360 North Ave

Space is limited. Register: 978-552-4510

NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

HAVERHILL: Beachcombing for Signs of Wildlife (Virtual)

Presentation with Mass Audubon

Learn how to read the landscape, search for wildlife, and understand the ecological relationships between species you may be familiar with.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: How to Manage your Photos

Learn how to store and manage your pictures

11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

HAVERHILL: Jump and Jam with Joanna

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626/ www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Healthy Eating Discussion Group

1 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Seats are limited. Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW

Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket

1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center

Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Death Café (Virtual)

3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: The Nature Artist’s Eye (Teens)

Learn to draw natural subjects with pencils and watercolors

3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Creations: Friendship Bracelets

3-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Knitting Group

Wednesdays

4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

SALEM: Kelley Book Group

Currently reading Whistling Past the Graveyard” by Susan Crandall

New members welcome

4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series — The Last Duo

Free. Open to the public.

6 p.m., Ordway Park, located on Main Street at the intersection of Route 121 and Depot Road

More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series

PELHAM: Concerts on the Village Green

Performance by The Casuals

Free. Bring a chair or blanket. Food & drinks available for purchase.

6-8 p.m., Village Green, located in front of the Pelham Public Library, Police and Town Hall

Info: www.pelhamcommunityspirit.org

PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC

Wednesdays

Free performance by Timberlane Community Band

6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road

Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation

DERRY: Life Downstairs (Virtual)

British servant culture in fact, fiction and film

6:30-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Animal Adventures

Meet rescued animal friends including snakes, a hedgehog, a chinchilla, lizards, and more! This is a fun and educational program for the whole family.

6:30-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

6:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

LONDONDERRY: Ken Yates and Brian Dunne

Concerts on the Common

7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road

Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule/bmb

NORTH ANDOVER: Wildlife Encounters (Ages 4+)

7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

METHUEN: Stefan Donner – Organ Concert

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 320 Broadway

Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12

Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar

ANDOVER: SoHIP Concert Series

Society for Historically Informed Performance, Inc (SoHIP)

Wednesdays through August 10

8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell Street

Info: www.sohipboston.org

THURSDAY, JULY 28

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

PLAISTOW: Knitting Group

Every Thursday

9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Mother Goose on the Loose

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

METHUEN: Spider-Man Trivia (Ages 5-11)

10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Registration required: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Age 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Crafternoon

10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)

Meets on the second Tuesday of each month

10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

ANDOVER: July Birthday Social

12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

DERRY: Legal Reference Seminar

12-5 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Camp Crafts: Gimp Keychain (Ages 5-11)

1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

SALEM: DIY Bath Bombs (Ages 9+)

1 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Please register: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

ANDOVER: Book Club

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Crafternoon

3-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: Book Bingo (Ages 6-10)

3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Every Thursday

Ping Pong & Billiards, 4-8 p.m.; Fitness Room, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Yoga for Older Guys & Gals, 4 p.m.; Yoga with Andrea, 5:30 p.m.; Chinese Brush Painting (through July 21)

The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info/Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services

HAMPSTEAD: Community Campfire and S’mores Night

Community Campfire with s’mores and tacos

Suggested donation: $5 per person

4-6 p.m., St. Christopher’s Church, 187 East Road

Info: 603-329-4674 / email vicarstchristophers@gmail.com

SALEM: Puzzle Machines (Ages 8+)

4:30-5:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Farm to Table Tasting Event

You can’t get closer to fresh! Enjoy live music with your meal, meet the makers and the chefs, and enjoy the grounds of this amazing historic farm.

5:30-8:30 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway

Cost: $45 all-inclusive

Info and Tickets: www.crafthaverhill.com

ATKINSON: Summer Concert Series – Knock on Wood

A high-energy acoustic folk-rock duo, featuring singer-songwriter Howie Newman.

6-8 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club

Thursdays

6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: Campfire Stories (Ages 0-5)

6:30-7 p.m.. Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Campfire Stories at Taylor Library

Offered by Derry Public Library

6:30-7:30 p.m., Taylor Library, 49 East Derry Road

Registration recommended: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Special Event: Murder Mystery Party (Virtual)

6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

SALEM: Summer Concert Series

Free, family-friendly performance by 4EverFab (Beatles Cover Band)

6:30 p.m., Field of Dreams, 48 Geremonty Drive

Weather permitting. For cancellation info: Facebook @FieldofDreansSalemNH / www.fieldofdreamsnh.org

KINGSTON: Movie Night

“Surf’s Up”

7:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

FRIDAY, JULY 29

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: FCC Music Class (Ages 0-8)

Sing songs, play with instruments, and dance away with scarfs, parachutes and more!

