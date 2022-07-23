Editor’snote: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
SUNDAY, JULY 24
NORTH ANDOVER: Community Days at Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., 153 Chickering Road
Free. Must pre-register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73884
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
MONDAY, JULY 25
METHUEN: On the Move! (Ages 2-5)
9:30-10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)
10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Preschool Storytime
Session 1: 10-10:45 a.m. or Session 2: 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Little Explorers (Ages 0-2)
10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAVERHILL: Summer Reading Help
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga
Mondays and Wednesdays
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: 3D Fishbowl Crafts
12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: Fix-IT Shop
1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $4 plus the cost of parts for seniors (ID required); $10 plus the cost of parts for non-seniors and non-residents. Please note there is a $2 diagnostic fee.
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
HAVERHILL: Children’s Yoga (Ages 6-11)
1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 x626 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: College Essay Workshop
3 Days – July 25, July 27, July 28
1-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Space is limited. Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / www.haverhillpl.org
DERRY: DIY Marbled Mugs (Teens)
2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
METHUEN: Job Search Help (Virtual)
With Department of Defense (DOD) contractors.
2-3:15 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register for link: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Shrinky Dinks (Teens)
3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: Traditional Rug Hooking
Fourth Monday of every month
3:30-5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Suggested donation: $5 / Kits available for $40
Must register: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: Are You Smarter than Your Library? (Ages 7-11)
4-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)
Mondays
4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
To register for link: email: after@thearcofghn.org
METHUEN: Bubble Paint (Ages 9-18)
4-5:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Registration required: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
KINGSTON: Evening Meditation
Mondays
5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Movie Time!
“Luca” (PG)
6:30-8:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
GROVELAND: Author Event
Mystery author Jessica Ellicott
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club (Virtual)
7-8:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
New members must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, JULY 26
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Little Ones Learn and Play (Ages 0-2)
Family and Community Connection (FCC) will read a story, sing songs, enjoy movement games and have fun with puppets.
9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Butterfly Detectives
Nature-based toddler playgroup
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult: Free; Member child: $5; Non-member Adult: Free; Non-member child: $10
Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74729
DERRY: Step Into Music
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
“Serpico” starring Al Pacino (Rated R)
10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)
10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 /www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
METHUEN: Wildlife Encounters (Ages 3-11)
10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
SALEM: Summer Storytime (Ages 3-5)
10 a.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Book Group
10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: STEM Playtime
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Great Tentacles! Octopus STEAM
12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Searching for Treasure
Session 1: 1:30-2:15 p.m. or Session 2: 3:30-4:15 p.m.
Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Art Matters – Impressionism (Virtual)
2 p.m., via Zoom or live at The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Teen Virtual Reality
2-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: A Civil Rights Investigation – Mississippi Burning (Virtual)
2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: There’s an App for That @ the Library
Have a smart phone or a tablet, and would like to get on the mobile technology path with the library? This class is designed just for you.
2-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586, ext. 608 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Tie Dye Tuesday
4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters
Tuesdays
5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
LAWRENCE: LGBTQ+ Grief Support (Virtual)
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, Merrimack Valley Hospice
Register for link: kcheek@homehealthfoundation.org / www.homehealthfoundation.org
DERRY: Genealogy Series: Who was Fanny Fern? (Virtual)
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Lotus Flower Lantern Craft Workshop (Virtual)
6-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Tru Diamond
Free. Open to the public.
6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall
More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series
DERRY: Bedtime Stories
6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays
Explore the world of Harry Potter while Patrick tells the story.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
To register, email: after@thearcofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Stuffed Animal Campout (Ages 3-8)
7-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Summer Movie Night
The Chosen: Episode 5, “Spirit,“ and 6, “Unlawful”
No charge. Popcorn will be served.
7 p.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125
More info: 603-642-6700
NORTH ANDOVER: Freshwater Surfcasting
7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
WEDNESDAY, JULY 27
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Infant Storytime
10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
METHUEN: Party at the Palace (Ages 2-5)
Dress your princes and princesses in their royal finery, and bring them to the library for some regal stories and activities!
