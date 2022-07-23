Editor’snote: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

SUNDAY, JULY 24

NORTH ANDOVER: Community Days at Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., 153 Chickering Road

Free. Must pre-register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73884

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

MONDAY, JULY 25

METHUEN: On the Move! (Ages 2-5)

9:30-10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)

10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Preschool Storytime

Session 1: 10-10:45 a.m. or Session 2: 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Little Explorers (Ages 0-2)

10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

HAVERHILL: Summer Reading Help

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: 3D Fishbowl Crafts

12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: Fix-IT Shop

1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $4 plus the cost of parts for seniors (ID required); $10 plus the cost of parts for non-seniors and non-residents. Please note there is a $2 diagnostic fee.

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

HAVERHILL: Children’s Yoga (Ages 6-11)

1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 x626 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: College Essay Workshop

3 Days – July 25, July 27, July 28

1-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Space is limited. Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / www.haverhillpl.org

DERRY: DIY Marbled Mugs (Teens)

2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

METHUEN: Job Search Help (Virtual)

With Department of Defense (DOD) contractors.

2-3:15 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Register for link: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Shrinky Dinks (Teens)

3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: Traditional Rug Hooking

Fourth Monday of every month

3:30-5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Suggested donation: $5 / Kits available for $40

Must register: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: Are You Smarter than Your Library? (Ages 7-11)

4-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)

Mondays

4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

To register for link: email: after@thearcofghn.org

METHUEN: Bubble Paint (Ages 9-18)

4-5:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Registration required: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

KINGSTON: Evening Meditation

Mondays

5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Movie Time!

“Luca” (PG)

6:30-8:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

GROVELAND: Author Event

Mystery author Jessica Ellicott

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club (Virtual)

7-8:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

New members must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

TUESDAY, JULY 26

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: Little Ones Learn and Play (Ages 0-2)

Family and Community Connection (FCC) will read a story, sing songs, enjoy movement games and have fun with puppets.

9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Butterfly Detectives

Nature-based toddler playgroup

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member Adult: Free; Member child: $5; Non-member Adult: Free; Non-member child: $10

Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74729

DERRY: Step Into Music

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

“Serpico” starring Al Pacino (Rated R)

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)

10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 /www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

METHUEN: Wildlife Encounters (Ages 3-11)

10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

SALEM: Summer Storytime (Ages 3-5)

10 a.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: English At Large Book Group

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: STEM Playtime

10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Great Tentacles! Octopus STEAM

12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Searching for Treasure

Session 1: 1:30-2:15 p.m. or Session 2: 3:30-4:15 p.m.

Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Art Matters – Impressionism (Virtual)

2 p.m., via Zoom or live at The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Teen Virtual Reality

2-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: A Civil Rights Investigation – Mississippi Burning (Virtual)

2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: There’s an App for That @ the Library

Have a smart phone or a tablet, and would like to get on the mobile technology path with the library? This class is designed just for you.

2-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586, ext. 608 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Tie Dye Tuesday

4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters

Tuesdays

5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

LAWRENCE: LGBTQ+ Grief Support (Virtual)

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, Merrimack Valley Hospice

Register for link: kcheek@homehealthfoundation.org / www.homehealthfoundation.org

DERRY: Genealogy Series: Who was Fanny Fern? (Virtual)

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Lotus Flower Lantern Craft Workshop (Virtual)

6-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Tru Diamond

Free. Open to the public.

6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall

More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series

DERRY: Bedtime Stories

6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays

Explore the world of Harry Potter while Patrick tells the story.

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

To register, email: after@thearcofghn.org

HAVERHILL: Stuffed Animal Campout (Ages 3-8)

7-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Summer Movie Night

The Chosen: Episode 5, “Spirit,“ and 6, “Unlawful”

No charge. Popcorn will be served.

7 p.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125

More info: 603-642-6700

NORTH ANDOVER: Freshwater Surfcasting

7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Infant Storytime

10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

METHUEN: Party at the Palace (Ages 2-5)

Dress your princes and princesses in their royal finery, and bring them to the library for some regal stories and activities!