9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Baby Bash

Fridays

9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Yoga in the Gardens

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member: $12; Non-member: $20

Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/77307

PLAISTOW: Craft Classes

Last Friday of the month

9:30-11 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Family Storytime on the Patio

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen (next to Methuen Federal Credit Union)

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers of young children ages 0-6.

No registration required.

11-11:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

HAVERHILL: Coding Camp (Ages 8-11)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Little Bookworms (Ages 0-5)

Come listen to stories and meet animal friends.

11-11:30 a.m., Nevins Farm MSPCA, 400 Broadway

No registration required.

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

KINGSTON: Make Your Own Jellyfish Craft

11 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

NEWBURYPORT: Greek Festival

July 29, 30 and 31

Free admission. Live Greek music (Fri and Sat., 4-8 p.m.), food and more! Rain or shine.

11:30 a.m. — 8 p.m., Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris Street

Info: 978-465-5757 / www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org

GROVELAND: Author Event

Bill Shaffer, author of “The Scandalous Hamiltons”

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: Spider-Man: No Way Home (Ages 10-18)

2-4:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper

Last Friday of every month — To Go orders only

5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road

Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org

LOWELL: Lowell Folk Festival

- July 29, 30 and 31 -

Music, food, art, cooking demos, and more!

6-10 p.m., downtown Lowell

Schedule: https://lowellfolkfestival.org/listen/2022-schedule

NORTH ANDOVER: Summer Concert Series

Los Sugar Kings (New England Music Award Winners, Sugar Kings is a Boston-based Cuban Roots, R&B, Rock & Reggae quartet)

6-8 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member Adult: $12; Member child: Free; Non-member Adult: $20; Non-member Child: $5

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74833

SATURDAY, JULY 30

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

HAMPSTEAD: Family Event at St. Christopher’s

Children’s story, exploring a fun connection to a Gospel story followed by related games and activities, and steamed hot dog machine.

10-11:15 a.m., St. Christopher’s Church, 187 East Road

Info: 603-329-4674 / email vicarstchristophers@gmail.com

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

HAVERHILL: Stories with Dottie

Cuddle up and read with a very special therapy dog and their handler! Choose your own books, relax with Dottie, and practice your reading skills

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Garden Tour

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member Adult: $9; Member Child: Free; Non-member Adult: $15; Non-member Child: Free

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event74766

NEWBURYPORT: Greek Festival

July 30 and 31

Free admission. Live Greek music (Sat., 4-8 p.m.), food and more! Rain or shine.

11:30 a.m. — 8 p.m., Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris Street

Info: 978-465-5757 / www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum

Open Saturdays through October

12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)

Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15

Free admission for Service Members and Families

Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

LOWELL: Lowell Folk Festival

Music, food, art , cooking demos, and more!

12-10:15 p.m., downtown Lowell

Schedule: https://lowellfolkfestival.org/listen/2022-schedule

LAWRENCE: Grace Nation Community Cookout

Games, food, music, dancing, bounce houses, and more!

1-7 p.m., Grace Nation, 200 Common Street

Info: 978-566-1118 / www.gerrymickle.org

ANDOVER: Stories and Songs (All ages)

Join musicians and storytellers Davis Bates and Roger Tincknell for stories and songs beyond the beaten path.

2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Date Night at Stevens-Coolidge

Music, food truck, corn hole, ladder toss, board games, and more.

Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member: $9; Non-member: $15

Info: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74958

SUNDAY, JULY 31

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

NEWBURYPORT: Greek Festival

Free admission. Live Greek music (Fri and Sat., 4-8 p.m.), food and more! Rain or shine.

11:30 a.m. — 3 p.m., Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris Street

Info: 978-465-5757 / www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org

LOWELL: Lowell Folk Festival

Music, food, art, cooking demos, and more!

12-6 p.m., downtown Lowell

Schedule: https://lowellfolkfestival.org/listen/2022-schedule

ONGOING:

AMESBURY: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Tuesdays, 6 p.m. at the Quaker Meeting House, 120 Friend Street

Parking is available on Greenleaf Street or Friend Street.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. They also request no fragrances be worn.