10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Registration required: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
LAWRENCE: Grief Support Group – Loss of Spouse/Partner
Fourth Wednesday of the month
10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., in-person, High Pointe House, 360 North Ave
Space is limited. Register: 978-552-4510
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAVERHILL: Beachcombing for Signs of Wildlife (Virtual)
Presentation with Mass Audubon
Learn how to read the landscape, search for wildlife, and understand the ecological relationships between species you may be familiar with.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga
Mondays and Wednesdays
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: How to Manage your Photos
Learn how to store and manage your pictures
11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
HAVERHILL: Jump and Jam with Joanna
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626/ www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Healthy Eating Discussion Group
1 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Seats are limited. Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW
Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket
1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center
Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Death Café (Virtual)
3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: The Nature Artist’s Eye (Teens)
Learn to draw natural subjects with pencils and watercolors
3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Creations: Friendship Bracelets
3-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Knitting Group
Wednesdays
4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
SALEM: Kelley Book Group
Currently reading Whistling Past the Graveyard” by Susan Crandall
New members welcome
4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series — The Last Duo
Free. Open to the public.
6 p.m., Ordway Park, located on Main Street at the intersection of Route 121 and Depot Road
More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series
PELHAM: Concerts on the Village Green
Performance by The Casuals
Free. Bring a chair or blanket. Food & drinks available for purchase.
6-8 p.m., Village Green, located in front of the Pelham Public Library, Police and Town Hall
Info: www.pelhamcommunityspirit.org
PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC
Wednesdays
Free performance by Timberlane Community Band
6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road
Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation
DERRY: Life Downstairs (Virtual)
British servant culture in fact, fiction and film
6:30-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Animal Adventures
Meet rescued animal friends including snakes, a hedgehog, a chinchilla, lizards, and more! This is a fun and educational program for the whole family.
6:30-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
6:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
LONDONDERRY: Ken Yates and Brian Dunne
Concerts on the Common
7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road
Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule/bmb
NORTH ANDOVER: Wildlife Encounters (Ages 4+)
7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
METHUEN: Stefan Donner – Organ Concert
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12
Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar
ANDOVER: Free Concert
Works of Ortiz, Bach, Bassano, Boismortier, and the premiere of a new work by Michael O’Brien for solo recorder.
8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell Road
Info: 978-475-3902 / www.westparishchapel.org
ANDOVER: SoHIP Concert Series
Society for Historically Informed Performance, Inc (SoHIP)
Wednesdays through August 10
8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell Street
Info: www.sohipboston.org
THURSDAY, JULY 28
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
PLAISTOW: Knitting Group
Every Thursday
9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Mother Goose on the Loose
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
METHUEN: Spider-Man Trivia (Ages 5-11)
10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Registration required: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Age 2-5)
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Crafternoon
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)
Meets on the second Tuesday of each month
10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
ANDOVER: July Birthday Social
12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
DERRY: Legal Reference Seminar
12-5 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Camp Crafts: Gimp Keychain (Ages 5-11)
1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
SALEM: DIY Bath Bombs (Ages 9+)
1 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Please register: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
ANDOVER: Book Club
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Crafternoon
3-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: Book Bingo (Ages 6-10)
3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Every Thursday
Ping Pong & Billiards, 4-8 p.m.; Fitness Room, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Yoga for Older Guys & Gals, 4 p.m.; Yoga with Andrea, 5:30 p.m.; Chinese Brush Painting (through July 21)
The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info/Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services
HAMPSTEAD: Community Campfire and S’mores Night
Community Campfire with s’mores and tacos
Suggested donation: $5 per person
4-6 p.m., St. Christopher’s Church, 187 East Road
Info: 603-329-4674 / email vicarstchristophers@gmail.com
SALEM: Puzzle Machines (Ages 8+)
4:30-5:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Farm to Table Tasting Event
You can’t get closer to fresh! Enjoy live music with your meal, meet the makers and the chefs, and enjoy the grounds of this amazing historic farm.
5:30-8:30 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway
Cost: $45 all-inclusive
Info and Tickets: www.crafthaverhill.com
ATKINSON: Summer Concert Series – Knock on Wood
A high-energy acoustic folk-rock duo, featuring singer-songwriter Howie Newman and Joe Kessler.
