WEDNESDAY, MAY 11
HAVERHILL: MVCC Networking Breakfast
Preregister and bring a potential new member for free.
8-9:15 a.m., Raff’s Cafe, 620 Primrose Street
Register: 978-686-09000 / office@merrimackvalleychamber.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: News and Views: 10 a.m., Games – Rummikub: 12:30 p.m., Bridge Refresher Club: 1 p.m., Chair Yoga: 1 p.m.
Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Bonsai Tree Presentation by Paul MacKay
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactvecenter.com
HAVERHILL: Red Cross Blood Drive
2-7 p.m., American Legion, 1314 Main Street
Register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Teen Gaming: Among Us (Virtual)
4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
For link: Rachel 978-373-1586 ext. 650 rgagnon@haverhillpl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Teen Art Night
4-6 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
ANDOVER: Fishing Workshop (Ages 7-14)
4:30-6:30 p.m., Pomps Pond
Info: www.andoverrec.com
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Education Association End of Year Banquet
4:30-7:30 p.m., Willow Springs Vineyard, 840 W Lowell Ave
$20 per person
RSVP: hea2ndvp@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Internet Skills
Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
DERRY: Intro to Birdwatching (Virtual)
6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 305 Broadway
To register: lizr@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Taking Action: Structural Racism, Inequities & Climate Change
7 p.m., Memorial Hall, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Critique Group (Zoom)
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Virtual Meditation Class
7:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Must register for Zoom link: www.hampsteadlibrary.org
