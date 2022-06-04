Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
SATURDAY, JUNE 4
HAVERHILL: Wear Orange — June 3-5
All day
As part of National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange Weekend, VIP Haverhill is asking you to please join us in recognizing the victims of gun violence by wearing orange and sharing on social media platforms.
Info: www.wearorange.org
LONDONDERRY: Teen Walk & Talk – Londonderry Rail Trail
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., meet at YMCA Londonderry, 206 Rockingham Road
Info: 603-437-8477, ext.128 / selizabeth@urteachers.org
DERRY: Plant Sale – Derry Garden Club
9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Robert Frost Farm, Route 28
Info: www.derrygardenclub.org
SANDOWN: Sandown Garden Club Plant Sale
9 a.m. – 2 p.m., 159 Little Mill Road
Appointments required
Location and Details: www.sandowngardenclub.org
HAMPSTEAD: Strawberry Festival
Crafters, plant sale, food, raffles, games and of course, Strawberry Shortcake!
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street
Info: 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org
DERRY: Touch A Truck
Hands-on event for children to explore vehicles, machinery, and more.
Please note: the event will remain horn and silent free from 10-11 a.m. for sensitive ears.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., West Running Brook Middle School, parking available at Derry Village School with overflow parking at Pinkerton Academy.
Details: www.derrynh.org/police-department/events/202051
ANDOVER: ‘Andover in Bloom’ Garden Tour
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 10 various locations
Tickets: www.andovergardenclub2022tour.com / 978-500-0626
NORTH ANDOVER: Plant Sale – North Andover Garden Club
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., or until sold out, North Andover Middle, 495 Main Street
More info: www.northandovergardenclub.com
HAVERHILL: Armenian Spring Festival
Dine in or take out cuisine, dinner, pastries and authentic Armenian delicacies.
12-6 p.m., The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road
Online orders by June 1: www.hyepointearmenianchurch.org
LOWELL: Greek Festival ‘22
Greek food, live Greek music and dancing, and more
Free admission / Free parking
12-9 p.m., Transfiguration Greek Orthodox, 25 Fr. John Sarantos Way
Info: 978-458-4321 / www.transchurch.org
Methuen: Light the Falls Celebrates Pride Boston
Ends at 9:30 p.m.
Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated to Celebrate Pride Boston
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75876
SUNDAY, JUNE 5
HAVERHILL: Wear Orange — June 3-5
As part of National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange Weekend, VIP Haverhill is asking you to please join us in recognizing the victims of gun violence by wearing orange and sharing on social media platforms.
Info: www.wearorange.org
ANDOVER: Car Wash
Begins immediately after church services
Sts Constantine And Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 71 Chandler Road
Cost: $15
Info: andovergoya@gmail.com
PLAISTOW: The Cher Show
Community trip with Plaistow Recreation to Ogunquit Playhouse
Cost $99 per person (bus ride and ticket)
Register: 603-382-5200 ext. 204 / www.plaistownh.myrec.com
SANDOWN: Sandown Garden Club Plant Sale
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Appointments required
Location and Details: www.sandowngardenclub.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: The Lake Trail
Free, family-friendly hike with Friends of North Andover Trails
1-3 p.m., 538 Pleasant Street
Details: www.facebook.com/fonatorg
MONDAY, JUNE 6
SANDOWN: Mother Goose on the Loose
Mondays
9:30-10 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Info: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us
ATKINSON: Line Dancing with Jason McCollin
Mondays
9:45-11:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
SANDOWN: Messy Mondays (Ages 2-6)
Mondays
10-11 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Registration required: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga
Mondays and Wednesdays
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ATKINSON: Tai Chi
Mondays, June 6, 13, 20 and 27
11:30-12:30 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: Full session: $25 Atkinson residents, $33 non-residents or $10 per class
Register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
DERRY: Advanced Bridge Club
1 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway
Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors
ANDOVER: Climate Ready Boston (Virtual)
Learn how the City of Boston is preparing for Climate Change
2:30 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Game Time – All Ages (Virtual)
Mondays
4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
DERRY: Parkinson’s Support Group
5:30-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Info: Diane Cole at 603-505-1460
KINGSTON: Evening Meditation
Mondays
5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ATKINSON: Jacki’s Aerobic Dance
Wednesdays, June 6 – August 10 (No class July 4)
6-7 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $133 full session or $7 per class
To register: 603-401-1514 / Arline.Descheneau@comcast.net
More info: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required.
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
DERRY: Contemporary Issues Book Group (Virtual)
Currently reading “You’re in the Wrong Bathroom!”
6:30-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: Author Event (Live and Virtual)
Meet local author S. Hilbre Thomson discuss her debut book, “Trevor”
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Please register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club for adults
7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
New members, please register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LONDONDERRY: Londonderry High School Jazz Ensembles and Orchestra
7-8:30 p.m., Londonderry Town Common, 265 Mammoth Road
Info: www.concertsonthecommon.org
ANDOVER: Monday Mindfulness & Meditation (Virtual)
Three sessions: June 6, June 13 and June 27
7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