6-8 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club
Thursdays
6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: Campfire Stories (Ages 0-5)
6:30-7 p.m.. Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Campfire Stories at Taylor Library
Offered by Derry Public Library
6:30-7:30 p.m., Taylor Library, 49 East Derry Road
Registration recommended: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Special Event: Murder Mystery Party (Virtual)
6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
SALEM: Summer Concert Series
Free, family-friendly performance by 4EverFab (Beatles Cover Band)
6:30 p.m., Field of Dreams, 48 Geremonty Drive
Weather permitting. For cancellation info: Facebook @FieldofDreansSalemNH / www.fieldofdreamsnh.org
KINGSTON: Movie Night
“Surf’s Up”
7:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
FRIDAY, JULY 29
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: FCC Music Class (Ages 0-8)
Sing songs, play with instruments, and dance away with scarfs, parachutes and more!
9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Baby Bash
Fridays
9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Yoga in the Gardens
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member: $12; Non-member: $20
Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/77307
PLAISTOW: Craft Classes
Last Friday of the month
9:30-11 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Family Storytime on the Patio
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen (next to Methuen Federal Credit Union)
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers of young children ages 0-6.
No registration required.
11-11:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Coding Camp (Ages 8-11)
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Little Bookworms (Ages 0-5)
Come listen to stories and meet animal friends.
11-11:30 a.m., Nevins Farm MSPCA, 400 Broadway
No registration required.
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
KINGSTON: Make Your Own Jellyfish Craft
11 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
NEWBURYPORT: Greek Festival
July 29, 30 and 31
Free admission. Live Greek music (Fri and Sat., 4-8 p.m.), food and more! Rain or shine.
11:30 a.m. — 8 p.m., Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris Street
Info: 978-465-5757 / www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org
GROVELAND: Author Event
Bill Shaffer, author of “The Scandalous Hamiltons”
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Spider-Man: No Way Home (Ages 10-18)
2-4:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper
Last Friday of every month — To Go orders only
5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road
Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org
LOWELL: Lowell Folk Festival
- July 29, 30 and 31 -
Music, food, art, cooking demos, and more!
6-10 p.m., downtown Lowell
Schedule: https://lowellfolkfestival.org/listen/2022-schedule
NORTH ANDOVER: Summer Concert Series
Los Sugar Kings (New England Music Award Winners, Sugar Kings is a Boston-based Cuban Roots, R&B, Rock & Reggae quartet)
6-8 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult: $12; Member child: Free; Non-member Adult: $20; Non-member Child: $5
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74833
SATURDAY, JULY 30
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
HAMPSTEAD: Family Event at St. Christopher’s
Children’s story, exploring a fun connection to a Gospel story followed by related games and activities, and steamed hot dog machine.
10-11:15 a.m., St. Christopher’s Church, 187 East Road
Info: 603-329-4674 / email vicarstchristophers@gmail.com
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Stories with Dottie
Cuddle up and read with a very special therapy dog and their handler! Choose your own books, relax with Dottie, and practice your reading skills
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Garden Tour
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult: $9; Member Child: Free; Non-member Adult: $15; Non-member Child: Free
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event74766
NEWBURYPORT: Greek Festival
July 30 and 31
Free admission. Live Greek music (Sat., 4-8 p.m.), food and more! Rain or shine.
11:30 a.m. — 8 p.m., Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris Street
Info: 978-465-5757 / www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum
Open Saturdays through October
12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)
Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15
Free admission for Service Members and Families
Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
LOWELL: Lowell Folk Festival
Music, food, art , cooking demos, and more!
12-10:15 p.m., downtown Lowell
Schedule: https://lowellfolkfestival.org/listen/2022-schedule
ANDOVER: Student Recital
Free performance provided by 100+ students from Phillips Academy’s Summer Session. All are welcome. Masks are required.
1-2 p.m., Cochran Chapel, 2 Chapel Ave
Info: www.andover.edu
HAMPSTEAD: Crystal Bowl Sound Bath
Bring a blanket, towel, or yoga mat. No advance registration is required. This event is free and open to the public.
1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Grace Nation Community Cookout
Games, food, music, dancing, bounce houses, and more!
1-7 p.m., Grace Nation, 200 Common Street
Info: 978-566-1118 / www.gerrymickle.org
ANDOVER: Stories and Songs (All ages)
Join musicians and storytellers Davis Bates and Roger Tincknell for stories and songs beyond the beaten path.
2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Date Night at Stevens-Coolidge
Music, food truck, corn hole, ladder toss, board games, and more.
Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member: $9; Non-member: $15
Info: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74958