AMESBURY: Duplicate Bridge Game: Meets Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Senior Center, 68 Elm Street

Info: email: seaair2@comcast.net

ANDOVER: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Christ Church, 29 Central Street

Info: www.al-anon.org

ANDOVER: The Massachusetts Library Collaborative’s 50+ Job Seekers Group meets on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., via Zoom. To register: www.mhl.libnet.info/event/5994663

ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Group: Meets on the 1st Wednesday, from 7-8 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Mondays

Fitness Room Open: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Quilting Group: 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers: 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires: 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees: 1 p.m.; Short Stories: 1 p.m.; Ping Pong: 2 p.m.

Tuesdays

Billiards: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters: 9 a.m.; Fitness Room Open: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Mah Jongg: 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge: 1-3:30 p.m.

Wednesdays

Fitness Room Open: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Morning Crating Group: 9:30-11:30 a.m.; The Write Stuff: 10:30 a.m.; Knit Wits: 12:30 p.m.

Thursdays

Fitness Room Open: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Andover Chroniclers (first and third Thursday): 9 a.m.; Scale Modeling Club: 10 a.m.; Open Art Studio: 10 a.m.; Meditation with Chip via Zoom: 10 a.m.; Duplicate Bridge: 1-4 p.m.; Billiards: 2-8 p.m.; Ping Pong: 2-8 p.m.

Fridays

Fitness Room Open: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Le Petit Dejeuner, French Conversation Group: 8:30 a.m.; English Listening Skills Series for Chinese Speakers: 10 a.m.; 45’s Card Playing” 1-3:30 p.m.; Social Bridge: 1-3:30 p.m.

Location: Andover Senior Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 /www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Writers Group Meeting: Meets monthly on the 2nd Thursday of the month, 7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: Senior Programs: Tai Chi: Mondays, 11:30-12:30 p.m.; Line Dancing: Mondays, 9:45-11:15 a.m.; Yoga: Tuesdays, 4-5:30 p.m.; Fusion Fitness: Tuesdays/Thursdays, 8:30-9:15 a.m.; Aerobic Dance via Zoom; Foot Clinic: third Wednesday of each month, by appointment.

Location: Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Details: 603-362-5531 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ATKINSON: Mother Goose (Babies – Age 3): Meets Mondays, 10:30-11 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Bitty Books (Ages 2.5-6): Meets Tuesdays, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Let’s Play Maj Jongg: Meets Fridays, 1-4:30 p.m.

Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters: Meets Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Community Knitters: Meets Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

No registration required

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Lions Recycle for Sight

Donate your old eyeglasses! Drop off locations: Atkinson Town Hall, Kimball Library, Atkinson Post Office, Atkinson Congregational Church

DANVILLE: Mystery Book Club: Meets every 1st Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Colby Memorial Library, 7 Colby Road

Details: 603-382-6733 / www.colbymemoriallibrary.org

DERRY: Group: Family Ties – Inside Out: For teens with incarcerated parent: Meets via Zoom, the first and third s of the month, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

To register: www.waypointnh.org

DERRY: Salem Farmers Market: Open Sundays, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., LaBelle Winery, 14 Route 111

Details: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

DERRY: Food Pantry: Open Mondays, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

More info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: CONNECT Storytime (Ages 0-6): Meets every third Friday of the month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Free; drop ins are welcome

Info: skoza@urteachers.org

DERRY: Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)

Mondays, 10-10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 305 E Broadway

Must register: terris@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group: Meets weekly on Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: 603-437-8477 ext. 112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org

DERRY: Parent and Caregiver Café (PaCC): Raising Teens: Thursdays, 6-7 p.m. via Zoom

Register for link: 603-437-8477 ext. 129 / kmyers@urteachers.org

DERRY: Book & Special Interest Groups: Derry Public Library: Contemporary Issues Book Club: Meets on the first Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m.; Popular History Book Group (via Zoom): Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Poetry Book Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; IFC Film Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Wednesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Feel-Good Book Group: Once a month (via Zoom) on Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Wednesday Book Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Wednesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Science Book Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Mondays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Register: jessicad@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: American Legion – Nathan Webster Post 248: Meets on the second Wednesday, 7 p.m. at Veasey Park