10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Registration required: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

LAWRENCE: Grief Support Group – Loss of Spouse/Partner

Fourth Wednesday of the month

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., in-person, High Pointe House, 360 North Ave

Space is limited. Register: 978-552-4510

NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

HAVERHILL: Beachcombing for Signs of Wildlife (Virtual)

Presentation with Mass Audubon

Learn how to read the landscape, search for wildlife, and understand the ecological relationships between species you may be familiar with.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: How to Manage your Photos

Learn how to store and manage your pictures

11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

HAVERHILL: Jump and Jam with Joanna

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626/ www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Healthy Eating Discussion Group

1 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Seats are limited. Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW

Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket

1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center

Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Death Café (Virtual)

3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: The Nature Artist’s Eye (Teens)

Learn to draw natural subjects with pencils and watercolors

3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Creations: Friendship Bracelets

3-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Knitting Group

Wednesdays

4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

SALEM: Kelley Book Group

Currently reading Whistling Past the Graveyard” by Susan Crandall

New members welcome

4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series — The Last Duo

Free. Open to the public.

6 p.m., Ordway Park, located on Main Street at the intersection of Route 121 and Depot Road

More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series

PELHAM: Concerts on the Village Green

Performance by The Casuals

Free. Bring a chair or blanket. Food & drinks available for purchase.

6-8 p.m., Village Green, located in front of the Pelham Public Library, Police and Town Hall

Info: www.pelhamcommunityspirit.org

PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC

Wednesdays

Free performance by Timberlane Community Band

6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road

Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation

DERRY: Life Downstairs (Virtual)

British servant culture in fact, fiction and film

6:30-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Animal Adventures

Meet rescued animal friends including snakes, a hedgehog, a chinchilla, lizards, and more! This is a fun and educational program for the whole family.

6:30-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

6:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

LONDONDERRY: Ken Yates and Brian Dunne

Concerts on the Common

7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road

Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule/bmb

NORTH ANDOVER: Wildlife Encounters (Ages 4+)

7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

METHUEN: Stefan Donner – Organ Concert

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12

Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar

ANDOVER: Free Concert

Works of Ortiz, Bach, Bassano, Boismortier, and the premiere of a new work by Michael O’Brien for solo recorder.

8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell Road

Info: 978-475-3902 / www.westparishchapel.org

ANDOVER: SoHIP Concert Series

Society for Historically Informed Performance, Inc (SoHIP)

Wednesdays through August 10

8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell Street

Info: www.sohipboston.org

THURSDAY, JULY 28

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

PLAISTOW: Knitting Group

Every Thursday

9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Mother Goose on the Loose

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

METHUEN: Spider-Man Trivia (Ages 5-11)

10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Registration required: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Age 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Crafternoon

10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)

Meets on the second Tuesday of each month

10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

ANDOVER: July Birthday Social

12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

DERRY: Legal Reference Seminar

12-5 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Camp Crafts: Gimp Keychain (Ages 5-11)

1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

SALEM: DIY Bath Bombs (Ages 9+)

1 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Please register: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

ANDOVER: Book Club

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Crafternoon

3-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: Book Bingo (Ages 6-10)

3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Every Thursday

Ping Pong & Billiards, 4-8 p.m.; Fitness Room, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Yoga for Older Guys & Gals, 4 p.m.; Yoga with Andrea, 5:30 p.m.; Chinese Brush Painting (through July 21)

The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info/Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services

HAMPSTEAD: Community Campfire and S’mores Night

Community Campfire with s’mores and tacos

Suggested donation: $5 per person

4-6 p.m., St. Christopher’s Church, 187 East Road

Info: 603-329-4674 / email vicarstchristophers@gmail.com

SALEM: Puzzle Machines (Ages 8+)

4:30-5:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Farm to Table Tasting Event

You can’t get closer to fresh! Enjoy live music with your meal, meet the makers and the chefs, and enjoy the grounds of this amazing historic farm.

5:30-8:30 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway

Cost: $45 all-inclusive

Info and Tickets: www.crafthaverhill.com

ATKINSON: Summer Concert Series – Knock on Wood

A high-energy acoustic folk-rock duo, featuring singer-songwriter Howie Newman and Joe Kessler.

