WEDNESDAY, MAY 11

HAVERHILL: MVCC Networking Breakfast

Preregister and bring a potential new member for free.

8-9:15 a.m., Raff’s Cafe, 620 Primrose Street

Register: 978-686-09000 / office@merrimackvalleychamber.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: News and Views: 10 a.m., Games – Rummikub: 12:30 p.m., Bridge Refresher Club: 1 p.m., Chair Yoga: 1 p.m.

Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Bonsai Tree Presentation by Paul MacKay

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactvecenter.com

HAVERHILL: Red Cross Blood Drive

2-7 p.m., American Legion, 1314 Main Street

Register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Teen Gaming: Among Us (Virtual)

4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

For link: Rachel 978-373-1586 ext. 650 rgagnon@haverhillpl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Teen Art Night

4-6 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

ANDOVER: Fishing Workshop (Ages 7-14)

4:30-6:30 p.m., Pomps Pond

Info: www.andoverrec.com

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Education Association End of Year Banquet

4:30-7:30 p.m., Willow Springs Vineyard, 840 W Lowell Ave

$20 per person

RSVP: hea2ndvp@gmail.com

HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Internet Skills

Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.

Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

DERRY: Intro to Birdwatching (Virtual)

6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 305 Broadway

To register: lizr@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Taking Action: Structural Racism, Inequities & Climate Change

7 p.m., Memorial Hall, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Critique Group (Zoom)

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Virtual Meditation Class

7:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Must register for Zoom link: www.hampsteadlibrary.org