Info: Dave Tuttle, 978-360-8107

GROVELAND: Senior Services: Council on Aging Food Pantry: Open Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Help line: 978-372-5824); Meals on Wheels: Available for homebound elders; Plaza Shopping: Wednesdays, 9-11 a.m.; Westgate shopping: $5 round trip; Our Neighbors Table: Wednesday afternoons for Groveland homebound only; Hairdresser for women and men: In-home, flexible hours; Blood Pressure Clinic (978-556-7210); Brown Bag: Every first of the month; Virtual Reiki: Wednesdays, 4 p.m. (978-478-8241 / sue@highvibrationwellness.com); Body Brain Balance: s at 9 a.m., $5 per class; Indoor Yoga: Fridays, 10:45 a.m., $5 per class

Location: 183 Main Street

Details: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: Get Movin! Mondays, 12-1 p.m., in the center meeting room, 183 Main Street, $5 per class

Info: Info: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: 3B Fitness — Bones Brain Balance: Tuesdays at 9 a.m., under the tent/the Fire Station meeting room (inclement weather only), $5 per class

Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Register: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: Reiki (Virtual): Wednesdays at 4 p.m., $5 per class

Offered via Zoom by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Register for link: 978-478-8241 / sue@highvibrationwellness.com

GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga: Fridays at 10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn or in the center meeting room (inclement weather only), $5 per class.

Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: Teen Advisory Group (TAG): The Teen Advisory Group (TAG) was created by the Merrimac, West Newbury, and Groveland Public Libraries to provide events, programs, and volunteer opportunities for students in all three communities.

Details: www.merrimaclibrary.org/teen-advisory-group-tag.html

GROVELAND: Veterans Services: Last Monday of each month from 1:30-3:30 p.m., Groveland COA Outreach Office

Details: Mike, 978-973-2118 / michaelgingham@aol.com

HAMPSTEAD: 45’s Card Group: Meets Tuesdays, 6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street

No charge. Donations appreciated.

HAMPSTEAD: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall

Info: www.al-anon.org

HAMPSTEAD: Chess Club (Online)

Sundays, 4-5:30 p.m.

Info: www.hampsteadcivicclub.org/chess-club

HAMPSTEAD: Crochet Club

Saturdays, Civic Club Building, located next to Hampstead Town Hall

Book an appointment: Yzhanglai@comcast.net

More info: www.hampsteadcivicclub.org/crochet-club

HAVERHILL: Al Anon Family Group-Hybrid: Meets Saturdays, through June 25, 5:15 p.m., West Congregational Church, 767 Broadway (Rte 97)

www.al-anon-org

HAVERHILL: Art Walk: Check out Haverhill’s art community on the second Saturday of each month, from 3:00-7:00 p.m.

Details: www.creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk

HAVERHILL: Book Club: Meets Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Details: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Caring & Sharing: Meals program for anyone in need of a meal, last Saturday of the month, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m., Holy Apostles Greek Church, 156 Winter Street.

Info: 617-548-9927 / thabrienze@gmail.com

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinees: Every in June, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Food Pantry: Open on the last Thursday of the month

Hours: Elderly and Disabled at 10 a.m., all others from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Info: 978-912-7626 / www.somebodycaresne.org

HAVERHILL: Game Time (All Ages): Mondays at 4 p.m.

Offered by The Arc, 57 Wingate Street

Zoom in for some social game challenges!

To register, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org

HAVERHILL: Leads Lunch: Networking luncheon on the first Wednesday of the month, 12-1 p.m., Haverhill of Commerce, 2 Merrimack Street, 3rd floor.

Info: www.haverhillchamber.com

HAVERHILL: Monthly Exhibit: Visit the second floor of the Haverhill Public Library to see the various art exhibits on display, 99 Main Street, Haverhill. Exhibits rotate frequently, so be sure to check back monthly to see the new artwork!

HAVERHILL: Museum of Printing: Open every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.,

Admission $10 for adults, $8 for ages 6-16, seniors and students; no charge for members

Details: www.museumofprinting.org

HAVERHILL: Non-Profit Committee: The group is focused on building community awareness, providing education and sharing resources. Meets on the 2nd of every month, 9:00-10:00 p.m., Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, 2 Merrimack Street.

Interested? Email info@haverhillchamber.com for more information.

HAVERHILL: Poetry Night: Creative Haverhill, Friday evenings, from April through June. HC Media Studio 101, 2 Merrimac Street, Haverhill

Visit: www.creativehaverhill.org

HAVERHILL: Ruth’s House, Inc.: Thrift Store: Open Tues., Wed., Thurs., Fri., 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sat., 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., 111 Layafette Square

For info: 978-521-5575 / www.ruthshouse.org

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop: Greater Haverhill Arts Association on the second and fourth Saturday of the month in the hall behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common. All ages, all levels, all mediums are welcome. Drop in — no registration required. Work on portraiture (live model provided) or still life (setup provided). A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated.