6-8 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club

Thursdays

6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: Campfire Stories (Ages 0-5)

6:30-7 p.m.. Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Campfire Stories at Taylor Library

Offered by Derry Public Library

6:30-7:30 p.m., Taylor Library, 49 East Derry Road

Registration recommended: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Special Event: Murder Mystery Party (Virtual)

6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

SALEM: Summer Concert Series

Free, family-friendly performance by 4EverFab (Beatles Cover Band)

6:30 p.m., Field of Dreams, 48 Geremonty Drive

Weather permitting. For cancellation info: Facebook @FieldofDreansSalemNH / www.fieldofdreamsnh.org

KINGSTON: Movie Night

“Surf’s Up”

7:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

FRIDAY, JULY 29

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: FCC Music Class (Ages 0-8)

Sing songs, play with instruments, and dance away with scarfs, parachutes and more!

9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Baby Bash

Fridays

9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Yoga in the Gardens

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member: $12; Non-member: $20

Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/77307

PLAISTOW: Craft Classes

Last Friday of the month

9:30-11 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Family Storytime on the Patio

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen (next to Methuen Federal Credit Union)

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers of young children ages 0-6.

No registration required.

11-11:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

HAVERHILL: Coding Camp (Ages 8-11)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Little Bookworms (Ages 0-5)

Come listen to stories and meet animal friends.

11-11:30 a.m., Nevins Farm MSPCA, 400 Broadway

No registration required.

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

KINGSTON: Make Your Own Jellyfish Craft

11 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

NEWBURYPORT: Greek Festival

July 29, 30 and 31

Free admission. Live Greek music (Fri and Sat., 4-8 p.m.), food and more! Rain or shine.

11:30 a.m. — 8 p.m., Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris Street

Info: 978-465-5757 / www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org

GROVELAND: Author Event

Bill Shaffer, author of “The Scandalous Hamiltons”

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: Spider-Man: No Way Home (Ages 10-18)

2-4:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper

Last Friday of every month — To Go orders only

5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road

Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org

LOWELL: Lowell Folk Festival

- July 29, 30 and 31 -

Music, food, art, cooking demos, and more!

6-10 p.m., downtown Lowell

Schedule: https://lowellfolkfestival.org/listen/2022-schedule

NORTH ANDOVER: Summer Concert Series

Los Sugar Kings (New England Music Award Winners, Sugar Kings is a Boston-based Cuban Roots, R&B, Rock & Reggae quartet)

6-8 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member Adult: $12; Member child: Free; Non-member Adult: $20; Non-member Child: $5

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74833

SATURDAY, JULY 30

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

HAMPSTEAD: Family Event at St. Christopher’s

Children’s story, exploring a fun connection to a Gospel story followed by related games and activities, and steamed hot dog machine.

10-11:15 a.m., St. Christopher’s Church, 187 East Road

Info: 603-329-4674 / email vicarstchristophers@gmail.com

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

HAVERHILL: Stories with Dottie

Cuddle up and read with a very special therapy dog and their handler! Choose your own books, relax with Dottie, and practice your reading skills

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Garden Tour

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member Adult: $9; Member Child: Free; Non-member Adult: $15; Non-member Child: Free

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event74766

NEWBURYPORT: Greek Festival

July 30 and 31

Free admission. Live Greek music (Sat., 4-8 p.m.), food and more! Rain or shine.

11:30 a.m. — 8 p.m., Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris Street

Info: 978-465-5757 / www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum

Open Saturdays through October

12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)

Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15

Free admission for Service Members and Families

Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

LOWELL: Lowell Folk Festival

Music, food, art , cooking demos, and more!

12-10:15 p.m., downtown Lowell

Schedule: https://lowellfolkfestival.org/listen/2022-schedule

ANDOVER: Student Recital

Free performance provided by 100+ students from Phillips Academy’s Summer Session. All are welcome. Masks are required.

1-2 p.m., Cochran Chapel, 2 Chapel Ave

Info: www.andover.edu

HAMPSTEAD: Crystal Bowl Sound Bath

Bring a blanket, towel, or yoga mat. No advance registration is required. This event is free and open to the public.

1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

LAWRENCE: Grace Nation Community Cookout

Games, food, music, dancing, bounce houses, and more!

1-7 p.m., Grace Nation, 200 Common Street

Info: 978-566-1118 / www.gerrymickle.org

ANDOVER: Stories and Songs (All ages)

Join musicians and storytellers Davis Bates and Roger Tincknell for stories and songs beyond the beaten path.

2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Date Night at Stevens-Coolidge

Music, food truck, corn hole, ladder toss, board games, and more.

Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member: $9; Non-member: $15

Info: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74958

