ANDOVER — Residents spoke of their near misses and close calls in the Elm Square intersection during a public forum Thursday night. They described a complex intersection that’s difficult for both people and cars to navigate.
The Elm Square intersection is a confluence of five major roads. Sidney Olson, 5, was struck and killed while crossing the intersection when she and her family were on their way to an art class last month. Sidney was on the crosswalk and the “walk” light was on, according to the family.
Thursday’s forum was the first of three opportunities for the community to discuss the tragedy and what’s next. An update on the police investigation into the crash was scheduled, but did not occur.
However, Lt. Eddie Guy of the Andover Police Department said in an interview that the investigation is “moving along” and should be concluded in the next two to three weeks.
Local officials used the forum to give updates on steps they’ve already taken.
Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said since the accident, the town has increased the time pedestrians have to walk through the intersection. They also moved the stop line for cars further from the crosswalk. He added they would be looking to make more “interim” changes while a traffic study and MassDOT audit pave the way for major changes.
MassDOT’s statewide database does not classify the intersection as a high-crash location, according to Kevin Dandrade, a project manager at TEC, the civil engineering firm conducting the traffic study. He added that the data does not account for near misses.
Eric Olson, Sidney’s father, spoke about the family’s loss and what can be done.
“We are here to make sure no one else has to feel that pain,” he said. “There is no action that will bring back my daughter, but we hope this terrible incident will bring us together to create a safer street.”
The community was also introduced to Sidney’s Rainbows, an organization made up of the mothers of Sidney’s classmates, who were wearing colorful clothing to honor her.
“Sidney’s Rainbows wants to work with the town and state to improve Elm Square to keep everyone in Andover, especially our smallest residents, safe,” Elyse Andrews, a mother of two and member of the group, said.
“It’s been four weeks since we lost Sidney and no more time should pass before urgent action is taken to ensure another tragedy like this never occurs,” she added.
In a statement Olson outlined a few changes they are asking for.
- Moving vehicle stop lines further from the crosswalk;
- Adding posts to slow drivers;
- The elimination of turns through the intersection when there is a pedestrian walk sign;
- The posting of a police detail at the square and other busy intersections during peak traffic hours;
- More enforcement of speed limits, the addition of speed bumps, and more signage along with radar signs.
“I have watched this group of moms who mostly work full time over the last few weeks become pretty deep experts in pedestrian and cycle safety,” Olson said in an interview.
The group has poured over MassDOT data, contacted experts, and researched road safety.
“They have really mobilized something that could be pretty meaningful,” Olson said.
For most the intersection is just part of their commute, but for some residents it’s part of their neighborhood.
Diane Finkenaur lives within a block of where the accident occurred and describes it as incredibly busy and “dangerous.”
“Pictures fall off my wall because of the traffic on High Street,” she said.
Finkenaur said so far the response to the accident by the town has been “good,” but she wondered why nothing had been done about the intersection until now.
She also called for alternative routes through the area to decrease congestion.
“We are here to support Sidney,” said Cristina Foster, another resident who lives near the intersection.
She added — as many other at the forum said — that she has seen a few “close calls” there.
“We chose downtown Andover so we could be in a walking community,” resident Kate McHugh said.
McHugh described seeing a near miss on Elm Street near where she lives.
In April of last year a 78-year-old woman was killed on Elm Street.
The town’s traffic study is looking at everything from the amount of traffic, to the design of the intersection, to signaling. Any changes to signaling at the intersection will require state approval, Flanagan said.
Residents voted recently to add more staff to the Police Department’s traffic unit.
Dandrade, the project manager at TEC, said, “This is something we don’t take lightly.”