Details: www.haverhillartassociation.org

HAVERHILL: Veterans Breakfast: Meets every Thursday, 7:30 a.m. at Battle Grounds Coffee Co., 39 Washington Street

Come socialize, meet, and network with other local veterans.

HAVERHILL: Youth Groups: Somebody Cares: Tweens (Ages 7-11) Wednesdays, 4-6:30 p.m., Teens (Ages 12-18) Fridays, 6:30-9 p.m., Teens (Ages 12-18) Saturdays, 6:30-9 p.m.

Location: 358 Washington Street

Info: 978-912-7626 / www.somebodycaresne.org

KINGSTON: Ukulele Meetup: Every third Saturday at 10 a.m., at Kingston Recreation, 24 Main Street.

Details: www.meetup.com/seacoast_ukulele_players

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga: Meets Mondays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders: Meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters: Meets Tuesdays, 5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime: Meets Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Knitting Group: Meets Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club: Meets Thursdays, 6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Baby Bash: Meets Fridays at 9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Evening Meditation: Meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Traditional Rug Hooking: Meets on the fourth Monday of the month, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Suggested donation: $5 / Kits available for $40

Must register: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

LONDONDERRY: Londonderry Lions Club: Meets on the second and fourth Mondays at 7 p.m., 256 Mammoth Road

New members always welcome.

Info: www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/londonderrynm/index.php

LONDONDERRY: Parenting a Second Time Around (PASTA): Meets on Tuesdays, 6-7:30 p.m., YMCA Londonderry, 206 Rockingham Road

Info: Lisa Bernard: 603-232-8640 ext. 2311

MERRIMAC: Book Sale: During open hours at Merrimac Public Library, 86 West Main Street.

Info: 978-346-9441 / merrimaclibrary.org

METHUEN: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 10 a.m., St. Lucy’s Church, 254 Merrimack Street

Info: www.al-anon.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club: Meets every other Wednesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway.

More info: contact Fran at 978-686-4080 / fmagro@nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Mah Jongg: Play Mah Jongg on the first of the month, 1:00 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen.

Details: Sarah Sullivan at 978-686-4080 ext. 20 / ssullivan@nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Nevins Library Groups: Adult Scrabble Club: Meets every other Wednesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Thursday Evening Book Discussion: Thursdays, 7-9 p.m.; Stranger than Fiction Book Group: Mondays, 7-8 p.m.; WORDS Book Group: s, 7-8 p.m., Rainbow Club (Ages 12-18), 7-8:30 p.m., Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m., LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group, Thursdays, 7-9 p.m.; Movie Club, Mondays, 4-6:30 p.m.; Wednesday Afternoon Book Group, 1-2:30 p.m.; Forever Young-ish Book Group, Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m.; Sociable Seniors: Fridays, 10 a.m.

Location: Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: PWP and Care Partners Support Group: Meets Wednesdays, 6 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Details: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Senior Programs: Ceramics: Tuesdays, 9-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m.; Computers: Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and 11-1 p.m.; Japanese Bunka: Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Needle Arts: Mondays, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Oil Painting: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Quilting: Wednesday and Thursday, 9-11 a.m.

Location: Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Details: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net/senior-center

METHUEN: Sons of Italy: Bocce Leagues: Mon., Tues. and Thurs. nights as well as a Wed Afternoon league. Friday Night Open Bocce. Beginners on Sat. mornings.

Info: www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

METHUEN: Sons of Italy: Thursday Night Fun Night

Food, cash bar and games! Different menu every week.

Thursdays, 5 p.m., 459 Merrimack Street

Info: www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Thursdays, 7 p.m., St. Michaels Pastoral Center, 196 Main Street

Info: www.al-anon.org

NORTH ANDOVER: McVagly (LGBTQ) Youth Group meets on Mondays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Parish Hall at North Parish, 190 Academy Road.

Info: 978-687-7948 / www.northparish.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Buddhist Meditation and Discussion meets on Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., at The North Parish of North Andover, 190 Academy Road.

Info: Susan Malloy, 978-474-0823 / greatpondsangha@gmail.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Mindfulness Silent Sitting and Walking Meditation held Fridays, 8:30-9:15 a.m., North Parish of North Andover, 190 Academy Road. Drop in/all welcome. Free.

