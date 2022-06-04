Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

HAVERHILL: Wear Orange — June 3-5

All day

As part of National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange Weekend, VIP Haverhill is asking you to please join us in recognizing the victims of gun violence by wearing orange and sharing on social media platforms.

Info: www.wearorange.org

LONDONDERRY: Teen Walk & Talk – Londonderry Rail Trail

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., meet at YMCA Londonderry, 206 Rockingham Road

Info: 603-437-8477, ext.128 / selizabeth@urteachers.org

DERRY: Plant Sale – Derry Garden Club

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Robert Frost Farm, Route 28

Info: www.derrygardenclub.org

SANDOWN: Sandown Garden Club Plant Sale

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., 159 Little Mill Road

Appointments required

Location and Details: www.sandowngardenclub.org

HAMPSTEAD: Strawberry Festival

Crafters, plant sale, food, raffles, games and of course, Strawberry Shortcake!

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street

Info: 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org

DERRY: Touch A Truck

Hands-on event for children to explore vehicles, machinery, and more.

Please note: the event will remain horn and silent free from 10-11 a.m. for sensitive ears.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., West Running Brook Middle School, parking available at Derry Village School with overflow parking at Pinkerton Academy.

Details: www.derrynh.org/police-department/events/202051

ANDOVER: ‘Andover in Bloom’ Garden Tour

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 10 various locations

Tickets: www.andovergardenclub2022tour.com / 978-500-0626

NORTH ANDOVER: Plant Sale – North Andover Garden Club

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., or until sold out, North Andover Middle, 495 Main Street

More info: www.northandovergardenclub.com

HAVERHILL: Armenian Spring Festival

Dine in or take out cuisine, dinner, pastries and authentic Armenian delicacies.

12-6 p.m., The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road

Online orders by June 1: www.hyepointearmenianchurch.org

LOWELL: Greek Festival ‘22

Greek food, live Greek music and dancing, and more

Free admission / Free parking

12-9 p.m., Transfiguration Greek Orthodox, 25 Fr. John Sarantos Way

Info: 978-458-4321 / www.transchurch.org

Methuen: Light the Falls Celebrates Pride Boston

Ends at 9:30 p.m.

Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated to Celebrate Pride Boston

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75876

SUNDAY, JUNE 5

HAVERHILL: Wear Orange — June 3-5

As part of National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange Weekend, VIP Haverhill is asking you to please join us in recognizing the victims of gun violence by wearing orange and sharing on social media platforms.

Info: www.wearorange.org

ANDOVER: Car Wash

Begins immediately after church services

Sts Constantine And Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 71 Chandler Road

Cost: $15

Info: andovergoya@gmail.com

PLAISTOW: The Cher Show

Community trip with Plaistow Recreation to Ogunquit Playhouse

Cost $99 per person (bus ride and ticket)

Register: 603-382-5200 ext. 204 / www.plaistownh.myrec.com

SANDOWN: Sandown Garden Club Plant Sale

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Appointments required

Location and Details: www.sandowngardenclub.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: The Lake Trail

Free, family-friendly hike with Friends of North Andover Trails

1-3 p.m., 538 Pleasant Street

Details: www.facebook.com/fonatorg

MONDAY, JUNE 6

SANDOWN: Mother Goose on the Loose

Mondays

9:30-10 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us

ATKINSON: Line Dancing with Jason McCollin

Mondays

9:45-11:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

SANDOWN: Messy Mondays (Ages 2-6)

Mondays

10-11 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Registration required: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ATKINSON: Tai Chi

Mondays, June 6, 13, 20 and 27

11:30-12:30 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: Full session: $25 Atkinson residents, $33 non-residents or $10 per class

Register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

DERRY: Advanced Bridge Club

1 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway

Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors

ANDOVER: Climate Ready Boston (Virtual)

Learn how the City of Boston is preparing for Climate Change

2:30 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Game Time – All Ages (Virtual)

Mondays

4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

DERRY: Parkinson’s Support Group

5:30-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Info: Diane Cole at 603-505-1460

KINGSTON: Evening Meditation

Mondays

5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ATKINSON: Jacki’s Aerobic Dance

Wednesdays, June 6 – August 10 (No class July 4)

6-7 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $133 full session or $7 per class

To register: 603-401-1514 / Arline.Descheneau@comcast.net

More info: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required.

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

DERRY: Contemporary Issues Book Group (Virtual)

Currently reading “You’re in the Wrong Bathroom!”

6:30-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: Author Event (Live and Virtual)

Meet local author S. Hilbre Thomson discuss her debut book, “Trevor”

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Please register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club for adults

7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

New members, please register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LONDONDERRY: Londonderry High School Jazz Ensembles and Orchestra

7-8:30 p.m., Londonderry Town Common, 265 Mammoth Road

Info: www.concertsonthecommon.org

ANDOVER: Monday Mindfulness & Meditation (Virtual)

Three sessions: June 6, June 13 and June 27

7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