Details: Laura Howell / chinacat108@gmail.com / www.northparish.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Cardio Dance Class (via Zoom) is offered on Thursdays, 7-8 p.m.

To register: www.northparish.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5): s, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge Road. Member and Non-member Adult, free; Member Child, $5; Non-member child, $10

Register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73674

NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help (Technology Assistance)

Mondays, 6-8 p.m. and Wednesdays, 10:30-12:30 p.m.

Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Storytime

Oh Baby! Lapsit (ages -18 months), Mondays at 10:30 a.m.

Wiggleworms Toddler (ages 18-36 months), Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.

On Our Own Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Space is limited. Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

PELHAM: Story Time (Under age 5)

Every Tuesday and Thursday, 10:15 a.m.

Pelham Public Library, 24 Village Green

Info: 603-635-7581 / www.pelhampubliclibrary.org

PLAISTOW: AA Meetings: Fridays, 8 p.m., Solutions AA Meetings: Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.

First Baptist Church, 122 Main Street

Info: 603-382-5075

PLAISTOW: Yoga with Sybil (Online): Tune in and Friday mornings with Plaistow Public Library for yoga, and stay tuned for special meditations and other surprises.

Details: www.plaistowlibrary.com / 603-382-6011

PLAISTOW: Senior Programs

Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Open Mon-Fri., 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Mondays: Cards, Cribbage and Games

Tuesdays: Bone Builders, 9-10 a.m.; Bingo, 1-3 p.m.; cards, knitting, puzzles

Wednesdays: Cards and board games

Thursdays: Bingo, 1-3 p.m.; Cards, knitting, puzzles

Fridays: Bone Builders, 9-10 a.m.; cards

Foot Clinic is held every first Wednesday of the month; call for appointment, 603-580-6668.

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW/HAVERHILL: Social Knitting Group meets every Wednesday, 1-3 p.m., at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street in Plaistow. Yarn donations may be delivered to the group during that time, or dropped off to Chrissy Drummond at High Pointe House, 360 North Ave. in Haverhill.

SANDOWN: Story Times: Mother Goose on the Loose: Mondays, 9:30-10 a.m., Toddler Tuesdays: Tuesdays, 10-10:30 a.m.; PJ Storytime: 3rd Wednesday of each month, 4:30-5 p.m.; Story Hour: Thursdays, 10-11 a.m.

Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us

SALEM: Bridge Players Wanted: Tuesdays/Thursdays, 1-4 p.m., Ingram Senior Center, 2nd floor, 1 Sally Sweets Way

Must register: Call Karen at 603-890-2190

SALEM: Grief Recovery Support Group: Thursdays, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Centerpoint Community Church, 101 School Street

Must register: 603-893-9191 / www.griefshare.org

SALEM: Horseshoes Group: Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., at the horseshoe pit at the end of the Senior Center parking lot, 1 Sally Sweets Way.

Must register: Call Karen at 603-890-2190

SALEM: Play Group (Age 3 Months – 3 Years): Meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month, 9:30 a.m., Beshara Room at Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

SALEM: Senior Programs: Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group: first Monday of each month, 1:30-3 p.m., Multipurpose Room; Blood Pressure Clinic: second Thursday of each month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Exam Room; Foot Clinic: first and fourth Friday of the month, by appointment (603-580-6668); Hearing Clinic: second of the month, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Exam Room; Men’s Roundtable: first Monday of the month, 10 a.m., Multi-purpose Room; Puzzle Games: first Friday of the month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Creative Arts Room; Video and Editing Club: third Monday of the month, 2 p.m.

Register/Details: 603-890-2190 / www.townofsalemnh.org

WEST NEWBURY: Creative Writing Club: Ages 12-18 are invited to join the Creative Writing Club and meet fellow writers from your community! The group meets the third Wednesday of every month. Drop-ins are welcome, please register to join!

To sign up: 978-363-1120 or kyoung@westnewburylibrary.org.

UPCOMING:

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market: Saturdays, June 26-Oct. 30, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: 978-872-7535 / facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

PLAN AHEAD!

HAVERHILL: Tattersall Farm Day

Sun., September 18, 12-4 p.m., 542 North Broadway

Rain date: Sun., September 25

Info: 978-374-8578 / www.tattersallfarm.com

34th Annual Cycle for Shelter — Emmaus House Fundraiser

Sat., September 18

To register: www.emmausinc.org

